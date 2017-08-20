Whatcha Watchin' For?

Those sunglasses will be cheaper on Tuesday!

Some of our friends are planning to drive to a location on Monday where they can experience a total eclipse of the sun. A few of them have purchased special sunglasses to observe the eclipse without harming their eyes. I expect the price of those special sunglasses will be marked down on Tuesday, so I'm waiting until then to buy a pair. Usually, I don't try to time the market, but I'm making an exception. I know a bargain when I see one!

Rather than staring at the sun, you might consider spending Monday afternoon refining your Watch List.

Here's some background music for your Watch List study: Bonnie Tyler's 1984 hit, "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

(Album cover photo from Musix Match)

The size of my Watch List varies. At the moment, it is comprised of 10 stocks. Here's a brief outline of these companies, which may give you an idea or two for further study. In our conversation, I'd like to hear what's on your Watch List. I may revise my list in light of what I learn from you. While others are watchin' for the disappearance of el sol, it may be more profitable to spend that time reflecting on the stocks we're watchin' for.

Waiting for a pullback

Sometimes, I feel in the dark about the stock market's next short-term move, not knowing what to do. I look around and see all sorts of "macro risks" in the world. Sometimes it feels like we're sitting on top of a powder keg, particularly with the market at all-time highs. I've found that when the broad market is elevated, it's a good time to take a step back and work on my Watch List.

"I don't know what to do and I'm always in the dark

We're living in a powder keg and giving off sparks."

Maybe by sharing our best ideas, we can be less in the dark and more confident about some of the stocks we're watching. Here are my 10 stocks. Prices are as of Friday, August 18, 2017. If you're frustrated that stock bargains are rare in this elevated market, I invite you to sharpen your Watch List of stocks to study while we wait for the market to pull back.

Here are the 10 stocks on my current Watch List

The number of stocks on my Watch List varies from time to time. It just so happens that the current number is 10. When I decided to write this article, I didn't change any of the stocks. I'm presenting the list "as is." Some of these stocks are quite a bit higher than my target price, so I don't expect to buy some of these anytime soon. A few of these stocks have been "off and on" my list for a long time. Two of the 10 stocks are in the utility sector. Two are in the materials sector. There is one stock in each of these sectors: technology, energy, real estate, telecommunications, industrials and consumer staples. The consumer discretionary, financials and healthcare sectors are not represented.

1. Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM), at $51.92, pays a $2.28 annual dividend for a current yield of 4.39%. My target buy price is $52.08. QCOM is the only stock on the Watch List that is currently below my target buy price. The price/earnings ratio is 12.4. The 52-week price range is $51.05 to $71.62. QCOM is in the technology sector. It is in a legal battle with Apple (AAPL), which at least in part accounts for the stock's low price relative to its 52-week price range. QCOM has raised the dividend for 15 consecutive years. Finviz projects a 5-year average EPS growth of 10.5%. The Standard & Poor's credit rating is A, which reflects a downgrade from A+ on May 16, 2017, primarily due to financing its proposed acquisition of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI):

"The rating action reflects our expectation that Qualcomm's adjusted leverage will be above the mid-2x area at the close of the NXP transaction.... the cash flow available to do so will be less than we had anticipated due to recent legal and regulatory matters, including a dispute with one of its two largest customers, Apple Inc., whose device manufacturers are withholding royalty payments. ...

"We view the acquisition of NXP as critical for Qualcomm's long-term success, as its wireless business continues to face headwinds. The Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) segment accounts for roughly a third of the company's revenues but over 80% of its profits through its leading wireless intellectual property portfolio."

