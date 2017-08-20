Enbridge Incorporated: Don't Lose Sight Of The Big Picture

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has been under pressure lately. The Calgary, Canada – based oil and gas pipeline operator failed to post a meaningful growth in earnings and faced a cash flow deficit in the second quarter. But it is still well positioned to recover in the second half of 2017 and reward investors in the long run. I believe investors should consider buying this stock while it is offering a dividend yield of almost 5%.

Enbridge is North America’s largest energy infrastructure company with a diversified portfolio of assets which includes crude oil, liquids, and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation assets, though Enbridge gets most of its earnings from its liquids and gas pipeline segments. Enbridge is a high-dividend paying stock, currently offering a yield of 4.9%. However, that high yield is partly due to the fact that the company performed poorly in the second quarter which dragged Enbridge stock.

At the end of the second quarter, Enbridge carried a net debt of C$62.56 billion, which was larger than the company’s total equity of C$58.68 billion. The company has seen its net debt climb significantly from C$38.4 billion a year earlier, thanks in large part to its $28 billion merger with Spectra Energy. This translated into a lofty net debt ratio of 51.6% and net debt to adjusted EBIT (est. 2017) ratio of 8.45x.

On top of this, Enbridge, which generated strong levels of cash flows in 2016 and in the first quarter of this year, faced a cash flow shortfall in the second quarter. The company generated C$2.03 billion of cash flow from operations which wasn’t enough to fully fund the capital expenditure (ex. additions to intangible assets) of C$2.28 billion and lead to a cash flow deficit of C$247 million. That’s in contrast to 1Q17 and 2Q16 when it reported positive free cash flows of C$35 million and C$56 million respectively.

Note that for the second quarter, Enbridge reported 57.3% increase in adjusted EBIT to C$1.71 billion and 45.2% increase in adjusted net profit to C$662 million, but the gains were largely due to the merger transaction. The growth was fueled by the surge in EBIT at the gas pipelines and processing segment from just C$90 million a year earlier to C$667 million in 2Q17, but that’s because this segment represents a majority of the acquired assets. Similarly, the liquids pipeline business witnessed 1.7% increase in EBIT to $938 million, but that was also entirely due to the acquired assets.

However, I think one bad quarter doesn’t define Enbridge. It is also important to remember that the company also experienced one-off events, such as unexpected outage and maintenance work at a major liquids pipeline, which also had a negative impact on the company’s performance. At this time, It is important that investors don’t lose sight of the big picture, which is what actually matters. Enbridge is working on a massive backlog of energy infrastructure projects which will fuel its growth over the long-term, starting from the second half of this year.

Enbridge has said that the liquids pipeline volumes at the Mainline System will start to improve from the second half of 2017 following completion of the maintenance work in the first half. In addition to this, Enbridge expects to place around C$7 billion of growth projects in service in the second half which will also play a key role in fueling growth. The company’s cost structure may also improve as it expects to achieve more than twice as much merger synergies in the second half of the year as it did in the first half. On an annualized basis, Enbridge expects to achieve $540 million of synergies following its merger with Spectra Energy. Due to these factors, Enbridge looks well positioned to improve its volumes, earnings and cash flows in the second half of the year.

Enbridge’s adjusted EBIT and available cash flow from operations (ACFFO) guidance for the full year (2017) is C$7.2-C$7.6 billion and C$3.60-C$3.90 per share, respectively. This implies that Enbridge is expecting 29% growth in adjusted EBIT and 7% growth in ACFFO per share in the second half from the first half. I believe the company will likely get back to reporting positive free cash flows in the coming quarters. Meanwhile, the improvement in earnings will reduce its leverage ratio, thereby improving its financial health.

Overall, Enbridge is working on C$31 billion of growth projects that will gradually come online by the end of the decade and will allow the company to grow its ACFFO by 12% to 14% each year through 2019. The company is confident that its project backlog will allow it to grow dividends by 10% to 12% annually through 2024, without putting any strain on its balance sheet. Enbridge certainly has one of the strongest dividend growth forecasts among all energy companies.

Enbridge shares have fallen almost 6% at New York since it released its second quarter results earlier this month and closed at $39.42 on Friday. The company’s shares are close to 52-week lows of $37.37 and are offering an attractive dividend yield of 4.9%, considering that this stock usually comes with a dividend yield of around 3% to 4%. I believe this may be a buying opportunity.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.