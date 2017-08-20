A Look At Sanchez Energy's $105 Million Javelina Sale

Sanchez needs the money to help it deleverage via production growth. It has many development opportunities, but needs the capital to attempt to take advantage of them.

The area does have some potential with rising Mexican demand, but also is riskier for Sanchez due to its undeveloped nature.

Sanchez Energy (SN) just sold its Javelina acreage for $105 million. This involved roughly 70,000 net undeveloped acres in the dry gas Eagle Ford. Sanchez had been putting together this largely contiguous acreage since the beginning of 2016, but had no plans to do any development in Javelina in 2017. Sanchez needs to grow production to deleverage and also has plenty of other development opportunities that it needs to fund, so it makes sense for it to sell this relatively risky acreage to bolster its liquidity.

The Javelina Acreage

The Javelina acreage is located in the dry gas window of the Western Eagle Ford, in LaSelle and Webb Counties. Sanchez had been putting together the acreage quite quickly. It reported having 39,500 net acres (265 net locations) in Javelina at the end of 2016. This rose to 45,000 net acres by Analyst Day in late January, and to 70,000 net acres (over 450 net locations) by the time of the sale. Sanchez did not mentioned how much it has paid to accumulate this acreage.

Javelina was completely undeveloped, but Sanchez believed that Javelina wells could end up with approximately an EUR of 12 Bcfe for capital costs of $6 million to $7.5 million per year. Escondido Resources II LLC is one of the companies that has been active drilling in Webb County and it mentioned that $3.00 per Mcf gas was enough to make the economics work, although the returns are not great at that price. There is an expectation that Mexican demand will support continued growth in Eagle Ford gas production as transportation costs to Northern Mexico are low due to the proximity of Eagle Ford to that area.

Notes On Valuation

This sale does show how corporate presentations should be taken in the proper context. Sanchez previously estimated that Javelina had $601 million in NPV at 2016 year-end strip. However, the Javelina acreage hasn't been developed, so none of that calculated NPV value is proved developed reserves. As well, $217 million of that NPV value was from drilling locations that Sanchez estimated had a 75% to 90% chance of "being commercially economic at the assumed price deck." The remaining $384 million consisted of SEC proved locations and locations that were "geologically un-risked but do not qualify as SEC PUDs due to factors such as assumed drill timing".

Due to the lack of development in Javelina, its risk profile is elevated and thus market value would be far less than the $601 million in NPV.

The sale of the acreage makes sense to me since Sanchez had no development plans for Javelina during 2017 and has plenty of other development opportunities that have less risk and appear likely to provide better returns. Sanchez needs to grow production significantly in order to deleverage and needs to focus on its best development opportunities while also maintaining sufficient liquidity. With its unsecured bonds having a YTM of around 12% and its shares trading for around $5, neither adding unsecured debt or issuing equity would appear to be effective ways to add to its liquidity. Therefore, Sanchez is primarily limited to its $128 million in cash on hand (from the end of Q2 2017) and its $300 million in credit facility availability for liquidity, and will likely continue to sell assets (such as Palmetto) that are lower down on its development priority list in order to bolster its liquidity.

Conclusion

Sanchez Energy managed to quickly put together a significant amount of largely contiguous acreage and then sold it for $105 million to bolster its ability to develop its core areas. The Javelina acreage had some potential, but was also riskier and probably wouldn't provide as strong returns as some of Sanchez's other development areas.

Sanchez needs to grow production significantly in order to deleverage and also has more development opportunities than it has money to take advantage of. Therefore I'd expect Sanchez to continue to sell other areas such as Palmetto that have low amounts of current production and minimal 2017 development activity and are mostly valuable for future development potential.