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

2. Enbridge

Enbridge Inc (ENB), at $39.42, pays a $1.92 annual dividend for a current yield of 4.87%. My target buy price is $38.51. EMB is 2.36% above my target price. Using the F.A.S.T. Graph for operating cash flows, the P/OCF ratio is 9.4. The 52-week price range is $37.37 to $45.77. (This paragraph uses U.S. dollars.) ENB is in the energy sector and after its merger with Spectra Energy Corp., it is the largest midstream energy company in North America. The company is based in Toronto. As a corporation rather than a master limited partnership, ENB issues a form 1099 to U.S. investors rather than a K-1 partnership form. Enbridge has raised the dividend for 21 consecutive years. Finviz estimates annual EPS growth of 6.15% for the next 5 years. The S&P credit rating is BBB+. In reaffirming this rating, S&P wrote on September 6, 2016:

"The addition of Spectra would transform Enbridge, and dramatically diversify its cash flow streams and asset base. ...Enbridge is highly oil focused, with a large proportion of its assets and capital programs focused on crude oil export and transportation pipelines. Spectra is levered to natural gas, with most of its capital projects at Spectra Energy Partners being focused on natural gas transmission pipelines."

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

3. LTC Properties

LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) is in the real estate sector. It's a healthcare real estate investment trust. LTC, at $47.11, pays a $2.28 annual dividend. It is the only stock on the Watch List that pays the dividend monthly ($.19) rather than quarterly. The current yield is 4.84%. My target price buy price is $45.60. LTC is 3.31% above my target price. Using the F.A.S.T. Graph for adjusted funds from operations, the P/AFFO ratio is 16.8. The 52-week price range is $47.11 to $54.20. LTC is sitting at its 52-week low.

LTC is a relatively small REIT, yet it owns over 200 assisted living, memory care, post-acute/skilled nursing and range-of-care properties properties in 30 states with 35 operating partners. LTC has raised the dividend for 7 consecutive years. Finviz expects annual EPS growth of 4.0% for the next 5 years. LTC is not rated by S&P. However, the REIT has a relatively conservative debt to capitalization ratio of 45%.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

4. AT&T

AT&T Inc. (T) had 2016 revenue of $163.8 billion, employs over 200,000 people in the U.S. alone, is the largest provider of pay TV in the U.S. and provides high speed internet service to 60 million locations and has 136 million wireless phone subscribers in the U.S. AT&T is in the telecommunications sector. T, at $37.37, pays a $1.96 annual dividend for a current yield of 5.24%. My target price buy price is $36.09. AT&T is 3.55% above my target price. The P/E ratio is 17.6. The 52-week price range is $35.81 to $43.03. T is in the process of acquiring Time Warner Inc. (TWX). AT&T has raised the dividend for 33 consecutive years. Finviz expects EPS growth for the next 5 years to average 7.26%. T has a BBB+ credit rating from S&P, which issued this statement on July 27, 2017 about the company's credit rating in light of the proposed merger with Time Warner:

"The 'BBB+' corporate credit rating also remains on CreditWatch negative. We plan to resolve the CreditWatch listing once the transaction closes, likely by the end of 2017. We expect downside potential will be limited to one notch. "We believe that the proposed acquisition has some strategic merits .... the addition of Time Warner will decrease AT&T's exposure to wireless to about 47% of consolidated EBITDA from around 55%. ... AT&T will look to leverage the Time Warner assets to differentiate its wireless network by offering content to its mobile customers (for example, offering HBO for free to its unlimited data plan customers).

"Notwithstanding the potential strategic benefits of the transaction, the

timing and magnitude of the acquisition poses risk since AT&T is still

integrating DIRECTV, is expanding its mobile operations into Mexico, and

is trying to improve its mobile over-the-top (OTT) service DIRECTV Now,

which suffered some setbacks during its initial launch but delivered

solid subscriber growth during the second quarter of 2017. ... AT&T will have at least $180 billion of total debt, making it the largest corporate issuer by a substantial margin. Its balance sheet size, investor holding constraints, and the potential for rising interest rates all pose risk for the company. ... its substantial dividend and low levels of discretionary cash flow could make it difficult to meaningfully reduce absolute debt levels."

