Should Investors Bite In To Chipotle's Lower Stock Price?

Chipotle (CMG) had been a darling of the restaurant industry in the first half of the decade. The stock enjoyed a meteoric rise from approximately $79/share range in 2009 to over $750/share six years later, based largely on the success of its fast casual concept. However, food safety concern beginning in 2015 involving E. coli and norovirus outbreaks drove the stock’s price downward. Now, with the stock down more than 50% from its all-time high and new food safety concerns emerging, Chipotle looks poised for further declines.

The company enjoyed a strong start in 2017. With the outbreaks and temporary closures in 2015 fading into the past, and with revenues and profits showing signs of recovery, Chipotle looked poised to move up again. However, just as confidence in the company was beginning to return in 2017, a restaurant in Virginia was closed after several customers fell ill after eating there and a Chipotle location in Dallas shut down after mice were seen. Food safety concerns again began negatively affecting the stock, and Chipotle is now trading near its 52-week low, near the low $300s as of the time of publication. Revenue and profits were also affected as revenues fell from $4.5 billion in 2015 before the scandal to $3.9 billion in 2016. Earnings were more deeply affected as diluted EPS fell from $15.10/share in 2015 to $0.77 in 2016. For fiscal 2017, revenues were projected to be over $4.3 billion, and EPS was expected to increase to $4.72/share. The effects of the latest food safety issues on the projections are not yet clear.

Of all the financial metrics, it’s the price/earnings (P/E) ratio is of grave concern for the immediate future of the stock price. Through 2016, the stock’s price declined less dramatically than earnings per share. Hence, the P/E ratio spiked from 28.7 in 2015 to 156.2 in 2016. The average P/E for the industry is 26.3. Assuming 2017 earnings were to hold at the projected $4.72/share, with a stock price of around $320/share the P/E ratio is approximately 68, about 2.5 times higher than the industry average. While this high P/E ratio might be acceptable when an emerging stock is in high growth mode, a higher than average P/E ratio is difficult to justify when a company’s profits and reputation have been pummeled by repeated food safety scares. With the lack of any certain catalyst to drive growth, Chipotle becomes simply another restaurant, and the P/E ratio will likely decline to a level commensurate with its peers in the restaurant industry. Additionally, analysts appear to be again turning bearish on the stock. William Blair just reduced their 3rd quarter earnings estimate from $2.15 to $1.70/share, a number that will again increase the P/E ratio if it proves to be true at the next earnings announcement.

Until revenue and earnings become clear and food safety concerns are addressed, investors have little incentive to buy or even hold a stake in Chipotle. Stockholders who thought the food safety concerns were behind the company saw the issue re-emerge, and indications are that the stock price and earnings, already well-below 2015 levels, will continue to trend downward. Worse, the P/E ratio, which had been driven well above industry averages by tremendous growth, grew larger for a less favorable reason when earnings per share declined faster than the stock price. With food safety scares and lack of certainty around revenue and earnings, any justification for a higher than average P/E ratio has just disappeared, and investors should probably sell.

