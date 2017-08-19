Potbelly Is Going To The Single Digits

Photo credit

Potbelly (PBPB) has struggled to maintain forward share price momentum since it came public a few years ago. I’ve been a steadfast bear on PBPB for the entire time I’ve covered it because it had the same problem many other newly-public restaurant stocks have; its valuation implied impossible levels of growth, and thus, the stock has disappointed as that fact has become abundantly clear. PBPB has been largely sideways for the past two years as yet another rally attempt earlier this year failed, and after a rather lackluster Q2 report, we find the stock back near its lows. Given all of this, is there anything to like here?

A quick look at the chart reveals the malaise the stock has been mired in for the past couple of years as every rally attempt is met with selling. For much of 2016, PBPB hovered in a channel of roughly $12 to $14, but each attempt higher failed, and eventually, the Q1 earnings report sent shares tumbling to just $10.50. On the plus side, that level seems to have proven to be a bottom as buyers stepped in there in May and again a couple of weeks ago, so if you want to own PBPB, that’s your line in the sand.

Unfortunately, that’s about the only bit of good news technically, as the 200DMA is moving down much more decidedly than it has in the past and the most recent rally attempt produced a lower relative high. Both of those are problems, and while certainly not insurmountable, they pose significant obstacles to a meaningful rally taking place. And given how PBPB is performing, I certainly don’t see any upside catalyst that could make a move like that possible right now.

In Q2, PBPB saw just about everything go wrong. I mentioned that its growth expectations were always nuts, but in years’ past, at least it was growing. That, however, is no longer the case in a lot of ways and PBPB honestly deserves to be hitting new lows.

Revenue was up 3% due to new shop openings, which PBPB does quite a bit of given that it is still fairly early on in its life cycle. This is the excitement that people were buying when it came public, but at the time, it was also producing strong comp sales. That, however, is no longer the case as Q2’s company-owned stores produced a -4.9% comp. That’s a horrendous result for any restaurant chain, but in particular, one that is still so young and has so much growth implied by its share price. PBPB is much cheaper than it once was, but it came from such a stratospheric height that investors are still paying up for growth I don’t see.

The industry has been suffering with weak comps for a few quarters now and that’s no secret, but what’s different is that PBPB is no longer bucking the trend. To be honest, I’m surprised the stock didn’t sell-off rather sharply because this sort of comp sales result not only hurts revenue but it crimps margins as well, as operating and fixed costs are deleveraged.

And in Q2, that’s exactly what we saw as shop-level operating margins fell 200 bps to 19.2%. That is still a very strong margin level for a restaurant so I’m not disparaging PBPB’s model – it has always enjoyed high margins – but keep in mind that when EPS growth is extrapolated out for the next couple of years, having already-high margins makes it more difficult to grow earnings. And, in fact, it makes results like Q2 more likely when there are headwinds because there’s only so high that restaurant margins can go; the best tend to top out in the low-20s. Given the terrible comp sales result, I’m certainly not surprised that margins fell as much as they did, but it is nonetheless painful if you’re long.

The really incredible thing about all of this is that despite all the weakness in the stock and the fact that analysts have had years at this point to figure out that PBPB isn’t going to grow into its valuation, it is still going for 35 times this year’s earnings. Why investors continue to pay so much for this stock is unfathomable to me, and while it is certainly cheaper than it was, that doesn’t make it cheap. This is a company with hugely negative comp sales in the prime of its life cycle for growth and no public strategy to fix it. Margins are now crumbling as well and that presents some downside risk to its already-lowered estimates, making the stock potentially even more expensive than it already is.

Given all of this and the industry headwinds that PBPB is facing, I hope the stock rallies just a bit more so that I can short it. This stock continues to be egregiously overpriced considering its fundamentals really aren’t that good and I have no problem taking advantage of that. Shareholders and analysts are still clinging to hope that PBPB will pull through this, but there is no evidence that is going to happen. This stock has been and remains tremendously overvalued, and at some point, investors will get fed up waiting for growth that is never coming. When that happens, don’t be surprised to see PBPB in the single digits because that’s where it belongs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PBPB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.