Expanding On GNC's Inventory Reduction Potential

Inventory reductions will likely contribute to free cash flows for the year, but we remain skeptical that they will close the gap with the company's free cash flow target.

GNC (NYSE: GNC) has focused significant attention on free cash flow generation this year in an effort to demonstrate the ongoing viability of the business and aggressively address concerns about the company’s debt structure and maturity schedule. In a prior article, we presented a detailed analysis of the company’s potential to meet its aggressive free cash flow target. In this article, we focus greater attention specifically on the company’s inventory, a leading potential source of free cash flow through working capital reductions.

Inventory

We previously assessed the opportunity to reduce store inventory by assessing inventory levels through three separate methods. We assessed days of inventory based on cost of goods sold and on both average and ending inventory level, as presented in the following table:



The inventory ratios based on the company’s historical information insofar as ending inventory is concerned are relatively consistent over the last eight years. The variation in days of ending inventory varies by only about a day with exceptions in 2014 and 2016 when inventory levels rose dramatically. The widening difference between days average inventory and days ending inventory for the 2011-2013 period reflects the company’s significant revenue growth and store expansion activity as average inventory lagged behind the growth of the business. However, as revenue and store growth slowed substantially in 2014, days inventory on both bases rose and the gap between days average and ending inventory narrowed significantly.

In addition, we compiled data with respect to finished goods inventory and the corresponding period company-owned store counts to determine an average finished goods inventory level per store over time from 2012 through 2017. This information table was not presented in our prior article, but serves as an alternate basis to assess the company’s ability to reduce inventory (note inventory figures are presented in thousands):

The estimation of average inventory per store requires certain estimates that warrant explanation. In estimating average inventory per store, we elected to use finished goods inventory rather than inventory including work in process and packaging materials since we believe this provides a better representation of the inventory level on a per store basis (both in store and in warehouses supporting stores) since a significant amount of work in process and packaging materials inventory is associated with the far larger franchised and store-in-store base. However, finished goods also includes finished goods in warehouse inventory intended for franchise and in-store locations, so it remains in imperfect estimate of the average inventory per company owned store. However, we believe that the offset between excess finished goods inventory attributed to company-owned stores and the underrepresentation of work in process and packaging inventory associated with company-owned stores mitigates the potential estimation error. In addition, given that the company’s finished goods inventory is consistently in excess of 80% of total inventory, we believe we can accommodate errors in the estimates within our cash flow model. The critical component is understanding that any error in the estimation should be small relative to the projected gap between likely free cash flow outcomes and the company’s free cash flow target, such that the error is not significant to the conclusions of the analysis.

On this basis, average in-store inventory has clearly been increasing over the last five years:

Clearly, inventory levels peaked in 2014 and 2016 as the company misjudged required inventory levels.

In early 2012, average store inventory was in the range of $127,500 per company store location before rising to as much as $157,900 per company store location in the third quarter of last year, which is also reflected in the days of inventory figures in the earlier table. The company has since made meaningful progress in reducing average store inventory to $139,900 as of the second quarter, but still significantly exceeds the average store inventory of a few years earlier.

In our conversations with the company, the company indicated a target of returning to the average store inventory levels of “three to your years ago” which we interpret as the low point achieved in 2012. The company plans to do this by reducing the carrying amount of inventory to better segment the market and tailor inventory levels to demand and by reducing the number of SKUs in store locations.

We therefore can establish an estimate of the potential benefit to cash flows assuming the company can achieve average inventory levels comparable to that time period. We established the range of potential values we would consider as $127,500, $130,200, and $134,800, as the lower, midpoint, and upper targets based on the results achieved during 2012, and assessed the potential reduction in inventories if the company were able to return to these average levels. The results of these estimates are presented in the following table:



However, it’s necessary to adjust the store count for potential store closures to avoid double counting inventory reductions. The impact of store closures is discussed later in this article. In order to do so, we elected to assume that the per store inventory reduction benefit would occur over a company store base with a net reduction of 75 stores for the balance of the year, roughly representing a midpoint in the possible range of net store closures. We addressed the potential impact of store closures as a separate item in our prior analysis and will not repeat it in this article.

We can then extend this analysis to check the resulting ratios of our lower, midpoint, and upper inventory estimates (including the impact of store closures) against our projection of cost of goods sold for the year (2017) and check the resulting inventory ratios against the company’s prior experience.

Clearly, the days average inventory ratios for any of the scenarios fall well within the company’s prior inventory ratio experience. In fact, if anything, the lower end of our inventory reduction range results in a ratio above the company’s prior experience. However, this is partially an artifact of the company’s reversal into declining revenues where, in contrast to the days average inventory lagging during periods of unit sales growth, days average inventory leads during periods of unit sales contraction.

However, the ending days inventory ratios, which have historically been more stable than average inventory ratios, begin to diverge significantly from historical experience with more aggressive inventory reduction projections. In fact, the midpoint estimate would represent a level of inventory performance exceeding anything in (at least) the prior eight years while the most aggressive inventory reduction estimates would yield unprecedented inventory ratio performance. The likelihood of this level of performance must be considered in evaluating the company’s overall ability to generate free cash flow through reductions in inventory levels.

We continue to believe it’s unlikely that the company would be able to achieve per store inventory levels lower than the low of $127,800 established in the first quarter of 2012, certainly not within the balance of the year. The significant outperformance of prior inventory ratios at this level adds to our skepticism that the company would even achieve a level approaching the low in the first quarter of 2012; this contributes to our belief that the company will likely miss its stated free cash flow targets for the year barring extraordinary events.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are effectively long through short positions in GNC put options of various strike prices and expirations.