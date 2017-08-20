Brand Of Brothers: Abercrombie Or American Eagle

Industry Overview

After a mixed week of earnings reports from retail giants such as TJX (NYSE:TJX), Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), Target (NYSE:TGT), L Brands (NYSE:LB) and Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS), two more brand clothing retailers are expected to report this week: American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF).

With over 77% of Retailers in the S&P500 having reported a collective 4.8% sales growth on a not-as-impressive -0.8% earnings growth for the quarter, some growth is expected to come back to the sector after several quarters of lackluster performance, according to Zacks Investment Research Retail Report.

The retail industry as a whole have suffered quite a lot, most notably from the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) capturing online market share and pushing brick and mortar companies' store traffic to cyclical lows. Companies are trying to counter this by boosting their own online presence and are launching buy-online-pick-up-at-store programs and policies to increase store traffic.

Another major contributor to retail's recent lackluster profitability is a strong USD causing unfavorable foreign exchange movement and hurting international sales and profits. With the USD coming down significantly from its highs and showing a downward trend due to political and inflation uncertainty, we should see a headwind reduction in the upcoming quarters.

(Note: US Dollar futures over the course of the past year, Money.net)

Taking a comparative look at the two companies, we find similarities in brand recognition. Both American Eagle Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch are brands recognized worldwide and show favorable consumer trends.

Taking a deeper dive into the 2 companies shows a clear growth winner:

American Eagle Outfitters

The company operates over 1,000 stores in the United States and around the globe alongside its online presence. The company operated under its American Eagle Outfitter brand alongside Aerie, Tailgate and Todd Snyder New York.

(Note: 1 year price chart for AEO, Money.net)

A look at the company's sales growth and expectations show consistent growth attributed to its efforts to boost sales through effective marketing and keeping up with fashion trends alongside its competitors with effective pricing.

2014 2015 2016 2017(e) 2018(e) $3,253.40M $3,485.40M $3,622.62M $3,645.36M $3,743.43M +7.13% +3.94% +0.63% +2.69%

(Source: Company data)

Although not carrying a high sales growth rate, it remains consistent and above its peers. The company expects this to continue on top of strong online presence and promotional offers. A look at profitability shows a similar picture:

2014 2015 2016 2017(e) 2018(e) $0.54 $1.03 $1.28 $1.10 $1.14 +90.74% +24.27% -14.06% +3.64%

(Source: Company data)

Earnings and margins have been under pressure from higher promotional activity and shipping costs related to strong digital sales. This is expected to continue in the foreseeable future notwithstanding overall growth. A normalization of these efforts and further cost cutting and operational efficiency measures being undertaken by the company should help boost profits and margins going forward.

Abercrombie & Fitch

The company operates through its Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister segments with over 700 stores in the United States and just under 200 international stores.

(Note: 1 year price chart of ANF, Money.net)

The company's sales growth is in a clear downtrend, suffering more then its peers from currency fluctuations due to its high international presence and domestic fashion trend changes which it has struggled to keep up with.

2014 2015 2016 2017(e) $3,924.00M $3,525.75M $3,400.43M $3,249.11M -10.15% -3.55% -4.45%

(Source: Company Data)

The company expects some recovery heading into 2018 and 2019 in sales. It was recently rumored that American Eagle was looking to acquire the company, which eventually fell through.

A look to the company's profitability shows a similar, yet a more rapidly declining trend.

2014 2015 2016 2017 $1.78 $1.22 $0.26 $(0.33) -31.46% -78.69% -226.92%

(Source: Company Data)

The big question remains if the company can take advantage of a softer USD and emerging digital and fashion trend to help boost its sales and profitability.

On a side note, Abercrombie & Fitch, unlike American Eagle Outfitters currently has over $310M in debt, paying roughly $16M in interest expense annually, limiting the use of cash flows.

Conclusion

When looking for brand name retail with strong digital efforts and cost cutting measures we believe American Eagle Outfitters will prevail over Abercrombie & Fitch in the long run.

With an overall stressed retail market a zero-debt company with healthy cash flows and rising sales will offer better value in growing organically through brand promotion and inorganically through acquisitions and consolidation.

Shareholder value for American Eagle Outfitter remains stronger, with a solid share buyback plan and a sustainable dividend of $0.48/share annually. Abercrombie's $0.80/share annual dividend is not sustainable; having negative EPS, with the highest forward EPS expectations hovering around $0.80/share, leaving it constrained and geared to taking on more debt.

Overall return should be higher for American Eagle Outfitters and we believe that a turnaround for retail is emerging with the company being among the stronger more sustainable ones going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AEO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.