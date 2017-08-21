NetApp: Cash Flow King

NetApp (NTAP) is attractive due to its high cash flows and immense cash position, which allow for strong shareholder returns. When we add in some growth and an inexpensive valuation, NetApp is worthy of a closer look right here, I believe.

The line I like the most in NetApp's first quarter results is the following one from its balance sheet:

NetApp holds $5.3 billion in cash, which doesn't sound like very much compared to the likes of Apple (AAPL), but when we factor in the company's overall size, we see how much this is on a relative basis:

With the company's market cap standing at $10.6 billion, NetApp's total value is covered by fifty percent by its cash alone. In other words: When we subtract the huge cash position, NetApp's business would cost only $5.3 billion, or a little less than $20 per share.

That cash can not be utilized as long as it is stored overseas, but due to the fact that a tax holiday is not unlikely in the coming quarters, it looks like NetApp could be able to repatriate its offshore cash at a very low cost, which would vastly increase the company's ability to return cash to its owners.

NetApp's high cash position is not the only source of cash the company can utilize, the company also produces high cash flows. During the last three months NetApp's operating cash flows totaled $250 million, almost twice as much as the company's net income. Since capital expenditures are not very high, the company's free cash flows totaled $210 million in the most recent quarter (up ten percent year over year).

We see that the Q1 results were not an outlier, NetApp produces free cash flows of roughly $200 million a quarter regularly. When we now once again look at these cash flows relative to the company's size, we see that NetApp is not trading at a high valuation at all: At a little less than 13 times its annual free cash flow, to be more precise.

When we now go one step further and combine NetApp's cash position and its cash flows, we get quite a valuation: Adjusted for NetApp's long term debt ($1.5 billion), NetApp's net cash position is $3.8 billion. Subtracting that amount from NetApp's market capitalization gets us to a net cash adjusted market cap of $6.8 billion, which is just 8 times the company's annual free cash flow.

For a company with declining sales, margin pressure or other operational problems such a low valuation might be justified, but none of that applies to NetApp. The company was able to grow its revenues by a little more than three percent in the most recent quarter, at the same time net income and adjusted net earnings were up more than 100% and 35%, respectively. NetApp is thus a company experiencing very solid growth, yet the company trades at a valuation that indicates significant operational headwinds. The combination makes NetApp's shares attractive, I believe.

NetApp is very conservative in the way it uses its cash flows, the dividend, which currently yields 2.0% (slightly above the market average) is growing, but not at a fast pace -- just five percent annually. NetApp's buybacks have totaled $550 million over the last year -- combined with the dividend NetApp is still paying out less than its annual free cash flow (which explains why the net cash position keeps growing).

Due to its fortress balance sheet I believe NetApp could be more aggressive with its buybacks and its dividend increases, as that could attract more investors, but even at the current level NetApp's shareholder returns are not bad at all.

At just twelve times next year's earnings NetApp doesn't look expensive at all, and when we account for the company's net cash position the valuation looks even lower: The company trades at just 7.6 times next year's (cash adjusted) earnings. For a company that is showing solid growth that looks like a big bargain, especially with the broad market trading at a quite high valuation.

Takeaway

NetApp is not a high growth business, but the combination of high cash flows, a huge net cash position, strong shareholder returns, a lot valuation and some growth makes the company's shares attractive, I believe.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to welcome new followers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NTAP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.