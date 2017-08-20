Premium Card Game - Who Will Prevail?

I have been feverishly following the premium credit card market for few weeks now. Consumers have come a long way – from picking any card with no AF, to paying a moderate fee, to paying exorbitant fees in anticipation of return rewards. The leader in the exorbitant category is the Chase Sapphire Reserve (CSR) card, which single-handedly made American Express (AXP), the traditional leader in that space, look lame and dull. It seems everyone is trying to come up with an answer for CSR; for example, US Bank (USB).

While this review focuses primarily on the consumer side of things, it has considerable impact on overall business performance and shareholder value. While Bank of America (BAC) and Chase (JPM) rely between 35% and 40% on their consumer lending operations (of which credit cards are a part) for their overall financial performance, American Express relies almost 75% on it. Significant changes to the cardholder base could impact debt, fee income and much more, as you will see later in this article.

The economics of a premium card, depending on your point of view and lifestyle, is very simple. You pay $X to acquire the card and you get $Y worth of benefits. The difference between X and Y of course is key to determining if the card pays for itself or not. From the issuer’s perspective, there is a huge cost to onboard a new customer – it can hardly be justified for a use case where the customer does little more than have a credit line with the issuer.

When Chase created CSR, they must have known that there is a huge acquisition cost to get new clients. I believe this cost could have only been justified, if the consumer were to be upsold into a deep, long-term, diverse and profitable relationship. Chase's CEO once mentioned that this payback occurs over a 7-year term. Chase also announced that Sapphire customers, when they open new mortgages, would be rewarded with Ultimate Rewards points, which is Chase's rewards currency.

This week marks the first anniversary of CSR and there are already signs that Chase may have been overwhelmed or developed a cold feet or both. Almost no ad-campaigns, websites don't show off this card anymore, there is news of significant cost cuts in the business unit that runs CSR, and affiliates don't mention this card anymore. What occurred? Chase did not upsell to enough of a CSR customer base as they thought, OR the CSR customers were keeping zero or extremely low balances (which doesn't help the issuer's cause), OR a significant percentage of CSR customers did not renew the vow and instead preferred to downgrading or canceling the card, after raking the benefits of the card (a savvy user could have benefited by $1,500 or more), OR something worse is happening, which we don't know.

Bank of America, on the other hand, has been a laggard to this game. By defect or design, they have never been present in the premium card space. However, rumors suggest that Bank of America may come up with a premium card, not as premium as CSR, but with an important ‘twist’ (sic). The twist is that the reward rates will be in line with how well and how deeply committed the cardholder is to the bank. As an example, the rewards for someone who maintains $100,000 in other banking products is at 3.5%, arguably the highest in the rewards industry. Instead of acquiring credit customers and trying to sell them other products (Chase strategy), Bank of America is picking customers who are or are willing to be invested with the bank. The acquisition cost is so much more easily justifiable this way, but more importantly, it does 2 things brilliantly. One, it brings customers back who would otherwise go to competition for credit products. Two, it significantly reduces the risk of erosion of deposits and investments.

Thus, I believe Bank of America is better situated long term than Chase or US Bank. Chase, with their current Sapphire strategy, will have to wait several years for ROI and try very hard to upsell. US Bank and other entrants will have to do lot more than what a platform, such as Visa Infinite, offers.

As for American Express, they have to do something really different. Arguably, their biggest mistake, bigger than the loss of Costco (NASDAQ:COST) business, was how they overlooked the millennials. Millennials don't have to stick with the same bank all their lives. They don't care for the "marble/mahogany", they can eat cart food and invest in the millions, at the same time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, AXP, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.