Tracking Robert Karr's Joho Capital Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Robert Karr’s US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Karr’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2017. Please visit our Tracking Robert Karr’s Joho Capital Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2017.

This quarter, Karr’s US long portfolio value decreased ~7% from $523M to $486M. The number of holdings increased from 6 to 8. The top three holdings represent ~76% of the US long assets: Alibaba Group Holdings, Cognex Corporation, and Caesarstone Sdot-Yam.

Karr is one of the most successful among the “tiger cubs” (protégés of Julian Robertson and his legendary Tiger Fund). Although Karr’s main expertise is in Asian equities, ~30% of the assets are typically in US listed 13F securities. To know more about Robert Karr and "tiger cubs", check out the book, Julian Robertson: A Tiger in the Land of Bulls and Bears.

Stake Disposals:

Etsy Inc. (ETSY): ETSY was a very small position purchased in Q1 2016 at prices between $6.50 and $9.50. Q3 2016 saw a huge increase to a ~6% portfolio stake at prices between $9 and $15. Q4 2016 saw the pattern reverse: ~35% sold at prices between $11 and $16. The remaining ~3% portfolio position was disposed off this quarter at prices between $10.30 and $15.30. The stock is now at $15.59.

New Stakes:

Mohawak Industries (MHK), Bright Scholar Education (BEDU), and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): These are the three new positions this quarter. MHK is a fairly large ~7% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between $227 and $247 and the stock currently trades just above that range at $249. BEDU is a small ~1% of the portfolio position established at prices between $11.50 and $16 and it is now at $16.90. The minutely small 0.12% stake in SBUX was purchased at prices between $57.50 and $64.50 and the stock is currently below that range at $52.70.

Stake Decreases:

Alibaba Group ADR (BABA): BABA is Karr’s largest position at ~35% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2015 at prices between $79.50 and $94 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $57 and $84. Q1 2016 saw another ~50% increase at prices between $60.50 and $81.50. The next two quarters had also seen a ~21% combined increase at prices between $74 and $109. The stock currently trades at ~$168. There was an ~8% trimming this quarter. Karr is starting to harvest huge gains.

GrubHub Inc. (GRUB): GRUB is an ~8% of the US long portfolio position. It was established in Q2 2015 at prices between $33 and $47 and increased by almost two-thirds the following quarter at prices between $24 and $37. Q1 2016 saw another ~30% increase at prices between $18 and $25. There was a ~10% trimming in Q2 2016 at prices between $22 and $31. Q4 2016 saw a ~25% increase at prices between $35 and $44. There was an about turn this quarter: ~80% sold at prices between $33 and $48. The stock currently trades at $53.87.

Stake Increases:

Hexcel Corporation (HXL): HXL is an ~8% of the US long portfolio stake. The original position was from Q4 2012 when around 1.3M shares were purchased at prices between $24 and $28. The stake saw a 60% reduction in Q1 2014 at prices between $41.50 and $45.50. The position was rebuilt in H2 2014: ~50% increase at prices between $37 and $44. Q3 2015 saw a ~50% further increase at prices between $44 and $55. The pattern reversed again in Q1 2016: ~13% trimming. That was followed by another two-thirds reduction the following quarter at prices between $39 and $46. The position saw an ~85% increase this quarter at prices between $49.50 and $54.50. The stock currently trades at $52.37.

Kept Steady:

Cognex Corporation (CGNX): The top-three ~25% CGNX stake was first purchased in Q3 2015 at prices between $33.50 and $48. It was increased by ~340% the following quarter at prices between $33.50 and $38. Q3 2016 saw another ~10% increase at prices between $42 and $53. The stock has more than doubled and is currently at $102. There was a ~14% selling last quarter at prices between $63 and $84.

Caesarstone Sdot-Yam (CSTE): CSTE is a large (top three) ~17% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q1 2016 at prices between $29 and $43.50. It was increased by ~70% the following quarter at prices between $32.50 and $40.50. The stock currently trades at $29.10. Q3 2016 had seen a ~13% increase and that was followed with another ~85% increase the following quarter at prices between $26.50 and $38.50. There was a ~10% trimming last quarter at prices between $28 and $36. For investors attempting to follow Joho Capital, CSTE is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: Joho Capital controls ~6.7% of the business.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Karr’s US stock holdings in Q2 2017:

