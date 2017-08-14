Growth Or Credit: Pick Your Story

There can be little doubt what the Bank of Canada's course is now. The "current outlook," it announced in July, when it hiked the target overnight rate for the first time since 2010, "warrants withdrawal of some of the monetary policy stimulus in the economy."

In short, the Bank sees recent data supporting its expectation of above-potential growth and the absorption of excess economic capacity. Rates are now expected to rise again before the end of the year, according consensus estimates and, if market indicators are correct, by an additional 50 bps in 2018.

This is a change, and a big one. Before the Bank began hinting in May that its bias had moved from neutral to hawkish, markets were pricing the first rate hike in the first quarter of 2018. Now, the Bank's updated forecast sees not only a robust revival in the growth story but, more importantly, growth that could be sustained above potential.

The Bank's outlook is based on several factors, among them:

The economy has been robust, fuelled by household spending.

A significant amount of slack has already been absorbed.

Growth is broadening across regions and industries.

The adjustment to lower oil prices is "largely complete," in the Bank's words.

While GDP growth is expected to moderate after this year, it will be operating above or at potential.

Exports should increasingly contribute to GDP growth.

Business investment should add to growth.

Importantly, household spending has been and will likely continue to be the prime mover of the economy: the Bank of Canada now estimates consumption will add 1.9 per cent to total 2017 GDP growth of 2.8 per cent, up from its April estimate of 1.4 per cent.

The wrinkle in this, however, is that rates are rising, which could have an outsized impact on consumers. The economy in general, and the real estate market in particular, may be more sensitive to higher rates now than at any other time in recent history.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) estimates that Canada's already highly leveraged households are 20% more sensitive to higher rates than they were a decade ago, and 60% more sensitive than in the early 2000s (CIBC, In Focus, July 19, 2017). As rates tick up, consumer spending may soften. Debt payments may increase. Residential investments may cool, and so might all of the spinoff spending associated with housing.

As a result, we see potential for a "bad" credit story to become more of a concern for the Bank in the future. We do not want to overstate this. Judging by credit scores, we believe Canadian borrowers are currently in decent shape, and delinquency rates are hovering near historic lows. Still, given the consumer's heightened sensitivity to tighter credit conditions in this cycle, we expect the Bank to take a very cautious approach towards raising the target overnight rate.

But we don't think the potential for a "bad" consumer story is sharp enough - yet - to push the Bank off the path to normalization. The growth story is the one Canada's central bank is reading from, and that means rates are likely to go up.

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.