Foot Locker: I Made A Mistake

Comparable sales dropped 6% in the quarter and will remain challenged for the rest of 2017.

After Foot Locker's dreadful quarterly report and less than reassuring earnings call, I closed my position.

On Friday afternoon, as I sat in front of my laptop awaiting Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) Q2 earnings with a hot chicken wrap in hand, I could not have predicted how eventful the day would be...

Prologue

I bought my first set of Foot Locker shares in the very recent past. I grabbed a few in July, and some more in August, to give me an average cost per share of just over $50.

The reasons for my purchase were outlined in a piece I did last June on the athletic shoe retailer. To summarize, I was attracted by its combination of growing revenues, excellent balance sheet, dividend growth potential, global footprint and cheap - or so I thought - valuation.

FL had a somewhat ropey Q1 earnings report but I was not unduly worried. I assumed that the situation would pick up over the course of 2017 and that the company's business model would remain relatively intact despite the threat of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its online brethren.

Friday Afternoon

I wasn't sure what to expect from Foot Locker's Q1 but was hoping for a mild drop in comparable sales or maybe even a surprisingly decent showing on the revenue front.

Seated at a restaurant table with my laptop open, Seeking Alpha's earnings blurb popped up on my feed. As you probably know by now, it was far from pretty.

Comparable sales dropped by 6% while total sales (excluding currency fluctuations) fell by 4.3%. FL recorded non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 compared to $0.94 a year earlier.

Chief Executive and Chairman Richard Johnson then laid out the situation in stark terms in the press release:

"While we believe our position in the market for premium sneakers remains very strong and our customers continue to look to us for compelling new athletic footwear and apparel styles," said Richard Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, "sales of some recent top styles fell well short of our expectations and impacted this quarter's results. At the same time, we were affected by the limited availability of innovative new products in the market. We believe these industry dynamics will persist through 2017, and we expect comparable sales to be down three to four percent over the remainder of the year."

It was a very disappointing earnings result, as Johnson conceded, and the stock would clearly get hit in the pre-market. I was troubled by the release but wanted to hear the call to garner more information and gauge the tone of management.

The Market Opens

As the bell rang on Wall Street, Foot Locker was already 20% in the red FOR THE DAY! As an investor in the stock, the situation was brutal and getting uglier by the minute.

The Earnings Call Adds Unfortunate Color

Upon logging in to the webcast of the earnings call, I was looking for a few things from it.

I wanted management to admit that the results weren't satisfactory.

I wanted to hear what strategy was in place to return to earnings growth for the rest of 2017 and onwards.

I wanted to be reassured that Foot Locker still had a good story to tell and was just in a difficult moment.

I commend management for being so straight on the quarter's underperformance. I could detect the CEO's disappointment as he sifted through the carcass. This is a man used to unveiling impressive results quarter after quarter, but not today.

A number of things on the conference call heightened my concerns. Early on, Johnson said this:

"The disruption taking place today in our industry and in retail and general is the most significant I’ve seen in my quarter-century in the athletic business. The fact is that we’re seeing mobile technology drive shifts in consumer behavior and spending patterns at a faster pace than our industry has been able to keep up with."

Oh, oh. It didn't sound like an issue of one quarter, or two or four. Here's more from Johnson:

"Given the new market realities though, we are taking a hard look at overall capital spending. While this year's estimated spend of $277 million is already and mostly committed we expect to reduce next year's capital spending from the $250 million level we previously targeted."

Shifting capital spending may be the appropriate thing to do, but I was unnerved by a change of approach. It seemed as if management were as surprised by the rapidly changing consumer tastes as this writer.

Frankly, I could go on listing worrying moments in the conference call, but one last statement from the CEO really concerned me.

At the premium end of the market, most of our customers don't work to just buy a specific product at the end of spring. They want that product to have a connection to an experience they find meaningful and want to participate in...For that reason, we do not believe our vendors selling product directly on Amazon is an imminent threat. There is no indication that any of our vendor's intend to sell premium athletic product a $100 plus interest that we offer directly via that service distribution channel.

I'm not sure that teenagers who buy sneakers are overly bothered by how "meaningful" the experience is, but I haven't been part of that demographic for over a decade now. The more important issue is what Johnson said about the prospect of Nike (NYSE:NKE), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) et al selling their more pricey footwear on Amazon.

There may currently be "no indication" of this happening, but how long will that last? Why wouldn't Nike sell Air Jordans on Amazon? And maybe of more significance, why would someone not buy Air Jordans on Amazon as opposed to a bricks and mortar store?

Unfortunately, as the earnings call drew to a close, I felt that the company's "story", as Peter Lynch might call it, had changed. It was time to exit.

Position Closed

My Foot Locker Journey - Source: Google Finance

I hoped that FL might recover late in the trading day after the initial carnage had dissipated, but this did not happen. I sold my lot for a price on the painful side of $35.

In his fine recent piece Foot Locker: I'm Running Away, Mike Nadel nailed the overarching reasons why I hopped off the train.

Accepting that the company has a stellar balance sheet and an excellent track record in recent years, I do not have confidence in Foot Locker's turnaround capability. I don't think there is a moat. A sub 3% yield is also not a good reason to hang around while management tries to sort out the issues.

Richard Johnson and his team may well make me feel like an idiot in the near future if FL returns to earnings growth. However, at this time, in a retail landscape as precarious as it is ruthless, I've accepted my loss and moved on.

