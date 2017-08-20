Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Global Oil Storage Set To Fall Further

What the oil bulls need to see next is US shale production growth that disappoints expectations.

Global crude storage set to fall further as the upcoming refinery turnaround season will be lower than the year before.





WTI finished the week lower by 0.33%.

Oil prices were trading lower all week despite a positive weekly oil storage report that saw the rebalancing continue unabated.

We followed our commentary on the oil markets with a report on Friday titled, "Physical Market Tightness Will Ultimately Drive Oil Prices Higher." We gave readers a look at where we are expecting US crude storage to finish by the end of 2017:

Over the next several weeks, we should see US crude storage decline further as a combination of 1) higher y-o-y refinery throughput, 2) higher US crude exports driven by wider Brent to WTI spreads, and 3) lower crude imports.

These three could push US crude storage draw higher than expected over the coming weeks with persistent draws in September, while refinery maintenance season in October will push crude storage balance a tad bit higher.

Refinery will be lower than last year...

First important point for readers to understand is that crude gets turned into gasoline, distillate, jet fuel and etc. So, tracking demand is really tracking global refinery throughput.

Earlier in the year as you can see in the chart above, January to March global turnarounds were much higher than the previous year. As a result of higher maintenance in the beginning part of the year, refinery maintenance for the second-half starting in September will be lower y-o-y. This sets up bullishly for global crude storage as refineries will keep throughput high thanks to 1) higher crack spread margins and 2) less need to go into maintenance.

Lower OPEC exports will hit during refinery maintenance season providing counter-seasonal stock draws...

There are currently some concerns from physical oil traders that the upcoming refinery maintenance season in combination with higher US crude production could push inventory higher, and even possibly eliminating the crude draws we saw since June.

These concerns seem well overblown given that a decrease in crude imports from OPEC will hit just in time when refineries slow down throughput. See chart:

OPEC's big three - Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran - are all expected to see much lower crude exports in August. More charts below:

Saudi Arabia:

Iraq:

Iran:

Due to transit time, lower exports in August will hit global storage in October. This will see crude storage counter-seasonally draw providing firepower for our call on $60 oil by year-end.

All that's left is for US crude production to disappoint...

US crude storage declining faster than normal? Check.

OPEC cut deal working on global storage? Check.

Global oil demand growing strongly? Check.

US shale oil production growing less than expected? Waiting.

The last piece of the bullish oil thesis is in the midst of being confirmed. We have written many times over the last year that US shale production growth will disappoint this year from a combination of lack of servicing crews, servicing inflation, and "fake" breakeven.

With global crude storage set to decline further in the coming months, what the oil bulls need is a confirmation that US shale production growth isn't as rosy as many of the sell-side analysts expect. This is important to note because if the consensus narrative is that shale can grow production (like madmen) at $55 WTI, the reluctance of traders to bid prices past that point could keep a pressure lid on oil prices.

In a report we wrote to HFI Research subscribers, "What Needs To Happen For Oil To Reach $60 By Year-End?" We said a combination of lower inventory, forced buying from natural buyers, and passive investors will push oil prices higher. Even if the narrative of shale growing fast holds true, these three forces will overwhelm bearish sentiment from financial prices.

In the coming months, we will see from EIA's 914 reports if indeed US crude production is growing as fast as the weeklies/STEO are projecting.

