Boeing: The Trend Is Up

In some of my articles I have been looking at the backlogs for certain commercial aircraft programs and in the monthly overviews I have been working with 3 and 5-year averages as they filter out some ‘noise’. At the request of a reader, who thinks Boeing’s (BA) share prices move with orders but that relationship might have been distorted recently, I am having a look at some multi-year averages and seeing whether these averages have any valuable meaning to investors with respect to Boeing’s share prices.

Averages: Their importance

Before I start working with the averages, it is important to understand why those averages are very useful. The 3-year and 5-year averages are figures I use to have a look at the performance compared with a relatively short timeframe. It reduces some noise coming from timing of orders and some short-term cooling of the market.

A moving average of 10-15 years can also be useful as more and more aircraft are being leased and these leases usually last between ten and fifteen years. Additionally, this average reduces the noise coming from orders related to aircraft launches and is a nice figure to look at to assess the mid-term health of the market as it captures the cyclical behavior of aircraft orders most of the time.

A 25-year moving average can be used to assess the health of the market, since the average age of retirement for aircraft is around 25 years. So, the 25-year figure more or less tells you something about demand for the longer term that embodies not only the growth of the market, but also replacement driven demand.

All in all, what should be taken into account is that the averages do nothing but smooth the order inflow. Sometimes to smooth out near term events, such as timing of orders, program launches and recessions and other times to smooth out up or down turns in the global economy. It is not possible to smooth out the impact of program launches and that is also not the intention. The averages simply average the highs and the lows of cycles and what you are left with is an indication of appetite for new aircraft.

The trend is up

Figure 1: annual order inflow Boeing Commercial Airplanes (Source: www.aeroanalysis.net)

Boeing’s order data gives an overview of its orders including orders from McDonnell Douglas. Since the 2 jet makers did not merge until 1997, I have filtered out the orders that McDonnell Douglas received until 1997.

What can already be seen is the cyclical behavior of commercial aircraft orders. Another thing to observe is that the lows of the cycle do not get lower while the highs do get higher. This reflects the market growth and each cycle does not only reflect the growing demand for air travel, but also replacement of the installed base.

Stock price versus the order inflow

Figure 2: Moving averages order inflow (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we see is that the five-year average shows some cyclical behavior in an upward trend. This cyclical behavior is somewhat damped in the other 2 moving averages, but it is still visible. What is also visible is that instead of curling down after 2011, the moving averages curled up. This can be attributed to the launch of the Boeing 737 MAX combined with the launch of the Boeing 787-9 and -10 and the Boeing 777X in combination with high expectations for growth in India and China. In recent years, we have had the impression that sales trailed the average and that is indeed the case. Since 2015, sales have been below the 5-year moving average and 2017 is unlikely to be an exception. This year’s order inflow could also be lower than the 15-year average, but I do not view this as something extremely worrisome. The averages show that over the longer term the trend has been upwards directed and that is a positive for Boeing.

If we now add the stock prices at the end of each year we get the following:

Figure 2: Moving averages order inflow versus stock price (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we see is that, on first sight, Boeing’s stock price somewhat seems to be following 3-year moving average. When we have a closer look, we see that there are quite a few exceptions to the rule that Boeing share prices move with order inflow. As an investor, I would not use Boeing’s annual order inflow to make an investment decision, let alone to set a target price. In my opinion, the relationship between share prices and order inflow has too many exceptions to the rule to make it useful for investors. The moving average can be used to assess the direction of the aircraft market, but I certainly do not view it as a good metric to use to make investment decisions.

What I consider to be a better metric to view when making investment decisions is the free cash flow. The free cash flow, in my view, is much more useful to look at. The free cash flow is a better reflection of performance and in order to increase buyback authorizations or dividends, you need cash. In the figure above, it can also be seen that Boeing’s stock prices moves with free cash flow.

Conclusion

Shares of The Boeing Company, at first sight, seem to be following the 3-year moving average, but upon closer inspection I have found that this is more exception than rule. A much more useful metric to eyeball is the free cash flow, which more closely tracks the share price performance and is more useful to look at it since it gives investors an idea of potential dividend hikes and stock repurchases. When you think about it, it also makes sense that stock prices follow the free cash flow as it gives an idea of Boeing’s current performance, which is driven by deliveries and operational efficiency, while orders are not directly impacting current earnings and only add to the backlog.

So, if you are interested in a metric closely related to Boeing’s stock performance, you look at the free cash flow and delivery targets and in order to see whether production is aligned properly with upcoming demand you look at deliveries versus orders and book-to-bill-ratios.

What is worthy to note is that despite cyclical behavior of order inflow, the long term trend is strongly directed upward.

