U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: A SPAC And A Reg A+ Price; 2 Billion-Dollar Companies File

Two IPOs raised a combined $380 million this past week. Blank check company Capitol Investment Corp. IV (Pending:CIC.U) led the way with a $350 million offering, and branded content curator Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Pending:CSSE) followed with a Reg A+ offering that raised $30 million. Filing activity remained slow with just two companies joining the pipeline, along with a handful of updates. We should see filing activity pick up in the coming week.

Year-to-date aftermarket returns slipped further this past week to -1.7% with 59% trading above issue. Leading sectors are Consumer Discretionary and Industrials.

2 IPOs During the Week of August 14, 2017 Issuer

Business Deal Size

($mm) Market Cap

at IPO ($mm) Price vs.

midpoint First day

return Return

at 8/18 Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC.U) $350 $438 0.0% +0.2% +0.4% Blank check company formed and led by Mark Ein. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)* $30 $144 0.0% -22.9% -22.9% Creates and distributes video content under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand.

*Regulation A+ IPO marketed on a "best efforts" basis; excluded from RC's IPO stats.

Cold Stock: Chicken Soup's Reg A+ upsizes then trades down 23%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment raised $30 million in the largest-ever Reg A+ IPO at a market value of $144 million. The Cos Cob, CT-based company originally planned to raise $10.8 million. After strong interest at the outset, it traded down 23% on Friday, far worse than other major Reg A+ IPOs (PIXY, ADOM).

Capitol Investment Corp. IV, the fourth and largest blank check company led by private equity deal maker Mark Ein, raised $350 million. The company did not disclose a target industry or geography. Ein's prior SPACs acquired Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), Lindblad Expeditions (Nasdaq: LIND) and Cision (NYSE: CISN).

In other SPAC news, 1Q17 IPO Silver Run Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SRUNU) announced plans to merge with Alta Mesa Holdings, LP and Kingfisher Midstream, LLC to form a $3.8 billion energy company. Backed by Riverstone, Silver Run II should be the first 2017 SPAC IPO to complete a merger or acquisition. Aftermarket performance for 2017 SPAC IPOs (+1.5%) currently exceeds that of their non-SPAC counterparts (-1.7%) by over 320 bps.

IPO Pipeline Update: A Latin American tech company and a Chinese biotech

Two foreign companies privately valued at over $1 billion filed this past week. The week also saw 2Q17 financial updates from Best (Pending:BESTI), Tremont Mortgage Trust (Pending:TRMT), PQ Holdings (Pending:PQG), Nine Energy Service (Pending:NINE) and GPM Petroleum LP (Pending:GPMP).

Despegar.com (DESP), a leading online travel agency in Latin America operating the Decolar and Despegar brands, filed for an IPO that we estimate could raise as much as $300 million. After sacrificing sales growth in 2016 (-3% year over year) to become profitable, Despegar invested in marketing in 1H17, resulting in 28% revenue growth to 249 million. Adjusted EBITDA also increased to $41 million from $15 million and adjusted EBITDA margin grew 510 bps to 16.6%. Backed by Tiger Global, Despegar was valued close to $1.6 billion in 2015 when it took in $270 million from Expedia.

Zai Lab (ZLAB), a Chinese biotech focused on oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases, filed to raise up to $115 million. It would be the third China-focused biotech to IPO in the US; the previous two are Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX), up 38% from its June 2017 IPO, and Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE), up 176% from its February 2016 IPO. The company was privately valued at over $1 billion and has a broad pipeline comprised of drugs licensed from major pharmas, which it hopes to push through late-phase trials in China.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up +22.3% year-to-date, ahead of the S&P 500, which is up +8.34%. The Renaissance International IPO Index is up +22.0% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up +15.9%.