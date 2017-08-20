Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Traders Await The Obvious

Our fundamental supported price is just slightly above where prices are trading at today.

Traders find the current set-up in the natural gas market to be very unappealing.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas recap edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices finished the week lower by 3.02%.

Natural gas prices moved lower this week despite better than expected EIA storage report on Thursday. Weather continues to shift bearish for the next several weeks, and overall changes to our storage injection estimates were 15 Bcf.

However, despite the higher than expected injection estimates, US natural gas storage is set to fall below the five-year average come the end of August:

In the traders' view, storage falling to the five-year average or below it isn't what's important, it's that the price today does not present an obvious trading opportunity.

In our daily natural gas fundamentals report exclusive to HFI Research subscribers, we wrote on Wednesday (8/16):

What are the traders saying? Natural gas prices (UNG) across the curve are moving lower yet again with September contracts hugging $2.90/MMBtu, while November contracts return to $3/MMBtu. In our NGF yesterday, we quoted a trader saying: "Supply dropped today, possibly revised higher tomorrow, but the market responded with mute price action. Weather for the next 10 days are confirmed warmer, but no response again. We could see another leg lower to $2.90/MMBtu for September." The bearish price action that followed suit yesterday was a big warning sign for the traders to not establish any new positions. The price move lower today is attributed to a bearish weather revision for the 9/1 week which saw us revise higher injections by 5 Bcf. For most of the traders we talk to, they have no interest in adding long positions just yet, and have no interest shorting this trendless market. "Sometimes, you just have to be willing to sit back and do nothing. This is the time." Some traders also expressed concerns over EIA's storage report tomorrow pointing to a possible "catch-up" in injection. If that is the case, we could see bearish downside surprise for gas prices. "It's a hunch, nothing scientific, but last week's storage report was glaringly wrong." In summary, the traders are electing to do nothing today. Traders on average continue to hold the 25% gross long exposure they bought-in in the low $2.90s for November.

The set-up in the natural gas market today isn't attractive to go long or short. Prices will remain rangebound at best for the coming weeks unless weather turns very warm. Traders find this trendless market extremely unattractive to trade in.

Our fundamental supported value of natural gas at the moment is $3/MMBtu for September and $3.05/MMBtu for October. Both contracts do not present apparent bargains at the current price, so unless prices materially falls or rises from here, there's no attractive trade set-up one can do.

