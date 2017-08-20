A Surefire Way To Beat Normal Stock Returns

By Brian Kehm

It's always a bumpy ride for small-cap stock investors... but it's been worth it since the turn of the millennium. Small-cap stocks have almost doubled the performance of the S&P 500.

Small caps in general have better opportunities to grow compared to large companies. And when you add a value component, returns really shoot to the moon.

Small-cap value stocks are up 464% since 2000. They've more than tripled the S&P 500. That's huge! And you can gain access to these returns.

There are many low-cost small-cap value funds... but some are better than others. So I'll list a couple of my favorites below.

But first, let's take a closer look at small-cap value stocks...

Small Cap Value Stocks

One powerful model that analysts use to value stocks is the Fama-French three-factor model. It incorporates market risk, value and market cap components.

The creators, Eugene Fama and Kenneth French, back-tested thousands of random stock portfolios. They found that the three factors explained 95% of a portfolio's return compared to the market as a whole.

The research showed that small-cap stocks outperform large-cap stocks... and that value stocks generally have higher upside potential than growth stocks do.

The main downside for small-cap value stocks is the short-term volatility. To capture the big returns, you have to weather the short-term swings.

But over the long term, small-cap value stocks are outstanding investments. The chart above shows you proof of that. Yet few folks allocate a portion of their portfolio to them.

When optimizing your portfolio, you should first look at your long-term goals. This will help you determine if small-cap value stocks are a good fit. The Oxford Wealth Pyramid gives you more insight into asset allocation.

If you determine small-cap value stocks should play a part in your portfolio, the funds below are a good place to start...

Two Funds for Outsized (Long-Term) Returns

Vanguard Small Cap Value Index Fund (MUTF:VISVX): Vanguard is known for its low-cost funds, and this one doesn't disappoint. Its expense ratio comes in at 0.19%. That's 85% lower than the average expense ratio of funds with similar holdings.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV): This fund includes stocks with market caps between $400 million and $1.8 billion. The stocks also have strong value characteristics based on price-to-book value ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-sales. The expense ratio comes in at a low 0.15%.

Both of the funds above are a great way to invest in small-cap value stocks. If you have a long-term investment horizon, you should consider adding them to your portfolio.

Good investing,

Brian

Disclosure: We expressly forbid our writers from having a financial interest in their own securities recommendations to readers. All of our employees and agents must wait 24 hours after online publication or 72 hours after the mailing of printed-only publication prior to following an initial recommendation. Any investments recommended by Investment U should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor and only after reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the company.