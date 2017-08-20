Gold: Knocking On Heaven's Door

Continuing weakness in the stock market, or more political uncertainty in the U.S., could change that.

Despite the current positive momentum in gold, many of my indicators suggest that gold is due for a pull-back.

Gold has been knocking on the $1,300 level for many months, and did break through once on the Brexit vote.

Since late 2015, gold has been trying to break through the $1,300 barrier, and did indeed break through after the Brexit vote in June 2016. Meanwhile, stocks are beginning to look weak, and the VIX index is showing signs of life. Gold has failed so many times at $1,300 that it might be easy to become skeptical. Will this time be different?

If stocks continue to crumble, then gold could get a solid safe haven bid next week. Moreover, continuing political uncertainty in the U.S. and/or war drums in Asia could propel gold higher. Nevertheless, I believe that trading on unknown news can be a trap. Therefore, I trade what I see, not what I think might happen. At the moment, I can see a lot of indicators that suggest that gold is due for a pullback.

I continue to refine my trading strategy for gold, silver and miners. Currently, I use a rules-based five-factor approach to precious metal investments. When I get three green signals, then I will go long. When I get three orange or red signals, then I go short. Occasionally, I do a pair or spread trade depending upon where I may see value.

Momentum Trend

The short-term momentum trend in gold is undoubtedly upward. Even though gold was rejected at the $1,300 level today, it remains above all key moving averages, and is trending from lower right to upper left. I rate this as favorable.

Commercial Positioning

The weekly COT report (taken from Tuesday’s data from the COMEX futures market) shows that the net commercial short interest has risen above its 52 week moving average to a level of open interest that is near the same level as that of the last three sell-offs. In fact, the last five times that net commercial short interest was near this level while gold was at $1,300, gold sold off for two or more weeks. I rate commercial positioning as cautionary.

Daily Trend & Signals

Gold’s long wick above $1,300 looks a little bit ominous. In addition, some technicians suggest that an ascending wedge is bearish; maybe it is, maybe it isn’t in this case. Either way, if gold begins to break down next week on the new moon and solar eclipse, then the MACD will get a bearish cross. I rate the daily chart as neutral to cautionary.

Value Indicator

Gold continues to be over-valued to safe havens such as inflation-protected Treasuries and the JPYUSD currency pair. The last time that we saw this value disparity was the summer of 2016. I rate this indicator as bearish.

If gold continues above $1,300, then VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDX) and VanEck Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) have coiled potential to add to the party.

OPEX Magnets

Every day, I calculate the optimal futures price that corresponds with the open interest in options on that futures contract. For an introduction to OPEX price magnets, please read my introductory article here.

Here are the calculated OPEX magnets for gold and silver based upon Thursday’s settlement price. The OPEX magnet price does not usually change drastically from one day to the next.

The “Magnet Strength” is a calculation that measures the aggregate change in value of the options compared to the change in value of the underlying futures contract. The August and September option expirations have high option volume, and relatively low futures volume on the October contract, so the magnet strength is higher than usual.

Come and See

Current Positions

Here are the current securities that I am holding in the precious metals and related currencies. I tend to “leg in” to positions in ½ size increments. A full position would be the max allocation that I would want – in dollar and/or percentage terms.

Security Current holdings SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) None iShares Silver Trust (SLV) None Gold Futures $1,285 strike put on GCU7 Silver Futures None Vaulted Silver Insurance: 5-10% of investable assets Platinum Trust (PPLT) None VanEck Gold Miner None VanEck Junior Miner None

