IWM: Small Caps Crashing. Is This A Warning Signal To Other Markets?



iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) may be suggesting some major turbulence for stock markets in the weeks ahead. The small cap index has declined over 5% since hitting its recent all-time highs. This may also be a broader warning sign concerning other major market index funds, such as SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), and PowerShares QQQ (QQQ).



The troubling sign is that the small caps that make up the Russell 2000 index usually begin to show signs of fatigue well before big cap stocks and other more prominent index averages, and that’s exactly what they’re doing now.



So, is this most recent decline in IWM a healthy correction worthy of a buy on the dip, or is this an ominous sign of major turbulence ahead for markets in general?



IWM at a Glance



The iShares Russell 2000 ETF tracks a market cap weighted index of US small-cap stocks. The index selects stocks ranked 1,001-3,000 by market cap. IWM is amongst the best choices to trade small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the popular Russell 2000 index with excellent liquidity, and has roughly $35 billion in assets under management.

Evident Issues Facing Stock Markets Near Term





Without going into too much significant detail about each issue let’s simply mention some of the most prominent ones.

High Valuations

Geopolitical Risks

Political Uncertainty

Worsening Economic Data

Executive Economic Panel Departures

Concerns about Tax Agenda

Trump Administration’s lack of efficiency

FED Tightening

FED Balance Sheet Reduction

Upcoming Debt Sealing Debate



These factors, along with others, have the potential to influence the ability of stock markets to move significantly lower from here. Therefore, the risk appears skewed, and markets are likely to continue to correct. Moreover, due to the fundamental and technical elements, the correction could gather steam and intensify in the weeks to come. The bottom line is that a broad market selloff may be a lot closer than many market participants expect.





IWM Decline: Ominous Sing for Other Markets?



Throughout history, small caps have traditionally begun their declines ahead of other major indexes. Therefore, IWM’s recent lackluster performance may be just a prelude to the volatility and pandemonium that could ensue as the stock market begins to fall further. Underperformance in the Russell 2000 has acted as a trusted bellwether warning sign on Wall Street for years.



Since small cap stocks generally have much higher multiples than bigger, more stable companies, they begin to underperform in advance of more prominent firms. This occurs because often times investors pull their money from riskier assets, especially if a significant downturn in markets is anticipated.



There has not been a correction of over 3% in the S&P for an unprecedented period of time. The Nasdaq appears to be topping, and it appears the DJIA appears could experience a sharp decline as well. This thesis is well supported by the numerous fundamental, technical, and psychological factors surrounding markets today. This information is more thoroughly detailed in the conclusion section.



IWM 10-Month Chart



IWM has been moving up in a slightly upward trending trading range. IWM’s channel has traded between $132 and $144 over the past 9 months. Currently its price is in the middle of that trading range. If we take a closer a look, though, we can see that this upward trend might be starting to break down.



The 50 day moving average has been breached for weeks now and IWM is currently battling with the 200 day. The RSI, CCI, and full stochastic also appear to be indicating declining momentum. If IWM continues to breach its uptrend, look out below for all markets, not just the Russell 2000.



One element to consider is that IWM has already declined by roughly 8% and closed higher than the price it opened at. This could possibly represent a short term reversal signal.





QQQ 10 Month Chart



QQQ-Nasdaq 100 chart appears to be in a difficult position technically. A top appears to have been reached at $146 roughly 1 month ago. The chart seems to be battling with the 50 day moving average and if it breaks, significant downside could be expected. In addition, the RSI, CCI, and full stochastic are suggesting a slow shift towards negative momentum. If this uptrend gets breached, QQQ could fall by an additional 5% from current levels within weeks.







SPX 10 Month Chart

SPX also appears to be on a possibly verge of a breakdown. RSI momentum seems to be evaporating. The S&P is down roughly 2% from all time highs, and we believe it is possible to see another 3%-5% decline occur in the next few weeks.



The Bottom Line



IWM - that is, small caps - has been suggesting that there may be some significant trouble brewing beneath the market’s surface for months now. This stealth phenomenon can be observed in other major market averages as well, and it feels a bit like a slow meltdown in market internal fundamentals is occurring. Rich valuations, geopolitical uncertainties, political problems, worsening economic data, public departures, and concerns about the tax agenda, coupled with FED tightening, equate to many additional headwinds for IWM and other major market average ETFs in the short term.



Therefore, we believe IWM could move lower by approximately 10% from here in the next 2-8 weeks.



Short-term trading strategy: look for an opportunities to sell IWM, QQQ, and SPY call options, hedge with volatility products.



Warning: There is always the chance IWM could reverse relatively quickly, as it is down by roughly 8% in a month and is approaching oversold levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IWM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short IWM through the sale of call options. We may be prepared to close the rest of our position Monday as it is possible IWM may have a short term rebound.