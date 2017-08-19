L Brands Hits New Lows

L Brands offers a high dividend, which is the main reason to own the stock right here, I believe.

L Brands (LB) has seen its share price get clobbered over the last couple of months, which was mainly based on declining comps sales and dropping earnings. Things should get better going forward though, which means that shares have some merit here.

With its second-quarter results, L Brands reported a top and a bottom line number that both beat estimates:

Despite both metrics coming in higher than expected, L Brands lost about ten percent of its share price, which was mainly due to guidance being lower than what analysts had expected. L Brands' revenues were down close to five percent, which was based on a deep drop in L Brands' comparable store sales:

The big drop in VS' comparable store sales was due to the brand's exit from the swimwear and apparel markets a couple of months ago, which, not surprisingly, led to lower sales at the company's existing locations. A good comps performance of Bath & Body Works, as well as some new store openings, could not make up for the 14% comps drop at VS.

The lower comps sales also hurt the company's margins, as lower sales at a fixed number of stores mean that gross profits decline, whilst fixed costs remain flat - the result is a drop in the company's operating earnings.

The good thing is that the drop in VS comps likely is a one-time item: Once the decision of exiting the swimwear business is lapsed, that will no longer effect comps numbers, and margins as well as sales should increase again - the company has stated that it plans for mid to high single-digit revenue growth from 2018, driven by comps, new store openings (e.g., through a growing presence in China), e-commerce, etc.

For the time being, L Brands doesn't offer much to its owners except for its dividend:

LB Dividend data by YCharts

The $0.60 per share dividend equals a dividend yield of 6.5% right now, which is highly attractive relative to other sources of income: The S&P 500 index yields 1.9%, treasuries are yielding only slightly more than that.

When we look at L Brands' balance sheet, we see that the company is highly liquid:

At the end of the second quarter, L Brands held $1.4 billion in cash on its balance sheet, up about $90 million year over year. At the same time, short-term liabilities were down and long-term debt was down marginally as well. The fact that the company was able to grow its cash reserves whilst lowering its debt levels, all the while continuing to repurchase shares and pay its strong dividend, shows that cash flows are not a problem at L Brands. With enough cash to cover the company's dividends for two full years (even if L Brands would not create any cash flows at all), I believe that a dividend cut is unlikely in the foreseeable future, although L Brands will likely not increase its dividend any time soon - with the current yield, shares are already attractive for income seekers, so there is no need to increase the dividend further, and additional cash can be used to lower the company's debt levels further (or for buybacks).

LB PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

At a little less than twelve times this year's earnings, and at only eleven times next year's earnings, L Brands does not look expensive, but multiples will likely only increase when the company's revenues and earnings are growing again (which, I believe, will happen in 2018, when the exit out of the swimwear market is lapsed). Until then I don't think capital appreciation is very likely, thus I believe that L Brands' shares are primarily attractive for income investors at the current level.

Long-Term Outlook

L Brands is well positioned in a global growth market:

Statista reports that the total lingerie market has grown from $60 billion in annual sales to $82 billion in annual sales over the last eight years - that is a four percent annual growth rate. Due to its well positioned VS brand, L Brands has a lock on a huge market share in that growth industry, and there are a lot of growth opportunities in international markets, such as China: The admiration for Western brands, coupled with a steadily growing upper and middle class (which is generating increasing disposable incomes), makes the Chinese underwear market a key factor for growth for L Brands' VS.

The annual growth rate of the Chinese underwear market is nine percent annually - more than twice the global growth rate over the last couple of years. As the disposable income for Chinese urban households is growing at a double-digit pace, premium brands like VS are poised to grow even faster in this market. As an ever growing number of people become more wealthy, they will want to wear the world's favorite underwear brand in increasing numbers. L Brands is trying to capitalize on that opportunity through the opening of new stores in China. This year the first two Chinese stores have opened, among them a giant Shanghai flagship store. The company plans to open fifteen more stores over the next eighteen months in the country - increasing the store count almost ten times. Beyond 2018, there is a lot of room to open many more stores - the US alone has 1,000 VS stores.

Another avenue of growth are millennials: Victoria's Secret has been crowned the favorite brand for millennials this year - as that generation grows its disposable income (many in their twenties are still studying or just starting their careers), they will be able to increase their shopping at VS, which should ultimately drive growth at L Brands.

Right now it seems like a strategic mistake that VS has exited the swimwear and apparel business, but due to the brand's strong position in a global growth market, with high admiration by the younger generation, and with a massive expansion plan in China, I believe that VS will get back to growth in the next years. As VS' troubles are the only thing that held L Brands back over the last months, this means that the long-term outlook does not seem bad at all.

Takeaway

L Brands' shares have dropped more than fifty percent from their 52-week high so far, and that has made the company's dividend yield jump to a very high level. For the time being, the dividend looks well supported by earnings as well as by a big cash position, thus I don't think a dividend cut is likely (not impossible, though).

Capital appreciation could follow once L Brands starts to grow again, which I believe will happen in the next fiscal year. Until then, I am happy to collect a very hefty dividend while waiting for things to improve from the current level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.