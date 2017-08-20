Stout Opportunities: August 18, 2017 Option Expiration & Closed Position Reviewed

This is a review of trades closed, expired, or assigned so far in August by Stout Opportunities. There were seven trades: two options expired, three put options will result in assignment, and two covered call ideas were closed.

The strategy of selling a put option is to either earn the option premium or to purchase shares at a discount to the current share price. The sale of a call option is designed to either earn the option premium or sell the shares at a higher than current share price.

When making use of options the investor must be comfortable buying or selling the shares at the option strike price.

Below is a summary of the trades and thoughts.

Expired Options:

The Molson Coors (TAP) $90.00 strike call was suggested to be sold on June 27, 2017, for $1.30 when the shares were trading at $86.35. The August 18, 2017, $90.00 call expired for a gain on the strike price of 1.44%, or 10.00% annualized, as the last trade price was $89.74.

The Molson Coors covered call worked out well as the share price increased to near the $90.00 strike price, allowing the $1.30 call premium to be earned. The decision for Monday will be what strike and expiration call should be sold for a new covered call. The shares trade $0.41 ex-dividend on August 29, 2017.

On August 2, 2017, the August 18, 2017, Tractor Supply (TSCO) $57.50 strike call was suggested to be sold for $0.50 with the shares trading at $55.88. The August 18, 2017, $57.50 strike call expired for a gain on the strike price of 0.87%, or 19.57% annualized as the last trade price was at $54.70.

The Tractor Supply covered call generated additional income, but the call premium did not fully cover the decline in the share price. The shares went $0.27 ex-dividend on August 17, 2017. The covered call did generate additional income. The decision for Monday will be to decide what strike price and option expiration to use for a covered call.

Closed Option Positions

There were two different Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) $43.00 strike covered calls that were closed so far in August.

On July 6, 2017, with the shares trading at $41.46 the August 17, 2017, $43.00 strike call was suggested to be sold for $0.58 and to be closed on August 11, 2017, for $0.04. The gain would have been $0.54 or a return on the strike price of 1.26%, or 12.56% annualized. 93.1% of the premium would have been earned.

On August 16, 2017, with the shares, trading at $42.40 the September 15, 2017, $43.00 strike was suggested to be sold for$0.55, and on August 18, 2017, the position was suggested to be closed at $0.26. The gain would have been $0.29 resulting in a 0.67% return on the strike price or 121.40% annualized. 52.7% of the premium could have been earned.

The shares last traded at $41.27 and traded $0.32 ex-dividend on August 15, 2017.

Archer Daniels Midland was acquired with the May 12, 2017, $43.00 put assigned and since then has collected $0.64 in dividends and $2.21 in option premiums. The adjusted basis of the shares acquired would be $40.15. The covered call strategy has helped offset the decline in the share price.

When the share rebound, another covered call will be considered.

Option Positions that will result in Assignment:

On July 13, 2017, the Fastenal (FAST) August 18, 2017, $42.00 strike put was suggested to be sold at $0.94 with the shares trading at $43.07. The shares last traded at $40.48. Therefore, the shares are expected to be assigned for an effective purchase price of $41.06.

The mistake with the Fastenal trade was not closing it out when the shares were higher a few days ago. Unfortunately, the displayed offer price appeared rich at the time.

Fastenal is a fine company, and a covered call will be considered on Monday.

On July 20, 2017, with Nuance (NUAN) trading at $17.06 the August 18, 2017, $17.00 strike put was suggested to be sold for $0.65. The shares last traded at $15.70. Therefore, the shares are expected to be assigned for an effective purchase price of $16.35.

The trade resulted in buying Nuance share 4.34% lower than where they were trading when the put was sold. A covered call will be considered for Nuance next week.

On August 9, 2017, the ProShares Ultra Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT) with the shares trading at $35.46 the $35.50 strike put was suggested to be sold at $0.47. The shares last traded at $34.73. Therefore, the shares are expected to be assigned for an effective purchase price of $35.03. Interest rates had been expected to move slightly higher. Unfortunately, they moved lower. It appears the interest rate market had a rush of bids due to political issues the past few weeks. Will look at selling a covered call next week on the newly acquired position.

Summary of August Trades Closed thru August 18th

Bottom line

Either the put premium was earned, or the shares were purchased at a discount to the share price when the puts were sold. The covered call sales resulted in premium being earned. The portfolio was able to earn additional income to offset the decline in some the share prices.

The risk of not closing out an option position early can be seen with the Fastenal trade. Being assigned the shares was to be expected. However, had a low bid been entered then it could have been possible the trade could have been exited for a nominal amount that would have avoided being assigned shares and being underwater. The reason for not closing out the Fastenal trade is two-fold. First, the offer price displayed was rich and secondly buying Fastenal via assignment was seen as attractive. Time will tell if it was a good idea.

Expect to have a number of covered call ideas in Stout Opportunities next week.

Disclosure:

Return calculations exclude transaction costs, as each trader may experience different costs; however, transaction costs will reduced the realized return. Positions mentioned are of the time of publication and may change without notice for a variety of reasons. Ideas presented are for educational purposes and should not be viewed as investment recommendations or be considered investment advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM, FAST, TSCO, TBT, TAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Expect to be assigned Nuance and Archer Daniels Midland. May have short call and or put options on positions.