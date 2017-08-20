Identifying Risk In BDCs - 2nd Look At Solar Senior Capital

My prior assessment was that the dividend from SUNS was safe. I now believe that conclusions was in error.

The purpose of this series on Business Development Companies, or BDCs, is to help you avoid the dividend declining companies while capturing some much-needed income. The intro article in the series was "How To Identify Risk In BDCs." This article is on Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS). This BDC sells at a 154 bps lower than average yield due to a market presumption of superior dividend safety. At the same time, SUNS does not have 2017 dividend coverage based on consensus analysts projected NII, or net investment income. Run rate NII based on the last twelve months does not cover the dividend when "fee wavers" are removed. I will take you through the last several earnings releases, show the 24-point red flag checklist of assessing the quality of SUNS' income, show the relative valuations for the sector, and present my assessment of Solar Senior Capital.

My spreadsheet on the last 15 quarter's of SUNS key earnings and performance metrics:

In 6 out of the last 12 quarters, SUNS has had portfolio gains. Both Q3 and Q4 of 2015 produced some really ugly numbers. SUNS has needed to provide fee waivers since those large losses to produce a NII number that matches the dividend. Such support began small. SUNS has a last three-year NAV change of -5.94%. As bad as that is, SUNS still beats the sector average of -11.13%.

On 09/08/16, SUNS had a secondary offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock that resulted in net proceeds of $67.04 million. The offering was priced equal to the Q2-16 ending NAV. Since that date, the portfolio has increased (373-328) $45 million. Debt is down significantly while interest expense has not fallen much. Due to the increase in the share count, TII/share is down close to ten cents per quarter. That is a huge revenue per share drop. SUNS management is surrendering a large and (I would argue) an unsustainable amount of fees as it deploys this new money, resulting in NII/share that is roughly consistent with the "prior to offering" run rate earnings.

In six of the last seven quarters, NII/share has (coincidentally?) been a match with the dividend. Such events do not happen in the real world. NII/share is being managed to match the dividend by having a varying amount of fee income surrender so that the resulting NII after the adjustment matches the dividend.

One can see that in the earnings releases. Here are the numbers as copied from the 10-K's of the last two quarters:

Example One:

The $5.649 million in NII divide by 16.028 million shares produces a NII/share number of $0.3524 for Q1-17 after the surrender of $0.864 million in fees. The $4.065 million in NII divided by 11.533 million shares produces a NII/share number of $0.3525 after the surrender of $0.385 million in fees.

Example Two:

The $5.651 million in NII divided by 16.031 million shares produces a NII/share numbers of $0.3525 for Q2-17 after the surrender of $0.814 million in fees. The $4.066 million in NII divided by 11.533 million shares produces a NII/share number of $0.3526 for Q2-16 after the surrender of $0.228 million in fees.

Why is the NII/share number so consistent? The number is being openly managed via the surrender of a varying amount in fees. As a result of this fee surrender, the NII/TII ratio for SUNS has grown to 73.79%. How atypical is that number? The data (which is great debt-related data to have when seeking explanations for the yield differences the BDC baby bonds):

The sector average is normally around 50%. In Q2-17, Capitala Finance Corp. (CMFN) and Oak Hill Advisors (OHAI) produced some ugly numbers, temporarily driving the sector average down.

For this coverage universe of 40 BDCs, there are only three other companies with ratios in the 60s. A high NII/TII ratio is a good thing. At the same time, BDCs are not known for their charity to share holders. I am using my own powers of observation of sector norms to arrive at the conclusions that SUNS 70% plus ratio is unsustainable.

Remove all of the waivers and you have a run rate NII just over 30 cents per share. For the rest of this article, I will produce numbers based on the consensus analyst NII projection of $1.36 and a Factoids' projection of $1.20 along with a current dividend rate of $0.3525 per quarter and a Factoids' projection of $0.29 (a tiny bit below NII) per quarter.

The Red Flag Checklist For SUNS - where a fail is worse than average and a superior is at or close to the best in the sector.

