Nordstrom Is In Good Shape - I Am Holding The Stock

A Brick And Mortar Retailer In Good Shape

There are a few characteristics of Nordstrom’s (JWN) business that contributed to the company’s resilience in these hard times for brick & mortar retailing. Nordstrom’s high exposure to the online channel (almost 25% of total sales), its upscale positioning and the quality of its portfolio of stores have helped the company in this difficult period for traditional stores. In the segment of department stores, Nordstrom has been my favorite pick for a while, thanks to the low volatility of its results, the solid balance sheet and the attractive valuation.

As I explained in a previous article, Nordstrom’s business has been much more stable compared to peers such as J.C. Penney (JCP) or even Macy’s (M), and the company has basically delivered results in line with expectations/ guidance even during 2016-2017, two very difficult years for the retail industry. Recent results have confirmed that the company is in good shape compared to many other retailers.

Nordstrom’s total sales in Q2 increased 3.5% compared to the corresponding period of 2016, while comps grew 1.7%. The company explained that this growth was driven by the digital businesses with Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook up 27% and Nordstrom.com up 20%. In the full-price business, the Anniversary Sale contributed to positive gains with total sales increasing 2.4% and comp sales increasing 1.4%. There are a few considerations to be made. The first is that the company’s solid results in the digital channel confirm that Nordstrom is able to manage the challenge of the transition to an omnichannel environment where e-commerce plays a very important role. With the e-commerce platforms growing 20% or more, it’s clear that Nordstrom is in a good position to face the e-commerce threat, while the relatively low price-sensitiveness of its customers helps protect margins. Nordstrom is really one of the few apparel retailers showing to be on the right track to prosper in the omnichannel retail environment that has been developing in the last few years. The company has been reporting an increasingly higher penetration of digital sales with an online growth of more than 20% compared to last year's sales. Moreover, Nordstrom reported that it grew Buy Online, Pick Up in Store sales by roughly 50%.

The Anniversary event contributed a lot to the positive performance last quarter but this is not necessarily a negative factor. These special days are an important part of the e-commerce experience, as has been confirmed by the importance that the Prime Day has for Amazon (AMZN). Despite the fact that the growth was basically generated in the online segment, the company’s margins didn’t decline, a clear indication that e-commerce is not dilutive for Nordstrom’s profitability – gross margin was up 10 bps while EBIT margin was 3.5% vs. 2.8% in Q2 2016. From an income statement perspective, there is nothing we can complain about. Sales rose and all margins expanded. From an operational perspective there are some positive factors that should be mentioned:

The online business remains strong – Nordstrom had the biggest day of online volume in the company's history while it reported growth in excess of 20% in its platforms, a strong sign of the segment’s momentum, while the strong margins showed the segment is not dilutive to the overall profitability.

Besides a high sell-through rate of Anniversary products, Nordstrom mentioned increases in their regular price sales over the year. In particular, Beauty and Women's Apparel reported the best performance, and three of Nordstrom proprietary labels were among the top five selling brands. If customers are so interested in Nordstrom’s proprietary brands, it’s reasonable to assume more stable foot traffic as a result of a lack of alternatives for shoppers.

The Future

Regarding the future, the management seemed to be quite positive about the company’s prospects in the last earnings call:

Turning now to our full year outlook, we've narrowed EPS to the high end of our range, which represents $2.85 to $3. This incorporates our second quarter performance, while holding our assumptions for the second half of the year. Our top line expectations are consistent and reflect the trends we've seen over the past 1.5 years. Total sales are expected to increase approximately 4%, including $200 million for the 53rd-week, while we expect comp sales to be roughly flat to last year. Retail gross profit assumes higher new store occupancy expenses and the mix impact from off-price growth. Merchandise margins for the year should be relatively stable. Our SG&A outlook remains consistent and incorporates higher technology and supply chain expenses associated with our growth initiatives, offset by our continued progress in productivity improvements.

The guidance numbers are slightly better than the numbers provided in the previous quarter, as the EPS range narrowed from $2.75 - $3.00 to $2.85 - $3.00, while sales are expected to grow 4% versus the previous expectations of an increase in the 3%-4% range. Nordstrom usually delivers in line with its guidance, mainly as a result of the stability of its business, rather than as a reflection of the management’s ability to forecast it. I am confident that they will manage to deliver in line with expectations, and may even beat them, considering some relative improvements we have been seeing recently in apparel retailing.

