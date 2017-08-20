Shake Shack: Management Is Going The Ostrich Route

Photo credit

I’ve been a huge critic of Shake Shack (SHAK) since it came public a couple of years ago for a variety of reasons. This company is a very fast grower and has a product that consumers obviously love, but the prices that investors have paid for this stock in the past are mind-boggling. And even though the stock is only about one-third of its peak value right now, it still looks very expensive to me after weak Q2 earnings.

We’ll begin with the chart and it actually tells a pretty interesting story. For the past year and a half or so, SHAK has been in a channel between $30 and $40, give or take, and has met the top and bottom of the channel repeatedly. It has become very defined as the only deviation came from a failed break out right at one year ago that took the stock to $43 and then very abruptly back into the mid-$30s. In light of this, with shares trading for $31, the short term bias looks to the upside so long as the channel holds. At some point the stock will break out or down but it hasn’t yet and until it does, the channel is the dominating factor in where the stock will go. With the momentum indicators weak it certainly looks like the prior setups where SHAK bounced from the $30/$31 area and that’s my base case for now.

However, don’t mistake a bullish short term – meaning perhaps a few weeks – with a bullish long term. That is something I cannot even imagine at this point as SHAK’s fundamentals have unequivocally weakened while the stock has just been bouncing around, deterioration the bull case in the process.

The industry is still struggling mightily with comp sales and while this is nothing new, it does seem to be getting a bit worse of late. Of course, SHAK in the past has been rather immune to this sort of thing although as I’ve cautioned in the past, its comparable restaurant base when it came public was just a handful of restaurants and thus, wasn’t a representative sample of its entire store base. That has now proven an excuse for management two years on to ignore weak comps and dismiss the terrible result. It is funny to me that this didn’t come up when the comparable base was 20 restaurants but comps were flying; now that the tables have turned, all of the sudden the comp base is too small to matter. This, folks, is a red flag as a management team that comes forth with nothing but excuses has no answers.

I’ll agree that less than half the restaurant base isn’t probably the best situation for judging comps. However, almost half is better than a small fraction and let us not forget that SHAK made its proverbial living off of fast comp rates in the past. Regardless of the size of the comp base now, those same stores that used to produce hot comps have slowed and there is no disputing that as fact. Whether management owns up to it or not – they’ve decided to go the ostrich route and just stick their heads in the sand – comps are slowing and that’s not good news for a stock that is as expensive as SHAK. Honestly, management’s assertion that comps suddenly don’t matter is pathetic. Give us solutions, not excuses.

The story is the same for unit-level operating margins as they fell 200bps to 28.8%. Make no mistake; that is an absurdly high level of margin and SHAK has always enjoyed industry-best profitability on a unit basis. I’m not here to disparage SHAK’s ability to make margin because it is second to none in the industry. However, the fact remains that as analysts and investors extrapolate enormous growth into the stratosphere, margin growth matters a bunch and if it is going the wrong direction, that’s going to make it very difficult for revenue alone to make up the difference. SHAK is suffering from the same affliction that is plaguing the industry – higher labor costs – and while I don’t think that will necessarily bring margins down further in 2018 and beyond, it will permanently reset the amount of margin it can make lower and that’s not a good thing.

So what do we do with all of this information? We have a range bound stock with deteriorating fundamentals so as SHAK’s business moves opposite of the stock, the stock gradually becomes more expensive. Indeed, SHAK is going for an eye-watering 60 times this year’s earnings, a number that is simply irreconcilable. SHAK wasn’t worth that much when comps and margins were booming so it is impossible to defend that sort of price these days. With SHAK proving it isn’t immortal and is indeed subject to the same pressures as everyone else, its ridiculous multiple should come back in line more towards the industry. And if you’re keeping score at home, 60 is not an industry multiple. As a result, I think that when SHAK does finally move out of its channel, it will be to the downside. There is absolutely no reason for this stock to be trading where it is as margins and comps deteriorate and if you are buying SHAK here, best of luck to you; you’re going to need it.

