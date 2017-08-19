Nutrisystem's Stock Is Increasing While Customers Shrink

When I looked at Nutrisystem’s (NTRI) analysis section on Seeking Alpha, I was surprised to see many articles with a negative view for the stock. I see this as strange because the company is growing revenue and earnings at a strong double-digit pace. The valuation looks reasonable considering Nutrisystem’s strong growth.

With that said, I decided to do my own research on the company to determine if Nutrisystem was an investment-worthy stock. The research led me to believe that the stock is investment worthy. Nutrisystem is a great example of a company with strong above average growth with a reasonable valuation. This is a classic example of the ‘momentum at a reasonable price’ stocks that I typically write about.

Key Drivers for Nutrisystem

Nutrisystem’s recent success is a result of its multi-brand strategy. The company began marketing and offering two separate programs in 2017: Nutrisystem Lean13 and the South Beach Diet.

The Lean13 program is designed for customers to lose up to 13 pounds in the first month with a menu of over 150 items (think brides/grooms who want to get into shape before weddings). The South Beach Diet is based off of the best-selling book and steers customers towards heart-healthy fats that nourish and satisfy as opposed to high-protein diets that don’t decipher between good and bad fats.

Nutrisystem demonstrated its success even before implementing the separate 2 brands. The second quarter of 2017 marked the company’s 16th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. The success of the 2-brand strategy is evident in the 30% increase in revenue and 50% increase in earnings that the company achieved in Q2 2017 over the same quarter last year.

The Q2 2017 revenue results doubled the 15% revenue increase that Nutrisystem achieved in Q2 2016. The Q2 2017 EPS growth was 67% higher than the 30% increase achieved in Q2 2016. This demonstrates that Nutrisystem’s 2-brand strategy is highly effective and successful.

The strategy’s success led the company to increase revenue guidance for the South Beach program from an original estimate of $20 million-$25 million up to the revised $26 million for 2017. Nutrisystem also increased guidance for overall revenue and earnings.

Revenue guidance for 2017 was increased by $31.5 million to a new range of $684 million to $694 million. EPS estimates were increased from $1.65-$1.75 up to $1.84-$1.94. The increased guidance shows that the company is confident that it will achieve strong results for the full year. This increased guidance is likely to give the stock a boost until the next earnings report (if we don’t experience a market correction during that time).

The key behind Nutrisystem’s success has been 40 years of experience in the field of weight loss. This experience provided the company with the knowledge of what is effective for weight loss. Nutrisystem has a science advisory board and the company’s programs are backed by scientific clinical studies.

Another key factor is that the company’s systems are easy to follow and fit into consumers’ busy lifestyles. The systems are designed for customers to create new habits for weight loss. In addition to that, Nutrisystem supports customers with counselors that provide support 7 days a week. The company strives to foster positive relationships with customers, which is likely to lock them in as repeat customers.

Valuation is Reasonable

Sometimes analysts can be too quick to say that Nutrisystem is overvalued. This happens when they look at the trailing PE of 41 and say the stock is too expensive. However, there is more to the story than looking backward.

The forward PE of 24.6 is much more attractive and based on expected 2018 EPS of $2.23 (consensus). Since the company is growing at such a strong double-digit pace, I like to use the PEG ratio as a better valuation metric. Nutrisystem’s PEG of 1.4 takes the company’s future earnings growth for the next 5 years into consideration. Competitor Weight Watchers (WTW) is trading with a higher valuation with a forward PE of 26.5 and a PEG of 2.1.

Nutrisystem is expected to grow earnings at an average of 20% annually over the next five years. With the growth rate less than 2X the forward PE, the stock is reasonably priced. Many of the growth stocks that I cover tend to have PEG ratios between 1 and 2. They also tend to have above average earnings growth. The stocks of these companies tend to increase at an above average pace. I think that is also likely to happen with Nutrisystem’s stock.

The Risks

Weight loss programs can be trendy and there are many ways to lose weight. So, other new programs may arise and become the more popular way to lose weight. This could take market share away from Nutrisystem and cause sales growth to slow.

Conclusion

The addition of the South Beach program has proven to give the company a boost to its already strong sales and earnings growth. The valuation is reasonable and in line with many of the growth stocks that have been outperforming the S&P 500.

The company’s convenient and easy-to-follow programs are likely to continue to sell well. This will translate into strong double-digit earnings growth for 2017 and 2018. I give the stock a one-year price target of $70 for about 28% to 30% upside. This is based on the reasonable valuation plus the earnings growth between the 60% expected for 2017 and the 18% expected for 2018.

That's what I think. Let me know what you think in the comment section below.