If on one side I think the business’ resilience should help achieve guidance, I admit there is some noise in short-term results, and we must check the performance in Q3 to understand the real impact of the Anniversary event on the company’s performance. Last year, after a strong Anniversary Sale, the second half of the year was more reflective of the trends prior to the event. There is no guarantee that next year’s Anniversary will bring the same positive results, so a negative performance in Q3 might show different underlying trends. Besides the need to shed light on the “adjusted” performance ex-Anniversary sale, the company looks positioned well for the future. The top line grows at a nice pace, margins are not affected from rising e-commerce penetration, customers are interested in the company’s proprietary brands and the company’s portfolio of stores is extremely valuable (all of the company’s stores are profitable, per management).

There are some main forces that I expect to drive decent growth in Nordstrom’s results in the next few years:

Growth in the online channel – as I said, this channel is growing fast and is not having a negative effect on margins. Considering the good mind share, the positive contribution of events like the Anniversary and the interest in the company-owned brands, I expect this segment to continue to be a positive contributor to growth. The company expects the segment to account for 25% of sales by the end of the year and continue to grow at double-digit rates for several years more. Other conditions being equal, this factor alone has the potential to drive low-to-mid single digit growth rates in revenue.

I expect a positive outcome from the increasing integration between the channels. Nordstrom is very active in the development of an omnichannel experience. For example, they are expanding their Reserve Online & Try in Store service from six stores in the Seattle area to four more in the Chicago market. This feature should be offered in roughly 50 stores by the end of the year (14% of the fleet). The company said that around 80% of customers who try this service choose to shop this way again. If this is true, we can expect a decent improvement in sales, as they are already quite stable now without the positive effects of this kind of synergy.

Another positive phenomenon that can drive sales for Nordstrom and other omnichannel players is related to the high level of returns in the e-commerce business. Online apparel retailing is a high return business. Nordstrom’s management said that for full-price, over 60% of online purchase returns do come to stores. For off-price, it's over 80%, even though customers have the possibility of mailing back returns without going to a store. This is a positive factor because it contributes to foot traffic and additional in-store sales when the customers go to return a product.

All of Nordstrom’s stores are profitable and the company continues to open a few new stores every year. They opened six stores this spring with 11 more opening this fall, which will bring the total Rack store count to 232 at year end. I don’t know if we can expect the mid-single-digit growth rate to continue, but it’s reasonable to assume further growth considering the decent profitability.

The clear resilience of the business and the contribution of this factors make me positive on the company’s growth prospects. I want some light on the underlying trends once results are adjusted for Anniversary sales, but I doubt the picture can change much. The positive factors I mentioned don’t seem to be short-term phenomena.

Solid Position, Reasonable Valuation

Just a few words on the company’s solid balance sheet and financial position. Nordstrom ended last quarter in a good inventory position, as inventory growth of 2.2% was more than offset by the 3.5% growth in sales. Regarding the financial position, the cash balance in Q2 was approximately $900 million, essentially flat compared to one year ago, and there is not much in the balance sheet that we can complain about. Debt to equity of 10.4 is a bit high compared to those of industry peers such as J.C. Penney (6.2) and Macy’s (3.23), while a current ratio slightly above 1.0 is acceptable, especially if we consider that cash flows continue to be positive – in Q1 and Q2, they generated operating cash flow of $574 million and free cash flow of $115 million. Nonetheless, the higher leverage doesn’t seem to be a problem, considering that Nordstrom’s interest expense as a percentage of sales (1.46%) is in line with Macy’s’ level (1.42%) and is much better than J.C. Penney's level (2.67%). Overall, I think the company is in a solid position although I would like to see a decline in leverage in the next quarters/years.

Using the midpoint of the guidance, JWN is trading at 15x earnings. If we consider the resilience of the business, the valuable portfolio of profitable stores, the excellent position in the e-commerce channel and the consequent good growth prospects, I think the current level is still a good entry point. I don’t expect stellar returns from my position in JWN, but I think the retail industry has been punished too much recently and JWN is the best stock to have exposure to the department stores subsector.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section. If you are interested in having access to my best long and short ideas in the consumer industry, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. You can have a 2-week free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JWN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short AMZN