Peter Schiff: Bitcoin Is A Speculative Frenzy

Schiff could be right about the direction of Bitcoin, but the views he expressed leave me wholly unconvinced.

Coindesk published an interview with investment media darling Peter Schiff whose main call to fame is calling housing out before the financial crisis. Schiff calls the emergence of cryptocurrencies a bubble. I think it's interesting to take a hard look at celebrity investors coming out against cryptos and testing their arguments. I've put Schiff or Coindesk's paraphrasing between quotes and follow it up with my thoughts.

There's certainly a lot of bullishness about bitcoin and cryptocurrency, and that's the case with bubbles in general. The psychology of bubbles fuels it. You just become more convinced that it's going to work. And the higher the price goes, the more convinced you become that you're right. But it's not going up because it's going to work. It's going up because of speculation.

There’s this returning argument about Bitcoin (COIN) being in a bubble because it’s been going up strong. It’s okay to be sceptical when something starts running like Bitcoin year to date. But if you fail to come up with an argument why it’s not worth whatever the market puts its new value at X, you don't really have a strong argument.

"What it comes down to is that bitcoin ain't money." "Money must be a commodity," he said.

So, Bitcoin isn’t money because it is not a commodity? Schiff is really moving away from a generally accepted consensus that the U.S. dollar, the Euro and Yen are money.

According to Schiff, government-issued money works because there are other valuable things people can do with money. All of the following, for example, are true of fiat currency: you can pay taxes using fiat money; you can buy insurance denominated in dollars; you can buy bonds denominated in dollars, which will pay you interest in dollars.

I'm surprised Schiff considers paying taxes a valuable thing, but fiat works without these things. I've stayed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for a short while and people didn't want to buy bonds or life insurance for a long time or pay taxes for that matter, but fiat was still sort of usable. Everyone preferred dollars but where don't they?

The main benefit of bitcoin – the only segment of society where it's used for something other than speculation – is crime," he said, noting that when cyber criminals hijack computer systems they very often demand their ransom in bitcoin.

There are four reasons why 'the criminals are using it therefore Bitcoin is bad' argument is terrible: 1) It’s often cited because it is exceptional, usually they transact in dollars. 2) Criminals use expensive watches as a currency as well. Does banning Rolex help? 3) Bitcoin’s blockchain actually makes it fairly easy to follow a money trail. It can be obscured, but I’d say that’s much easier done with U.S. dollars. 4) There are cryptocurrencies that would help criminals obscure their transactions much better.

Furthermore, it is verifiably false. I was sending in some MTG trading cards - don't ask - to a U.S.-based store which buys these and inquired about their Bitcoin payment method as PayPal (PYPL) is a complete ripoff by comparison and got this response by email:

We purchase the necessary bitcoin at the time we have finished grading your order, since we do not know what the final value will be and we do not hold bitcoin.

It's hard to call this guy a speculator.

Schiff also points to the risks of future regulation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), who recently weighed in on the DAO, calling its sale of DAO tokens equivalent to the sale of unregistered securities. If the broad strokes of that report were imposed on the industry as a whole, the large segments initial coin offering (ICO) market might quickly withdraw.

If ICOs were to disappear, that isn’t necessarily bad for Bitcoin. I would actually be surprised if it were. In any case, it has little to do with Bitcoin. I’ll readily acknowledge a government crackdown on Bitcoin would likely be bad for its value in the short to medium term. I’d be equally amiss not to point out one of its niftier features is the government's inability to control or shutdown Bitcoin due to its decentralized nature and proof of work algorithm based on ASICs.

"Even if you believe that cryptocurrency is going to work, how do you know that 10 years from now bitcoin is going to be the one? If digital currencies can work, someone can come up with another one. And another one. And another. And another. There's nothing special about bitcoin that another cryptocurrency can't replicate and improve on. Right now, bitcoin is just the most popular because it was first..."

I agree with this argument in principle that you simply don’t. I have advocated for other cryptocurrencies throughout my Bitcoin writing. It is a little bit funny coming from a staunch supporter of gold. I mean why would gold be the commodity going up in the future? Why not silver? Why not Rhodium? Gold isn’t the rarest, that’s for sure.

Where I disagree is it is a threat to launch cryptocurrency after cryptocurrency and expect it to cause inflation in Bitcoin. First of all, being first and most valuable does come with real advantages like carrying the largest bugbounty for the longest time. Bitcoin benefits from a supercharged Lindy Effect; having survived so far, it is the most likely to survive longest.

Although other cryptocurrencies can be launched, that doesn’t guarantee it will be adopted. In some ways, you can compare it to building a copy of Facebook. You can do it but it’s unlikely to take off. Even if you make an improved version, it’s not all that likely to gain traction fast.

Bitcoin is certainly not immune to disruption, but it’s not easy to take the crown away either, as something like 800+ contenders have found out.

Schiff also noted that owners of bitcoin only have claims on the value of the currency itself, and don't own a share of the process. In this sense, owning bitcoin is roughly analogous to owning a single product made by a company, rather than owning the company's stock, which represents a claim on corporate ownership. (If you own a share of Apple, you own a claim on the cash from future products, not just a portion of one model of iPhone.)

Neither the dollar or gold gives you a claim on anything than itself. I can buy into the famous Warren Buffett argument that you should own productive assets:

The problem with commodities is that you are betting on what someone else would pay for them in six months. The commodity itself isn't going to do anything for you… it is an entirely different game to buy a lump of something and hope that somebody else pays you more for that lump two years from now than it is to buy something that you expect to produce income for you over time."

Now, that’s a valid argument. It doesn’t wholly deter me from holding gold, but it certainly deters me from holding lots of it. The same principle applies to the U.S. dollar or gold. Bitcoin is a little bit different for now because you could think about it like an emerging currency. It could be likened to the U.S. dollar in 1900 if the U.S. government could not have issued additional ones.

"This is a speculative frenzy. Right now, this is a bubble. It's a cult. When you're in it, obviously you need more people to believe in it, because the price can only go up if other people buy in. In that sense, it's a natural Ponzi scheme – a lot of it is just plain greed." "If you think you're smart, don't be afraid to take 10% off the table. Don't be afraid to sell into the rally. Don't get greedy. Don't lose all your money."

In an interesting turn of events, Schiff suddenly considers Bitcoin money. All kidding aside, I’m not going to call it bad advice. For now I’m thinking Bitcoin will keep rolling upward but will immediately confess in the medium term, there is no saying where it goes.

"Libertarian-minded crypto fans saw this was a way to liberate people from the government," he said, concluding: "I think it will have the opposite effect. People are going to lose money. This could really backfire, giving libertarian ideals a bad name by making fiat look good. The downside can be really spectacular."

It is certain some people are going to lose money. But interestingly there is someone on every side of a transaction. If one person buys a Bitcoin, someone else sells a Bitcoin. There is a tiny transaction fee that pales in comparison to what it costs to trade a stock or to pay by credit card (ironically, that’s the very reason Schiff’s company accepts Bitcoin).

In the stock market, it happens some investors sometimes lose vast amounts of money. A lot of money got drained away into the pockets of employees, entrepreneurs and bankers. That gravitational pull that's strongest in bull markets is not present in Bitcoin.

In the hypothetical scenario where Bitcoin goes to zero after you just bought one for $4,500, that doesn’t mean Bitcoin investors lost $4500 because someone else made $4,500 selling it to you. There will be a small net loss, but it won’t be anywhere as disastrous as you envision it to be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long Bitcoin