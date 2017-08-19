Week 34 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

This breakout report marks the 9th of a 10-week phase of ad hoc testing. Daily and weekly results are posted on links below and in the comment section.

The eight-week streak of at least one portfolio stock gaining more than 10% continues now into the last two weeks of this ad hoc 10-week test period.

Intro

If you are just joining us near the end of this series, this article is the 9th of 10 tests scheduled in a second period of ad hoc weekly tests that began Week 25. The previous weekly series of testing focused primarily on the two segments of my research that show the most potential for highly volatile positive breakouts and negative breakdowns.

A summary of the prior 15 weeks of testing since the first trading week of 2017 is provided in the article linked here. Details on the nature of this ongoing study of weekly breakout stock picks based on algorithms from my doctoral dissertation that identify price momentum anomalies and reversals can be found in my primer article on quick pick momentum accelerators.

Enhancements in the variable selection parameters over the prior test phase from Week 2 through Week 17 already appear to be generating better results in this second phase. A third test phase is planned using a much more robust database to further improve upon the MDA variable selection of momentum breakout conditions.

Performance Summary



As in prior weeks, a new tracking report will be posted daily in the comment section below for Week 34. The weekly and daily performances of the prior Week 33 stock selections are in the comment section linked here for tracking purposes.

This approach by no means removes idiosyncratic risks (e.g. bankruptcy, SEC investigation, lawsuits, broad market changes, institutional fund changes, unexpected earnings announcements, loss of corporate officers, and other corporate catastrophes), but some significant probability of accurately classifying a stock into a particular momentum category for current and future momentum returns appears to exist in the short term. The ongoing out-of-sample testing provided here using unscientific sample sizes of eight and four (from among thousands of stocks) is only intended to provide short-term breakout (breakdown) forecasts that may give you some trading benefit.

Benchmark Indexes End of Week 33

** Market Update: We have all seen a significant increase in volatility the past two weeks with the S&P 500 having greater than 1% downward daily moves on Thursday the 10th and this past week on the 17th. The rapid increase in S&P 500 volatility ended significant streaks of 75 days without a 1% move and also the longest streak (15 days) without a 0.30% move since 1927. These rapid S&P 500 volatility increases can be hedged using ETFs that leverage the VIX volatility such as TVIX or UVXY. For example, in week 32, a gain of more than 45% was recorded and again in week 33 TVIX returned more than 32% on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Despite the recent market volatility, Annual ETF Inflows Break Record Above $289B with the top net inflows of nearly $1B last week going to the PowerShares QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ). More than 50% of this ETF's holdings are in large tech firms essentially the FAANG group of stocks that has outperformed all year. It may be reasonable to assume this large-cap positive momentum will continue as the increase in ETF investments reaches the market.

One of the top three ETFs with largest net outflows last week was the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) with $342M in redemptions last week. It may be reasonable to assume this outflow of funds could have some adverse impact on financial stocks in the coming days. This impact could come as a measure of sentiment and lower demand for stocks in this sector. With this in mind, let's get on to the selections for Week 34.

Selections for Week 34 are as follows:

Positive Acceleration Momentum Stocks

These stocks have strong characteristics of positive momentum into acceleration for short-term gains. The typical momentum duration horizon from this analysis appears to be one to three weeks. Based on past analysis, it is not uncommon for stocks to sustain the momentum criteria for longer periods. Some stocks from prior week selections remain strong on the parameters screened for high momentum. The new selections of positive momentum stocks for this week include: AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR), Dynegy (NYSE:DYN), Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (NYSE:ELP), Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN), LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM), Petroleo Brasileiro - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST):

Negative Acceleration Momentum Stocks

These stocks have strong characteristics of momentum decline into acceleration for shorting opportunities. The typical momentum duration horizon from this analysis appears to be one to three weeks. Based on past analysis, it is not uncommon for stocks to sustain the momentum criteria for longer periods. The new selections for negative momentum stocks for this week include: Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG), Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH), Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR), and Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST):

My personal preference is to invest in long positions and not to identify companies for shorting. However, in the interest of documenting both positive/negative momentum breakouts using my algorithms, a small sample of negative accelerators is included. As always, I hope you capture the most beneficial of these breakout (breakdown) candidates and have a profitable week of trading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.