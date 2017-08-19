Sell The Cohn Rumor, Buy The Bannon News

Here is everything you need to know and more.

If you fail to appreciate the gravity of the situation, I think you do yourself a disservice as an investor.

It would be difficult to overstate the importance of how markets reacted to the Gary Cohn, Steve Bannon headline hockey this week.

I think it's entirely fair to say that August was the month when markets began to try and price in political tumult in the United States.

I realize some readers have a penchant for claiming that there is no real political turmoil in America - that it is all engineered by elements who are hostile to the administration.

But from an investment perspective, the "realness" of the turmoil makes little difference. It is turmoil and tumultuous times that make for nervous markets irrespective of whether that turmoil is organic (i.e., endemic to a particular political figure) or engineered (i.e., undeserved).

On Wednesday night in "Playing Politics", I quite explicitly warned readers that markets would be laser-focused on the fate of Goldman Sachs veteran Gary Cohn in the Trump administration. Here's the key quote from that post:

As you might have heard, Gary Cohn is said to be displeased with the situation. And see this is another one of those times when politics undoubtedly has implications for markets. Because Gary Cohn is a key piece of the puzzle for tax reform and not only that, he is by many accounts first in line for Janet Yellen's job.

14 hours after that article was published (almost on the dot) a rumor circulated among traders that Cohn was on the verge of resigning. On Thursday, the S&P (SPY) had its second-worst day of 2017 and the VIX rose the third-most this year:

Midway through the session on Thursday, I documented what was unfolding in "So About That Gary Cohn Rumor."

It was abundantly clear if you read the incoming desk commentary and listened to traders that something needed to happen in the next 24 hours to make the market believe that Cohn's exit wasn't imminent.

It didn't help matters when Yale’s Jeffrey Sonnenfeld told CNBC the following about Cohn:

I don’t want to be an alarmist, but there is a lot of faith that he is going to help carry through the tax reform that people are looking for. I think if he steps away, it would crash the markets.

Well, sure enough, exactly 25 hours after the Cohn rumor began circulating, Axios reported that Trump's controversial Chief Advisor Steve Bannon was on the way out (side note: that Axios piece has been updated so many times since then that it no longer looks anything like the original post, but you can read what it initially said here).

This had been rumored for months and subsequent reports would indicate that Bannon's exit had actually been decided a week ago. Who knows what the real story is, but what I do know is that the official announcement was exactly what traders were looking for in terms of quelling fears about Cohn (Cohn and Bannon did not, by most accounts, have a good rapport).

I'm going to show you a chart, but before I do that, let me prove to you, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that what I just said about Bannon's exit being exactly what professional traders were looking for is true. Listen to the reaction from floor traders on the NYSE when Bannon's exit was made official by The New York Times:

Andrew Kirell on Twitter

See what I mean?

Below you can find the visuals. What you see highlighted in yellow is the reaction when Axios first reported that Bannon's ouster was imminent:

So just running through that: stocks up, yen down, yields up, gold down, VIX down, Swiss franc down.

All of that at the exact second that Axios first reported that Bannon was on the way out. It was, simply put, "sell the Cohn rumor" on Thursday and "buy the Bannon news" on Friday.

Now needless to say, if you were following along yesterday, you know that what I just described is precisely what happened. And that video of floor traders cheering when the NY Times headline hit should dispel any notion that I'm ascribing arbitrary causes here.

But if there's anything I've learned on this platform, it's that some readers will always be skeptical, and although these screengrabs from CNBC, Bloomberg, The New York Post, Yahoo Finance, and Reuters probably won't be enough for everyone, here they are anyway:

And as usual, I would remind you that I talk to actual desks during the trading day who tell me definitively why professionals are doing what they're doing - so there's that.

Ultimately, if you're in the camp who wants to say that we can't be sure if the Cohn/Bannon back and forth was what drove stocks on Thursday and Friday, then just be aware that you are in fact in the minority.

Importantly, the Bannon exit wasn't enough to reverse the Cohn rumor losses. Indeed, this has been a rough couple of weeks:

There's a good reason for that.

As noted in the posts linked above, Gary Cohn is the linchpin for Wall Street. And just because someone he didn't seem to care for (again, according to pretty much everyone) is now gone, it doesn't change the fact that many people still believe he will bid the administration adieu if for no other reason than his own self-interest. Here's what Reuters wrote on Friday:

Gary Cohn is facing the most difficult investment dilemma of his career. The former Goldman Sachs president helped steer the bank to safety during the financial crisis. Now he’s under pressure to abandon President Donald Trump, whom he serves as chief economic advisor. Remaining could hurt his reputation, but he’s been a moderating influence on trade and he’s also a point man on tax reform.

I'm not going to excerpt the analyst commentary on this because frankly, it would probably make some readers angry, but just trust me when I tell you that while the Street was relieved on Friday (again, just refer to the cheering traders), strategists are not entirely optimistic that Bannon's exit actually changes much.

The other thing I want to point out here is that some readers were inclined to say that the market action I highlighted in the Cohn post linked above was only relevant to day traders.

That couldn't be further from the truth.

The market action you saw on Thursday wasn't attributable to floor traders who had made side bets with each other on how long Gary Cohn would stick around. Similarly, the price action on Friday wasn't attributable to shady gamblers wagering on how many points the market would move on a Bannon headline.

Rather, the price action is directly related to how market participants are handicapping the expected impact from a Cohn exit versus a Bannon ouster.

And that brings us neatly to the bad news. The Cohn rumor was good (or "bad" depending on how you want to phrase it) for the second worst day of the year for stocks. Meanwhile, the Bannon news was only good for an intraday reversal which wasn't even strong enough to push benchmarks into the green for the day.

That says a whole lot.

But only if you're willing to listen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.