Transports Week In Review - Matson Is The Poster Child For This Week's Volatility

Strategy is to weather the volatility and defensively average positions with near-term promise as we make progress towards the third quarter.

The XTN transports index is now flat, whereas the SPY is up 8.6 percent.

Source: Google Images

As we closed the week on August 18th, transports reversed course approaching negative territory. The retail sales report and consumer confidence index were both positive. Oil prices have continued to weaken since the brief rally peak in early August. The energy sector overall remains challenged.

Top news for transports during the week was the shellacking Matson (MATX) took on Friday. The stock was down greater than -25 percent during the day, the single worst decline ever. Announcement of a new competitor entering the market was the culprit – it will be a roller coaster over the near term with an inevitable nasty price war if today’s news comes to fruition by 2020/2021.

Investors need to keep “moving around” so to speak so complacency does not lead to mismanagement. Market fatigue is an overstatement today, but it is all too easy to sit back while markets continue to push higher. Having some down weeks in the summer months is a good thing for a year-end final push.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stood at 8.2 percent, as highlighted in green. Transports have fallen back to zero percent growth for the year. The anomaly remains the NASDAQ Transportation (^TRAN) index, now up 7.8 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) remain strong, up 15.5 and 19 percent.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) were all up 7.7 to 9.7 percent. Mid- and small-cap indices continue to lag larger capitalization and broader diversified peers. Transports, for the most part, continue to underperform.

YTD 2017 SPY Vs. XTN Index Prices

For 32nd week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) increased with the SPY up by 8.6 percentage points. The SPY declined by 60 basis points (bps) to 8.6 percent, while the S&P Transportation ETF improved by 210 bps to zero percent for 2017.

To start the week, things were looking great. However, Thursday and Friday witnessed strong volatility to the downside. I continue to see demand indicators positively for multiple freight industries. It will be important for transports to remain in positive territory in order to close the gap with the SPY later in the year.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was mostly positive for the week with exceptions being CSX (CSX), Canadian Pacific (CP) and Genesee & Wyoming (GWR). The rail industry collectively continues to be one of the more positive performers within transports. This group should continue to lead freight industries for the remainder of the year.

Week thirty-two of 2017 witnessed increased results for most Class Is based on total traffic carried. The rate of improvement from the previous year was mixed, but declines once again were strongest for carload traffic. The most recent monthly Class I rail traffic report can be found here.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were all negative for the week. The group has lost momentum as quarterly results were mixed leaving the market uncertain as to the next up-cycle. Unless investors are willing to take current risks with American Railcar Industries (ARII) or Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB), I would remain patient on this group.

There are a couple of challenges facing railcar manufacturers today. First is the uncertainty mentioned above. Second, rail operators clearly are also not witnessing substantial increases in railcar demand as expressed through capital expenditure programs. We may be approaching a railcar backlog bottom, so investors should continue to monitor orders.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers were mostly up during the week, with both large and smaller players seeing gains. I find it interesting that Daseke (DSKE) is the leading performer for the year. The company has executed well on its growth-by-acquisition strategies, but is witnessing inconsistent financial performance due to integration.

Ever since the April/May lows, the trucking industry has held up pretty well of late. Similar to rail operators, about half of this peer group has now achieved close to double-digit performance for the year. Momentum has remained strong despite increased volatility.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers were lower for the week, with the exception being Forward Air (FWRD). LTL peers were off to a good start to the week before fizzling out the last two trading days. Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) announced a 5 percent freight price increase, to be used largely to offset investment and operating cost increases.

Seasonal rates since late-March have remained fairly robust for LTL carriers. Through the first half of 2017, pricing yields have remained disciplined and shipment volumes have been on the rise. Overall, the trucking industry continues to improve.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were up for the week with the exception being Air Transport Services Group (ATSG). I still like Air Transport’s chances to remain as the top performer in this group, but the stock was hit as expectations have declined for earnings growth. As the company has recently witnessed multiple expansion, moving forward, it is not certain how the market will value near-term growth.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) and Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) were tracking closely until early July. DHL Group may challenge Air Transport if the company is able to continue to exceed expectations in 2017. FedEx is going to be an interesting upcoming earnings report as we will get some transparency on the TNT Express challenges.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were mostly positive for the week with exceptions being Radiant Logistics (RLGT) and XPO Logistics (XPO). XPO has had a history of weakening stock price action when the company has pursued aggressive acquisition strategies. Following this has been volatile trading once deals have been announced as focus shifts towards integration. With the company’s track record, I think the opposite will occur after the company announces a deal (or deals).

Logistics peers may be a strong performer during the back-half of 2017. As the trucking industry continues to see increasing freight rates, this should lead to improving margins for asset-light businesses. We should get better visibility over the next couple of quarters.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, weekly performance for most companies was negative with exceptions being Global Ship Lease (GSL), Seaspan Corporation (SSW) and CAI International. The biggest change in performance for the week was Matson. There has been speculation regarding a third competitor entering the market in Hawaii, and last week it was confirmed that Tote has a letter of intent (LOI) with Philly Shipyard to build up to four new vessels for service in the Hawaii market.

This presents challenges to the market dynamics and if this deal goes through, will likely lead to increased capacity and lower freight rates. It could get real ugly as the three competitors, Matson, Pasha and Tote, duke it out to see who survives.

