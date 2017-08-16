Not So Fast: What's Next For Bond Yields?

Canadian investors wasted no time reacting to the Bank of Canada's first interest rate increase in seven years last month. Bond yields began to rise from the first hint in late June of the central's bank's hawkish shift in policy, and have moved even higher since as markets moved aggressively to fully price in the mid-July hike of 25 basis points.

Two-year Government of Canada bond yields have risen more than 50 basis points since the end of May to 1.21% on Friday, August 11, according to Bloomberg data, while 10-year yields have jumped close to 45 basis points to 1.85% over the same period. As the Globe and Mail pointed out in a recent article, this stretch represents the biggest two month jump in sovereign bond yields (and fall in bond prices) in 23 years.

So what comes next for fixed income investors? Clearly, the Bank of Canada has set a path for higher rates based on a more positive outlook for growth in the Canadian economy but we believe the Bank will remain cautious on future rate moves, particularly as core inflation continues to run below the 2% target despite robust growth numbers. Future economic data, by extension, would likely need to surprise meaningfully for yields to rise significantly from here, in our opinion.

In this type of environment, a flexible investment approach that regularly adjusts to fast-changing markets may be more important than ever. For example, iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF has been rebalanced twice in the past month. In mid-July, the fund's duration was reduced to seek to mitigate some of the interest rate risk associated the Bank of Canada's first rate hike, but then earlier this week, duration was brought back in line with its benchmark to reflect the quick jump in yields and potential for them to rise more gradually in the short term.

While the fund and other two making up the iShares Strategic Fixed Income suite continue to maintain exposure to credit and emerging market debt for potential income, it's possible that more tactical adjustments will be necessary to seek the right balance as the rising rate environment plays out on fixed income markets in the weeks ahead.

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.