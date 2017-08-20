Why Shell Midstream Partners Is A Buy

The MLP space has been under pressure as a number of oil and gas pipeline operators are finding it difficult to sustain distributions.

The master limited partnership space, which is dominated by energy infrastructure companies, has remained under pressure, even though the commodity prices have improved on a year over year basis. But I think long-term oriented should use the negative sentiment as an opportunity to load up on high-quality names like Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX). The Houston, Texas-based oil transportation MLP, which is backed by the oil and gas major Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), carries an enviable track record of cash flow growth.

Last week turned out to be a tough one for the master limited partnership as the Alerian MLP Index dropped by 4.2%, marking its largest weekly drop of 2017. The decline came on the back of weakness in oil prices, which fell 1.2% to $48.82 a barrel, and disappointing quarterly results from Plains All American (PAA). The Houston, Texas-based Plains All American has not only posted double-digit drops in earnings and DCF but also hinted towards another reduction in distributions by roughly 18% to $1.80 per unit. The MLP slashed payouts by 21.4% last year. Consequently, Plains All American stock plunged 20% last week and dragged the entire MLP sector.

Plains All American isn’t the only MLP that is struggling to sustain distributions. Earlier this year, Williams Partners (WPZ), a major natural gas-focused midstream MLP, reduced its distributions by 29% while Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), one of the largest oil and gas transportation MLPs, has sneaked in a stealth distribution cut of almost 24% by merging with its sister entity Sunoco Logistics.

In this backdrop, it is difficult for MLP investors to get excited, even though the commodity price environment has improved substantially and MLPs, on an average, are offering attractive yields. The future price of the US benchmark WTI crude oil and natural gas was at $48.86 a barrel and $2.99 per thousand cf at the time of this writing, depicting year-over-year gains of 12% and 17% respectively. The industry’s average yield, as measured by Alerian MLP Index, sits at almost 8%, higher than an average of around 7% seen in the last five quarters. A number of midstream MLPs, including Plains All American and Energy Transfer Partners, are now offering double-digit yields.

Shell Midstream Partners, on the other hand, is not a high-yielding stock. In fact, the company’s distribution yield of 4.7% is significantly smaller than the MLP industry’s average. However, its yield is still higher than an average of 3.95% offered by REITs and 3.43% by utilities. More importantly, Shell Midstream Partners is a reliable operator which consistently generates strong levels of cash flows, without any drama.

Shell Midstream Partners was created by Royal Dutch Shell to own and operate the oil major’s various pipeline and midstream assets. Shell Midstream Partners is the partial or full owner of more than a dozen crude oil, refined products and natural gas pipelines which it has acquired from Royal Dutch Shell’s subsidiaries (primarily Shell Pipeline Company which also owns 100% interest in the MLP’s general partner Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC) as well as from third parties.

Shell Midstream benefits from having an under-levered balance sheet, with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of just 3.1x. That's one of the lowest in the industry. By comparison, a number of its peers, including Plains All American and Energy Transfer Partners, have seen their leverage climb to 5.0x, or even higher.

Unlike a number of other midstream MLPs, Shell Midstream Partners has been successful in growing its DCF, even after accounting for dilution. In the second quarter, for instance, the company reported a 27.3% increase in cash available for distribution on a year-over-year basis to $88.7 million. It also witnessed 4.3% increase in the number of common units (weighted average) to 177.4 million between 2Q16 and 2Q17. On a per unit basis, DCF climbed by 22% from $0.41 to $0.50 in the corresponding period.

And that wasn’t just a case of one great quarter. Shell Midstream Partners has posted double digit year-over-year growth in total DCF in the last seven consecutive quarters. I think this might be the best track record of DCF growth in the recent past among oil and gas midstream MLPs, some of whom are finding it difficult to even keep the DCF flat.

Shell Midstream Partners has rewarded investors along the way by growing distributions. In fact, the MLP has now grown distributions for 10 consecutive quarters (or throughout its life). Earlier this week, the MLP paid distributions of $0.304 per unit for the second quarter, depicting an increase of 4.5% from 1Q17 and 21.6% from 2Q16. The growth has been accompanied by increase in DCF, which has allowed Shell Midstream Partners to maintain a strong coverage ratio of more than 1x. In 2Q17, the company spent a total of $68.2 million on distributions, which was easily covered by DCF, resulting in a coverage ratio of 1.3x, or excess DCF of $20.5 million. Overall, in the last four quarters, Shell Midstream Partners as generated $323 million of DCF, which was enough to fund distributions of $244.3 million, leading to a coverage ratio of 1.3x and excess DCF of $78.7 million.

Shell Midstream’s growth has come on the back of the increase in throughput volumes. The partnership has been increasing stake in its existing assets while also acquiring new assets from its parent. For instance, in September, last year, the MLP announced that it was buying an additional 20% interest in Mars pipeline and 49% interest in Odyssey pipeline. This was followed by the purchase of 100% interest in Refinery Gas, Delta, and Na Kika pipelines. Shell Midstream also bought minor stakes in other projects – such as the Proteus and Endymion pipelines at the Gulf of Mexico. These acquisitions have allowed the MLP to grow its throughput volumes by 28% from a year earlier to more than 3 million barrels per day in 2Q17.

Shell Midstream aims to continue acquiring assets. It recently entered the prolific Permian Basin, the premier US shale play, by acquiring 50% interest in a gas gathering system. It is also looking to acquire Falcon and Mattox pipelines which are currently under construction. The acquisitions will help the company in further growing its volumes and DCF in the coming quarters, which will justify distribution growth.

Shell Midstream has promised to grow distributions at an average annual rate of 20% through 2018, and I think it looks well positioned to achieve this target. It is not a high-yielding MLP, but it lets its unit holders sleep well at night. The MLP’s units are currently trading close to historic lows on a yield basis. At $25.75, the MLP, which usually comes with a distribution yield of around 3%, is now offering 4.7%. I believe investors should consider buying at this level.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in Royal Dutch Shell.