The needed quality attributes for at least the majority of your BDC holdings:

Has a well covered dividend - SUNS has a dividend of (4 times 0.3525) $1.41 and a 2017 consensus analyst NII projection of $1.36 and 2018 projection of $1.39. Grade = Fail. Based on the Factoids' projection, the grade is a double fail. Has a rising LTM NAV - SUNS is a Pass with a positive three cent LTM NAV change. Grade = Pass. But that NAV was supported by an unsustainable level of fee surrender. Without those concession, NAV would have fallen. Has a lower than sector average PWAY or Portfolio (Company) Weighted Average Yield - SUNS is a Pass with a 8.20% PWAY. Has higher than average income projection accuracy for their annual NII numbers. SUNS is a Pass with 1% changes YTD in 2017, 2016 and 2015. Prior years had issues. This year would have also had issues if earnings had not been managed. Has lower revenue volatility for their quarterly TII numbers. Any volatility comes from surprises - not disappointments. SUNS is a nebulous Fail with a 21% TII fall in Q4-16 without a strong recovery in Q1-17. This fall is probably related to the secondary offering dollars raised in late Q3-16. Has an average cost of debt that is below 5%. SUNS is a Pass with a Q2-17 annualized interest expense to debt ratio of 3.28%. Has a run rate NII based on "Portfolio times PWAY + Average Fee Income" that supports the NII projection. Grade = Pass. Has a dividend/NAV ratio that is 200 bps lower than the PWAY for BDCs with PWAYs over 10. SUNS is a low PWAY and low expense BDC where this threshold is not fully needed. The Dividend/NAV ratio is 8.4% compared to a TII/portfolio ratio of 8.2%. Grade = Fail. Has more than 50 portfolio company investments. At June 31, 2017, the SUNS portfolio consisted of 54 portfolio companies. SUNS also had equity interests in Gemino Healthcare Finance that was invested in 33 "issuers" (companies?) and a First Lien Loan Program JV in 6. Total = 93. Grade = Pass. Has a debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%. SUNS = 40.61% in Q2-17. Grade = Pass. I am not positive that I am capturing debt from Gemino and FLLP in my numbers. Has a NII/TII ratio over 50%. SUNS = 73.8% in Q1-17. While the grade is "Superior" - that number is unsustainable due to the management fees waivers also being unsustainable. Without the waivers, NII would be (5.651 million minus .814) 4.837 dividend by 7.658 - or 63%. That in itself is a good number. Has a better than sector average trend in "portfolio gains". In 8 out of the last 18 quarters SUNS has had gains. Grade = marginal Pass. Has less than 5% in structured products (a.k.a. CLOs). SUNS has 0% of it portfolio in CLOs. Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% in income that comes from PIK ("payment in kind") income. SUNS had (100/7496) 1.33% in PIK income in Q1-17. Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% of the portfolio in energy loans. SUNS does not have any energy loans. Grade = Pass. Has an acceptable market cap (or liquidity) that results in a "beta" under 1.0. SUNS has a beta of 0.66x and a small market cap of $270.726 million. Grade = nebulous Pass. Valuation Comparisons to BDCs with similar attributes: Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same PWAY. SUNS has a yield of 8.54% compared to 7.78% yield for BDCs with PWAYs under 9%. Grade = Pass. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same dividend coverage. There are no other low PWAY BDCs with this degree of a lacking in coverage. Grade = Fail. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same NAV trend. BDCs with LTM Positive NAV change over 1% have an average yield of 8.89%. Grade = Pass. Transparency - the wanted quality of the earnings release of supplements: Reports weighted average Debt/EBITDA and weighted average interest coverage ratio numbers for its portfolio companies. Grade = Pass. Has transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees and prepayments - so TII jumps or declines are explained. Grade = Fail. Has never had a secondary offering below NAV and will not in the future. Grade = Fail. I document this in the content that follows. Reports Q4 numbers. Grade = Pass.

SUNS fails on (1, 1, 5, 8, 18, 20, 21) 7 of the 23 points. Bad BDCs have fails or red flags in the mid-teens, good BDCs in the low single digits. SUNS is much better than average BDC based on its portfolio. SUNS is much worse than average BDC based on dividend coverage and dividend safety.