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The other 6 stocks on my current Watch List are over 5% above my price targets, so I'm abbreviating the commentary about each of these companies:

5. Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), at $58.00, pays a dividend of $1.92 annually for a current yield of 3.3%. My target price buy price is $54.86. EMR is 5.72% above my target price. EMR operates in the industrial sector. The P/E ratio is 27.9. The 52-week price range is $49.22 to $64.36. EMR has raised the dividend for 60 consecutive years, making it 7th on David Fish's list of Dividend Champions. Emerson has a S&P credit rating of A. Finviz estimates annual EPS growth of 7.83% for the next 5 years.

6. General Mills

General Mills, Inc. (GIS), at $57.15, pays a dividend of $1.96 annually for a current yield of 3.4%. My target price buy price is $53.41. GIS is 6.98% above my target price. GIS operates in the consumer staples sector. The P/E ratio is 20.6. The 52-week price range is $53.24 to $71.96. GIS has raised the dividend for 14 consecutive years. General Mills has a S&P credit rating of BBB+. Finviz estimates annual EPS growth of 5.98% for the next 5 years.

7. Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. (D), at $78.69, pays a dividend of $3.02 annually for a current yield of 3.84%. My target price buy price is $73.29. D is 7.37% above my target price. D operates in the utilities sector. The P/E ratio is 22.8. The 52-week price range is $69.51 to $81.65. D has raised the dividend for 14 consecutive years. Dominion Energy has a S&P credit rating of BBB+. Finviz estimates annual EPS growth of 3.55% for the next 5 years.

8. Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company (SON), at $48.44, pays a dividend of $1.56 annually for a current yield of 3.22%. My target price buy price is $44.57. SON is 8.68% above my target price. As a packaging company, SON operates in the materials sector. The P/E ratio is 18.4. The 52-week price range is $47.52 to $55.58. SON has raised the dividend for 14 consecutive years. Sonoco Products has a S&P credit rating of BBB+. Finviz estimates annual EPS growth of 5.00% for the next 5 years.

9. NW Natural

Northwest Natural Gas Co. (NWN), at $64.10, pays a dividend of $1.88 annually for a current yield of 2.93%. My target price buy price is $53.71. NWN is 19.34% above my target price. As a natural gas distribution company, NWN operates in the utilities sector. The P/E ratio is 29.0. The 52-week price range is $53.50 to $66.00. NWN has raised the dividend for 61 consecutive years. It is number 3 on David Fish's list of Dividend Champions, just behind American States Water (AWR) and Dover Corp. (DOV). Northwest Natural Gas has a S&P credit rating of A+. Finviz estimates annual EPS growth of 4.00% for the next 5 years.

10. Nucor

Nucor Corp (NUE), at $54.11, pays a dividend of $1.51 annually for a current yield of 2.79%. My target price buy price is $43.14. NUE is 25.43% above my target price. As a steel making company, NUE operates in the materials sector. The P/E ratio is 14.86. The 52-week price range is $44.81 to 68.00. NUE has raised the dividend for 44 consecutive years. Nucor Corp has a S&P credit rating of A-. Finviz estimates annual EPS growth of 23.87% for the next 5 years.

What are you watching?

What stocks are on your current Watch List? I always learn from our Seeking Alpha conversations. I look forward to hearing about the companies you are watching.

My goal is to write at least one article a week, usually about a company in my retirement portfolio. Currently, I'm writing about the utility stocks in my retirement income portfolio. Recent articles were about PPL Corp (PPL), Duke Energy (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). This article is an interlude for some fun (and perhaps timely) reading. You can access a list of previous articles here.

To be notified of future articles on a real-time basis, just click "Follow" at the top of this article, then choose "Follow this author" and "Real-time alerts."

It's not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. I offer articles to provide ideas for stocks to study and to share a journal of my effort to design and build a retirement portfolio that puts a priority on relative safety, a history of dividend growth and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence.

