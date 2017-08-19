Recent Buy: Qualcomm, Inc.

What I did, and what I'm going to do.

Today, I will be going a little more in depth with Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM). I will be discussing the fundamentals as well as QCOM's current valuation.

I added more shares to my portfolio with the purchase of Qualcomm, Inc.

17 shares @ $52.88 on 8/3/2017.

This is my third purchase of QCOM and I currently own 62 shares. You can check out my whole portfolio on my website.

About the Company

Qualcomm is a semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company that primarily focuses on manufacturing components for mobile devices. The company pioneered the 3G and 4G networks and is now leading the industry into 5G. QCOM is also involved in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). It also develops the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE). QCOM is also working on 5G. Founded in 1985, Qualcomm has a market cap of $78 billion.

Fundamentals

Since we know a little about the company and what it does, now let's talk about QCOM's balance sheet. We will look at how QCOM has been doing for the past 10 years. We will also look at analysts' expectations for this year and next year.

Let's start digging in.

Note: QCOM fiscal year ends on September.

Revenue grew at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.46% from $8.871 billion in 2007 to $23.554 billion in 2016. This year, revenue is expected to be around $23.07 billion. Trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue is currently $22.571 billion. Looks like QCOM will hit 2017 expectation. However, analysts expect 2018 revenue to be around $22.73 billion.

Even though the CAGR rate of 11.46% is great over the last ten years, QCOM revenue has been decreasing since 2014.

Net income increased from $3.303 billion in 2007 to $5.705 billion in 2016, which gives us a CAGR of 6.26% over this 10-year period. The same thing that is happening with the revenue is also happening with QCOM's net income. Net income peaked in 2014 and since then it has been decreasing. The TTM net income is currently at $3.896 billion.

I am not liking this trend so far.

Source: Simply Wall St

Currently, net margin is at 17.26% TTM. You may think this is pretty good, but QCOM's net margin has also been decreasing. It has been decreasing from a high of 30.08% in 2014.

Revenue decreasing, net income decreasing, and net margin decreasing.

Why would I invest in QCOM? Well, let's continue.

Earnings per share (EPS) CAGR is 7.73% for the past ten years. In 2007, QCOM EPS was $1.95, and in 2016, it was $3.81. Analysts expect 2017 EPS to be around $4.16 and in 2018 to be $3.48.

Again, now we have decreasing EPS.

Now let's talk about the main reason why I am investing in QCOM right now. It's because of the dividends. QCOM has increased dividends for 15 straight years. It has a five-year dividend growth rate of 19.9%, and QCOM's most recent dividend increase was 7.55%.

QCOM has a current dividend yield of 4.23% with the five-year dividend growth rate being at 19.9%. This means that QCOM has a Chowder Rule of 24.13 (Chowder Rule is when you add the current dividend with the five-year dividend growth rate). Normally you want to look for a Chowder Rule of 12 or higher. We see here that QCOM is double that rule.

Can QCOM pay this high dividend yield and continue to increase the dividend?

Yes, QCOM can.

The dividend payout ratio is currently at 82.76%. Yes, it is high. However, in 2019, EPS is expected to be $3.90 and this will give a payout ratio of 58.5% at that time.

Source: Simply Wall St

So I see that the dividend is safe and QCOM will continue to increase it in the foreseeable future.

Risks/Uncertainty

Currently, the headwind QCOM is facing is with the Apple (AAPL) lawsuit.

You can read these articles from Mark Hibben and Chase Nielson who really go into details with this issue.

I think it is overblown and QCOM will come on top.

Valuation

Now, how much should you pay for shares of QCOM?

The normal P/E for 10 years sits at 15.8 as you see in the below picture from F.A.S.T. Graphs. QCOM is at 12.8. The five-year P/E average is also 18.3. This metric is a great sign that QCOM is clearly undervalued when looking at normal P/E.

Below is a picture from fastgraphs.com. Whenever the black line is under the orange line and/or blue line (depending on the situation for a particular stock), it is considered to be undervalued.

If you look at the EPS (orange line), we see that QCOM is somewhat below that level. Based on the orange line, QCOM should be around $62.40 a share. Based on normal P/E, the company should be around $65.83 a share. In this situation, I would look at the normal P/E line when looking at this graph. Either way, QCOM is undervalued at the current price. The only drawback we see here is that 2018 estimated EPS will be $3.48, but on the bright side, 2019 is expected to be higher.



Source: FastGraphs.com

Based on the 5-year average P/E of 18.3, QCOM will be getting a total annual Rate of Return of 19.61%. This ROR happens if QCOM P/E hits 18.2 by fiscal year-end 2018.

Source: FastGraphs.com

Another indicator I like to look at is the dividend 5-year average. QCOM has a 5-year dividend average of 2.5%. Like I mention above, QCOM's dividend is currently at 4.28%. We also see here that QCOM's dividend is the highest it has ever been.

Source: Simply Wall St

Source: Simply Wall St

So how much should you pay for this stock? My assumption of the DDM model is a 7% growth rate for the next three years. The years after that I give it a 6% growth rate. I also used a 10% discount rate.

My DDM Analysis: $62.08

CFRA Fair Value: $55.40

Fair Value from SIMPLY WALL ST: $51.48

Yahoo Analyst Price Target: $59.89

FASTGraps.com: $62.40 (using the EPS multiple of 15)

Averaging out the five fair price estimates gives us a fair value of $58.25. QCOM is currently at $53.31. This means that QCOM is 8.5% undervalued.

Conclusion

Once QCOM settles its issues with Apple and others, the price of QCOM will start to pickup, but in the meantime, shareholders will be waiting with a very nice dividend yield. I think it's a great time to start a position or buy more shares of QCOM.

I currently have 62 shares, and I do not plan to add any more shares unless there is a significant drop in price.

With the purchase of 17 shares and the company paying a dividend of $0.57 a share, this will increase my annual dividend income by $38.76. My forward annual dividend income now stands at $4,091.90. You can check out my entire portfolio on my website.

These are just recommendations, and I recommend you to do your own due diligence before investing in any of the stocks listed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.