Showing the math for point 7:

TII_Calculation SUNS under reports fee income. The equity holdings produce dividend income Metric Fee Income Interest_Income Totals Formula average for last 4 quarters portfolio times yield / 4 Sum of components Numbers 0.000 441 million times .082 / 4 9.041

NII Calculation Metric NII/TII Ratio NII NII/share Result Formula TII times NII/TII NII/ share count Numbers 65% .65 times 9.041 5.877 / 16.031 $0.3666/share

The simple math shows that $441 million in assets at an 8.2% yield should be producing $9 million in revenue - not the $7.6 million that is actually being produced. The analyst consensus TII projection for 2017 is $31.520 million or $7.880 million/quarter. The consensus NII is $1.35/share or $0.3375/share/quarter.

The above calculation results in a familiar question I am not able to answer. Prior to the 2016 share offering, TII/share was significantly higher. A (16.031 - 11.533 divided by 11.533) 39% increase in shares has produced a (7.685 - 6.681 divided by 6.681) 15% increase in income over the last twelve months. What the heck is going on with the income number?

Showing the numbers for point 8:

SUNS had its initial public offering on 1/14/13. Thus, there is one year of pre-IPO data in the spreadsheet. The Dividend/NAV ratio at the IPO was 7.7%. The portfolio weighted average yield at the IPO was 7.8%. The TII/portfolio numbers tended to historically be in the high 7s. That should give one an idea of what the ideal ratios should be. This would also be a time when management fees were normalized.

The current Dividend/NAV ratio is 8.4%. That number should not be higher than the portfolio weighted average yield - which is 8.2%. That number should not be higher than the TII/portfolio numbers - which has fallen to 6.9%.

I believe that it is important to note that the above measurement of dividend safety where SUNS is 'failing the safety test' is totally separate calculation using different metrics when compared to the "adjusted waiver free NII" number that say that SUNS is 'failing the safety test'.

Here are the year-to-date numbers and valuations used to make my assessment of SUNS. Yield in the spreadsheet below is based on the Q3-17 'regular' dividend. Spreadsheet header abbreviations: Div = dividend; EPS = earnings per share; LTM = last twelve months; NAV = Net Asset Value; PWAY = Portfolio Weighted Average Yield (or the yield on the investmets that they own); YTD = year to date. The dividend to EPS ratio is a measure of dividend safety. Due to calendar and fiscal years failing to overlap, I also include a dividend to the sum of the last four quarters of NII - in the Div/NIIltm column. After the Price/NAV ratio, the next column displays the percent change in price, price plus dividends, consensus analysts earnings projections and price target YTD. For the last four columns - the first measures the percentage change in the Q3-17 dividend from the Q3-16 dividend; the change in NAV between Q3-17 and Q3-16; the percentage change in the Q3-17 dividend from the Q3-14 dividend; and the last measures the change in NAV between Q3-17 and Q3-14. Special dividends are not included in this data.

My assessment of SUNS:

I believe that the market is ignoring the difference between the headline NII numbers that SUNS is reporting and the "Factoids' adjusted waiver free NII numbers" that SUNS is producing. At an 8.54% yield (compared to the sector average of 10.08%), SUNS is priced as if the dividend is safe and the headline NII numbers are real. At a 12.15 P/E ratio compared to a sector average 10.28, this valuation is also echoing the message that the dividend is safe and the headline NII numbers are real.

It is possible that SUNS can continue to support the headline NII number with fee waivers well into the future. But then you would be depending on the kindness of strangers for that presumption.

I strongly believe that a conservative investor should not make such a presumption. I believe that SUNS should sell at a yield that is close to (or slightly under) the 8.2% yield of its portfolio. I believe that is it more likely than not that SUNS will cut its dividend to $0.29/share given the run rate earnings. It would take a price of $14.50 to give a $0.29/quarter dividend an 8% yield. That compares to the Friday closing price of $16.52.

That projection is based on the presumption that the dissipating TII/share numbers stay dissipated. I have failed to solve the mystery to that question.

There are too many BDCs with "waiver free" NIIs that cover the dividend to be holding a company that has this kind of questions hanging over it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AINV, ARCC, FDUS, MRCC, PFLT, PNNT, TCPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.