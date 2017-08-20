While most of America seemed to be mired in statue controversies and rumored and real resignations, we choose to focus on making money for our clients. Our focus was on the FOMC Minutes that came out this week. We think that it has real clues as to policy and market direction (i.e. making money). Here, as follows, is the garbled Fed Speak hidden deep in the minutes which we will interpret for you.

This overall assessment incorporated the staff's judgment that, since the April assessment, vulnerabilities associated with asset valuation pressures had edged up from notable to elevated, as asset prices remained high or climbed further, risk spreads narrowed, and expected and actual volatility remained muted in a range of financial markets… ...recent equity price increases might not provide much additional impetus to aggregate spending on goods and services. According to one view, the easing of financial conditions meant that the economic effects of the Committee's actions in gradually removing policy accommodation had been largely offset by other factors influencing financial markets, and that a tighter monetary policy than otherwise was warranted.

We interpret the committee's thoughts as, while the committee likes higher stock prices, a further rise in stocks isn't going to help much. In fact, higher stock prices may actually increase risk. No one seems to be noticing that risk is elevated and hedging accordingly which only heightens risk even further. And by the way, our (the FOMC) tighter policies (raising rates) haven't really done much and we are going to need to tighten policy much more than we thought. Was that a warning shot across the bow? The Fed doesn't want stocks to go up much more and tighter policy is coming.

As always, from Arthur Cashin and his sources comes a very interesting note about the technical aspects of the market. We study technicals because it gives us insight to the psychology of the market. The numbers show where Fear and Greed reside. After Jason's note came out earlier this week markets were repelled by the 2,475 area and fell 2% from that level. Here is Jason's note:

While they closed within hailing distance of the day's highs, the session had some very odd aspects. Here's what the sharp-eyed Jason Goepfert of SentimenTrader noted in his report. More lows. Despite a 1% surge in the S&P 500, its best gain in months, and being within sight of an all-time high, there were more combined new 52-week lows than 52-week highs on the NYSE and Nasdaq exchanges. This is highly abnormal. Since 1965, it has only been seen a handful of days in 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2015. - Cashin's Comments 8/15/17

NY Federal Reserve President Dudley sees chances of a Fed rate hike higher than the market is currently forecasting in December. Chances for that rate hike are now close to 50% and rising. The market continues to reject the 2,475 area on the S&P 500. As a resistance area, it is growing in its importance. The bulls still have the ball but they need to get their act together.

The S&P 500 is at its 100 Day Moving Average (DMA) and the 2,420-2,400 area is support for now. The next support is the 200 DMA at 2,350 which is down about 3% from here. If markets fell to that level that would be a 5.5% drop from the all-time highs, certainly, not a major crisis. However, the bulls would need to hold the 2,350 or then the bears are in charge. The S&P 500 is 2.5% from its highs while the Russell 2000 is down more than 6%. The broader market indicator failed to hold its 200 DMA this week. Not a healthy sign. Always have some dry powder on hand.