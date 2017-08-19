Zoe's Kitchen Is Struggling But Still Surviving

Zoe's is still profitable and debt is only being used to offset working capital; if the company can weather the storm, it will clearly survive.

Overview and Q2 Analysis

Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) IPO’ed in April 2014 for 6.7 million shares @ $15. Back then, there were only about 70 Zoe's locations; now there are 232, and the share count has climbed to about 19.5 million while the stock trades at around $12.50.

At the start of 2017, ZOES traded around $24 but was slashed in half over the year.

Last earnings on May 25 saw the stock gap down from $16 to a low of approximately $11.50 before recovering to $14. Since then, the stock slowly traded lower to $10.80.

Q2 earnings were released on August 17 after hours. The stock had run up to $13 prior, but after the report, it corrected to $12 before tempering a bit.

What gives? Why has the stock declined so much? Well, during the time of Zoe's IPO, comp sales growth was still favorable. As you can see from the table below, growth was relatively smooth until fiscal 2016, where comp growth began to decline at a rapid rate.

Source: 2017 10-K

And now here in 2017, comps are negative. In Q2, comps which consisted of 169 restaurants decreased by 3.8%. On top of that, there was also a 5% decrease in transactions.

Rising Labor Costs Hurt

Minimum wage increases have cut into margins across the entire restaurant industry, and the increase in labor costs has substantially affected Zoe's margins.

The table below highlights how a 25% increase in restaurants yielded only a 12% increase in revenue which was outpaced by an 18% increase in labor costs.

Figures are in $ thousands except store count.

And despite the 25% increase in store count, income from operations still managed to decrease 61%.

Still Profitable, Good Chance of Surviving

The good news is that ZOES still turns a profit - for now. Net income for the quarter was $598k, and cash from operations was $17 million.

I am still wary of calling a bottom on ZOES, but if it has to come down to the profitability of operations, the company has a decent chance of surviving. Many restaurants were hurt when the industry was hit by minimum wage hikes and declining traffic.

A good example of a restaurant-operator unable to stay above water is Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) which used to be profitable before logging in consistent losses when the headwinds began to blow. The fact that ZOES is still eking out a minor profit is a very good thing.

On top of that, ZOES still continues to expand. There were 13 restaurants opened in Q2, and management still plans to open up to 40 new restaurants for the entire 2017. For 2018, that number is expected to go down to 30, but this is much better than hearing about DineEquity’s (NYSE:DIN) store closures.

Debts, Liquidity

As far as the balance sheet goes, only negative working capital concerns me, which is about -$10 million.

The credit facility does have $40 million available and $10 million was drawn from the credit facility recently - no doubt to offset the negative working capital. This credit facility from 2015 matures on February 6, 2020.

Anecdotal Analysis

There are no Zoe's Kitchens in my state (I’m in NY/CT), so I had to resort to Yelp’ing a location in NJ to get a better perspective on how I as a consumer (rather than an investor) might perceive Zoe's.

It would be unfair to make any other judgments on the location besides looking at menu prices and digesting the more well-rounded reviews on the page, so that’s what I’ll focus my commentary on in this section.

As far as the menu for the NJ location, I was able to access it through pictures that a patron (or maybe management) took very recently (the picture was dated this week). The average price point per main item was around $8 to $9, which seems reasonable these days, but that doesn’t include sides costing about $2.40, or drinks. Soups were $3.50 to $5.30 depending on size, and salads were also pretty expensive (again in the $8 to $9 range).

One person will easily spend well over $10+ in a sitting, that’s for sure.

Observing the menu and the prices, it’s pretty easy to see one reason why traffic has declined for many restaurant operators: the value proposition of dining out simply isn’t as great as it used to be as wages for most people haven’t kept up with inflation.

Especially considering the alternative of making your own meal from groceries, $10+ for one person is actually a horrible value proposition. Home-cooked portions are much greater, the cost is a fraction, and if you have skills, the quality is superior to what you can find at a restaurant. I like going out to eat as much as the next person, but there comes a point where even someone like me who doesn’t like to cook realizes the insane discrepancy in value between the two choices.

Sadly the overall higher prices at restaurants these days are partly due to margin pressure from factors that managers at restaurants can’t control unless they want their business to implode. It’s truly a difficult situation to be in.

Moving on to the reviews for the location, I just wanted to get an idea if the food was mind-blowing enough for people en masse to spend $10+ per sitting, at least at that particular location. As with all reviews, it’s best to look at the aggregate and discount the extremes and that’s how I went about the reading. There are a couple of things that stood out.

The word “bland” came up way more often than I would have liked to see - in fact it was the most used adjective I saw in reviews aside from comments that the location was really clean and had a stellar staff. It surprised me mainly because the food looks appetizing. However, I don’t have the luxury of trying out the food myself anytime soon, and plus, the opinion of one person doesn’t really matter when it takes many patrons to blossom a successful restaurant concept. Over the years, there have been countless restaurants I’ve patronized religiously only to see them fold up. But the disturbingly common use of the word "bland" suggests that the concept is a little more niche with less of a market than pizzas, burgers, and even a Tex-Mex concept like Chipotle (NYSE:CMG).

The strongest reviews seemed to appreciate Zoe's differentiated concept and choice as a healthier alternative.

A couple of reviewers noted that it was a great place to try "at least once" which suggested that value proposition is not quite there, which again brings us back to the balancing act problems that restaurant operators are facing today.

While I understand that this is a very limited insight, I found it useful in giving me a different perspective on the company besides just the investment side of things especially since there are no locations nearby that I can easily access.

What I found interesting is that the “micro” story that I gleaned from that one location corroborates the “macro” numbers that I see in the consolidated financial statements (the 5% lower transactions, 61% declines in operating income, and everything else I discussed above).

Valuation & Whether It’s Actionable

Zoe's market cap is approximately $242 million at $12.40 per share. That basically prices the current 232 restaurants at a little over $1 million per store and they have varying sizes. Is this justifiable? It’s still rich in my opinion even if you account for another 50 stores and bring the valuation per restaurant closer to the $800k range.

Book value stands at $132 million and debt is not an issue for now at only $10 million and Q2 operating cash flow at $17 million.

Earnings wise, the picture is not great: increasing operating costs, pressured margins on every front, and declining store traffic are a deep concern. Investors are forced to speculate on when things will stabilize and frankly that’s not easy as even management doesn’t try to.

So… go long? The current price is maybe justifiable to the very bullish, but I think it’s on the very rich end of the spectrum considering the deteriorating economics at the moment.

Even with continuing store expansion, it's only keeping its head above water and earnings growth is essentially zilch in the short term. I don’t think it’s a great long and you might be able to get better prices for the stock in the near-term.

Go short? There is not really much to see here in my opinion on the short side. There are much better things to short than a micro cap fast casual restaurant company that is still expanding its footprint and still profitable although struggling.

Therefore, I recommend avoiding the ZOES stock, although the story is worth a follow on a quarterly basis just to get an idea on how the smaller fast casuals are doing. Although the concept seems somewhat niche, management is doing a prudent job at managing store growth and the company’s balance sheet and liquidity.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.