Airlines

Airline stock performance for the week was negative as sentiment has now taken a turn for the worse. Every airline stock in the chart above is now negative with the only exception being Southwest Airlines (LUV), which is up nearly 7 percent. This may seem good, but Southwest is down from a peak of nearly 30 percent in early-July.

Warren Buffet was quoted earlier in the week saying he reduced his exposure to airlines and Southwest was the only one he liked today. I agree that Southwest is top-notch. However, I have made my investment choice Alaska Air Group (ALK), which has been punished lately – I will likely average this upcoming week.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic – Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the thirty-second week of 2017, total traffic remained up 5.1 percent with carload traffic up 5.6 percent, down 20 bps, and intermodal traffic up 4.5 percent - up 10 bps. Week thirty-two performance remained solid, although it declined from the yearly average for the fifth consecutive week.

These numbers continue to not be far off from the total traffic originated results of 5.4 percent for the first thirty-one weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (NYSE:AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 4.2 percent and Canadian traffic was up 11.5 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was flat, as improvement has continued.

Container traffic was up 4.5 percent, up 10 bps. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages have improved being up close to 10 percent versus last year. Fuel surcharges have been a big part of improved pricing, core pricing has been up modestly.

Week thirty-two witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 119,000 carloads carried. This reflected a 5.2 percent increase versus last year. Week thirty-two reflected the second consecutive positive week as growth accelerated. Grain performance was down, at -21.5 percent versus last year. Similar to coal, weekly growth from this point forward will be choppier; this was the sixth consecutive week of negative performance, and the fifth with increasing sequential declines.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was down -4.6 percent versus last year - the fifth consecutive drop from previous performance levels. Chemicals were up 5.4 percent, petroleum products were down at -4 percent and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 25.3 percent.

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

As of mid-August, dry van trucking industry spot rate averages remained robust versus last year’s performance, with results up near 10 percent. Seasonal performance has remained strong led by temperature-controlled, flatbed, heavy haul and LTL. While still positive, specialized and dry van have witnessed less robust results over the past five months.

Diesel prices have returned to double-digit performance from last year for two consecutive weeks now. This follows eleven consecutive weeks of only single-digit growth previously. Tonnage has displayed modest improvements through June, with shipment volumes anticipated to follow.

Air Cargo

We know that air cargo carriers and freight forwarders have been some of the stronger performers during 2017. This performance is anticipated to continue, but growth is expected to moderate at some point in the near term. The three behemoths, FedEx, United Parcel Service (UPS) and DHL Group have benefited strongly through June 2017.

FedEx’s next quarterly earnings report is due out in a month. There will be two primary focal points for reviewing the report. First are obviously the impacts from the TNT Express cyber attack (including expectations moving forward) and second is the vulnerabilities to be considered throughout transports. Investors should look to glean whatever they can with respect to other freight industries. Transport Topics recently called out lack of insurance coverage for the trucking industry for such attacks.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner – Top 100 Operated Fleets

Pricing for spot market container rates have remained in a downtrend since the peak in mid-January, per the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI). However, since late July, rates have improved strongly through mid-August.

Year over year (YoY), the Shanghai to West Coast average spot rate was up over 40 percent; to the East Coast, average spot rates were up greater than 50 percent. Asia to Europe average spot rates were up greater than 30 percent. The trans-Atlantic trade also remained mixed, with outbound to Europe up close to 20 percent.

Maersk Line recently made statements during the second quarter earnings report that the company will focus on profits rather than look to increase newbuild vessel capacity over the next couple of years. Despite this statement, concerns remain regarding other major global competitors ratcheting up capacity in multiple trade lanes.

North America Seaports

Competition and unforeseen events continue to play a role in seaport performance. Last year, the Hanjin Shipping bankruptcy led to a strong decline in TEU traffic at the Port of Long Beach as the seaport had one of the highest exposures to the now bankrupt shipping line. This has led to the Port of Los Angeles outperforming its peer since the fall of last year.

On the East Coast, the 2M Alliance Maersk Line and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) have dropped calling at the Port of Miami in favor of calling at Port Everglades. While these changes will go in effect in August, through June, Port Everglades has substantially outperformed Miami, which has struggled in negative territory for the year. Investors should pay attention as changes can have correlating impacts to other surface transportation modes.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (EWW) was up by 190 bps for the week. The index continues to outperform the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC). The Mexico index is now up 29.3 percent for the year versus the 4.3 percent result for the Canadian index - which was a 20-bps increase.

The North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation talks have finally gotten underway. The U.S. made statements as expected pushing for reduced trade deficits with both Canada and Mexico. The automobile industry has become a focal point within this as it reflects a large amount of value for the trade deficit with Mexico. Additionally tariff levels, among many other items will be discussed as part of the renegotiation.

Summary

Market volatility has increased during August. Transports have displayed some resiliency, but his past week, reverted back to lower performance against broader market indices. Fundamentals remain stable, suggesting that we may see further improvement ahead by year-end.

While transports were broadly down for the week, certain industries including rail operators, trucking, air freight and package delivery and contract logistics did show a majority for positive performance. Moving forward, the trucking industry is a key area to keep focus on with the electronic logging device (ELD) rule approaching, with improving demand likely leading to more positive sentiment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MATX, DSKE, FDX, DPSGY, XPO, ALK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.