Stanley Black & Decker's Japanese Competitor Makita Is Worth A Look

Dividend investors ought to stick with Stanley Black & Decker, but other investors may want to consider Makita.

Makita generates more than 80% of sales and 90% of unit production outside of Japan.

If you’ve gotten your hands dirty with construction work, perhaps you’ve heard of Makita (NASDAQ:MKTAY) (OTC:MKEWF) before - Japan’s largest tool and storage company. Makita is listed on Clarivate Analytics’ Top 100 Global Innovators list (formerly known as Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Innovators).

The most famous Makita competitor is industry leading Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK). This article is not intended to be a bull (or bear) write-up on Makita. The idea here is to show that Makita is a well-grounded company which Stanley Black & Decker investors ought to stay informed about. From an investment perspective, Makita appears to be a comparable (maybe even better) investment to Stanley Black & Decker overall.

Makita’s market position

According to Stanley Black & Decker, Makita is the fourth largest tool and storage player in the world.

To describe Makita’s competencies, it’s probably best to narrow down the narrative to Japan, the company’s homeland - so that’s where we’ll start. There is a long list of power tool manufacturers in Japan, but the two key companies are Makita and Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIF) (OTCPK:HTHIY). Here are a few general characteristics of both:

Makita

Strength in cordless power tools.

Excellent after-sale service network.

Recently started taking historically gas-powered tools and creating electric power tools (e.g. weed whacker).

Hitachi

Flexibility in tools (e.g. some tools able to use batteries with different voltage).

High incremental innovation (ex. Triple hammer impact driver).

Fast battery recharge times (almost half the time of Makita recharge on some batteries).

According to Money Voice (Japanese), Makita holds a whopping 60% domestic share in power tools. Now, I mentioned that Makita has excellent after-sale service. The company’s Japan service network consists of 114 Makita sales and service branches. In contrast, Hitachi maintains 38. I don’t think it’s unreasonable to figure that there is a correlation between Makita’s strong after-sale service network and professional demand. Naturally, professionals in Japan tend to use Makita power tools.

Business approach

What is most interesting to me about Makita is the amount of effort that goes into understanding the end user’s operating environment. In other words, Makita gets in the professional’s shoes and figures out how to make life better. One clear example of this is the “cordless coffee maker”. Yes, you read that correctly. Makita, the power tool manufacturer makes coffee machines for professionals on the construction job site.

On a cold winter morning, construction workers can make a hot cup of coffee in their truck to start the day. Perhaps they can even use the rechargeable heating jacket, also made by Makita. For the hot summer months, they can use the fan jacket. At this point, you may have already guessed: Just about everything Makita makes is cordless and battery powered.

In addition to this, the company has started taking traditionally gas-powered tools and throwing batteries on them; everything from weed whackers and leaf blowers to even chainsaws.

It’s no coincidence that Makita puts the end-user in mind and delivers high levels of after-sale service. Makita CEO Munetoshi Goto specifically commented about this core strategy in the 2017 annual report:

…Instead of pursuing short-term outcomes, we will maintain long-term perspectives in our quest to improve brand value by “manufacturing and offering products that satisfy end users” and “further enhancing our industry-leading sales and after-sales service capabilities.”

Financials & Performance

Now that you have a feel for the way Makita operates, you’d probably want to know a little more about how the company’s strategy has delivered results.

Some may be surprised to find that international sales account for more than 80% of revenues. Unlike some of the global Japanese companies that prefer to keep production within the Japanese borders (like Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY)), 90% of Makita units are produced outside of Japan.

Makita's revenues over the past 10 years have seen the financial crisis dip, which subsequently recovered, and then grew above pre-crisis levels.

Generally speaking, Japanese companies tend to have lower ROE figures compared to their American counterparts. However, Makita’s business performance is comparable to that of industry leader Stanley Black & Decker:

If we take a closer look at ROIC, which better reflects the quality of business performance, Makita actually looks a little better than Stanley Black & Decker:

Putting business performance in the context of price, Makita’s EV/EBIT metric looks slightly more attractive than Stanley Black & Decker:

I call the seemingly perpetual lower relative valuation “the Japanese discount”. It’s probably common knowledge that the markets fear some of the macro problems faced by Japan (shrinking population, government debt, etc.). Another stereotype associated with Japan is shareholder unfriendliness. In other words, corporate Japan tends to build a mountain of cash rather than payout dividends, buyback shares, reinvest, etc. In this context, Stanley Black & Decker is certainly more attractive (particularly to dividend investors), yielding ~1.7% vs. Makita’s ~1.2%.

Closing

I’m not suggesting that Makita is a better company or investment than Stanley Black & Decker here. I’m merely suggesting that Makita is at least comparable, and that Stanley Black & Decker investors ought to stay informed. For investors looking for the dividend check, Stanley Black & Decker is the better choice. Otherwise, Makita appears to be a perfectly reasonable alternative which has delivered slightly better business performance for most of the past 10 years.

