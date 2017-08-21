Deere: Is This Merely A Pause?

Deere's valuation is not too high, share price gains are likely going forward, I believe.

Deere (DE) remains on growth track, and the outlook remains quite positive for the company. Shares nevertheless took a hit on Friday, and are now more attractively priced, primarily for investors seeking share price gains.

Deere's third quarter results started with a miss and ended with a beat, on the top line and the bottom line, respectively:

Deere has had a hard time with its revenues in some of the last years, but things are finally getting better:

During the most recent quarter Deere was able to grow its top line by 17% year over year, which was almost in line with analyst estimates. Deere's revenue growth is primarily based on higher volumes (up 16%), whereas higher average selling prices only had a small impact. Forex rates did not negatively affect Deere in the most recent quarter, and that is likely to persist:

^DXY data by YCharts

The dollar has been heading lower over the last couple of months, and is now below the level it was at one year ago -- forex rates are thus likely to be a tailwind in the coming quarters, unlike in many of the recent quarters, where they hurt the company's sales.

The long term trend of increasing grains production and consumption is still intact. To satisfy the increasing global demand for grains, farmers around the globe need to increase their output, which means ever increasing demand for Deere's products.

Deere's construction and forestry division is seeing increasing global demand as well, driven by higher construction spending:

Deere's current guidance is less positive than its previous guidance, which could explain the post-earnings drop in Deere's share price (down five percent on Friday), but Deere still sees construction spending grow three percent this year -- that means more demand for Deere's construction machinery, especially since Deere expects to capture a significant portion of market share: The company currently sees its construction & forestry sales grow by a whopping fifteen percent this year.

When we look at Deere's profitability, we see that margins have risen, which has made its earnings grow by more than 30%:

Margin expansion is not surprising as long as sales are rising: As a manufacturing company Deere has relative high fixed costs, additional sales do not add to those fixed costs but increase the company's gross earnings -- rising operating margins are the result, which lead to earnings growth far outpacing the company's revenue growth.

Deere's share count had been shrinking for years, but recently the number of outstanding shares has started to rise again, which explains why the company's EPS growth rate is lower than its net earnings growth rate. That is unfortunate for investors, but as long as EPS grows by double digits, the rising share count is not a major headwind.

DE data by YCharts

Over the last year Deere's shares are up more than fifty percent, but very recently shares took a breather (share price was down before earnings were announced already). That is not unhealthy for a stock that has risen so much in a short time, and it has made Deere's shares more affordable.

Based on $37.5 billion in market cap and Deere's guidance for net earnings of $2.1 billion in the current year, shares are trading at 18.0 times this year's earnings. That is not a very low valuation, but shares are not expensive relative to the broad market, and due to the good outlook for the remainder of the year and the growth Deere has been showing in the last few quarters, such a valuation seems justified.

With Deere's dividend yield standing at 2.1% (a little bit more than the broad market's 1.9% dividend yield) Deere is not a great stock for investors seeking income primarily -- especially since the dividend hasn't been raised for a while. For investors in the stock for the share price gains the dividend is a nice bonus though.

Takeaway

Deere's share price has risen a lot this year, thus the downturn we have seen over the last couple of days is not surprising -- at one point every stock needs to take a breather. Since growth is strong, and due to the fact that Deere has a good outlook and trades at a valuation that is not too high, I believe that there is still ample room for share price gains going forward.

