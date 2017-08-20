Sentiment Speaks: What Is The True Effect North Korea Is Having On Gold?

Recent price action

As I noted in my new service on Seeking Alpha, The Market Pinball Wizard, as long as silver remains below its resistance of 17.26-17.80 and GDX remains below its resistance of 23.60-23.96, I am looking for another pullback in the complex before the real break out occurs. This past week, silver spiked and reversed slightly over the bottom of our resistance, and GDX came within 12 cents of our resistance before it turns lower on Friday.

Now, I am quite certain that I will see the usual comment that my analysis is that “it’s either going up or down.” So, I want to take a moment to address that right here.

You see, markets are non-linear in nature. That means there is no certainty in any market. That is why we use price levels calculated through multiple confluence points to guide us in providing directional guidance. We have a primary expectation that as long as the market remains below a certain target region/resistance, we expect the market to turn down. However, if the market breaks out through that SPECIFIC price point, then it tells us that a rally has begun a bit earlier than we had expected. And, for those that have followed us through the years, you know how accurate those price turning points have been.

So, at the end of the day, we use price guidelines as a form of a sign post for market action. My analysis over the last few weeks has noted that my overall perspective has been bullish, even though I am still looking for one more potential pullback if the resistance I have noted is able to hold the market in check.

Anecdotal and other sentiment indications

I am having a hard time with market analysis of late. So, I hope you can all help me resolve this situation.

Did we not hear just about every gold analyst tell us that the rally we have seen in gold over the last few weeks is “clearly” due to the tensions rising in North Korea? Did they not assure us that if the tensions counting to rise, gold would rise along with it? Does that not mean that if the tensions are eased that gold should drop? I mean, it is only logical, right? And, we all know how well markets move based upon such logic. (smile)

Well, I was watching my gold chart very closely this past week, and when North Korea backed down from attacking Guam, I was expecting gold to immediately decline. Yet, that is not what happened, and it certainly had me scratching my head. Gold simply continued higher. Huh? How can this be? If the “cause” of the prior gold rally was the North Korean tensions, should not the market have dropped if those tensions were reportedly eased?

The next question you have to ask yourself is how do all those analysts who were certain that the rise was due to North Korea deal with this price action? The answer is that they are not. And, this is the intellectual dishonesty upon which I constantly rail against week after week.

As I note all the time, these analysts will see a rise in price, then look to what news has hit the wires, and then claim that the news hitting the wires around the same time as the price rise is the “cause” of the price rise. Yet, as I have continually noted, correlation does not equate to causation. And, when the gold market did not immediately drop on the news of eased tensions with North Korea, this highlighted this logical fallacy yet again. But, what do those who were certain that the rise was caused by the North Korean tensions say? Yes, that is the sound of silence.

And, when I pointed this out at the time of the price rise, the response I would get from the “news believers” was that “I have to believe my eyes.” In fact, one said to me that “it is so obviously clear that the North Korean tensions caused this rally, I don’t know how you can even consider debating it.” So, are they still “believing their eyes” when gold does not decline when the tensions are eased? No, they are not. They are now wearing their blinders.

The question is now what you, as an investor, will do going forward? And, you going to “believe your eyes” when it is favorable for you to do so and then put on your blinders when it is not? Or, will you finally begin to approach the market from a more mature and intellectually honest perspective?

Price pattern sentiment indications and upcoming expectations

In simple terms, I don’t view the market any differently than last week. That means that if silver and GDX continue to hold below resistance, I am looking for another pullback before what I believe will be a major rally begins.

Alternatively, if we see the market break out strongly through the noted resistance regions, it likely means a parabolic rally has begun a bit earlier than I had expected.

Housekeeping Matters

