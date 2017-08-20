Kimberly-Clark: Short-Term Difficulties, Long-Term Dividends

However, the company has very strong brands and a profitable business, and it is resistant to recessions. This is why Kimberly-Clark is a Dividend Aristocrat.

Kimberly-Clark has struggled to start 2017 as the strong U.S. dollar and weakness in a major category have taken their toll.

Consumer staples giant Kimberly-Clark (KMB) has proven to be a very stable dividend stock.

Kimberly-Clark meets our definition of a “blue chip” stock. It has been in business for over 100 years, and it currently has a dividend yield above 3%. This places it on Sure Dividend’s list of blue chip stocks.

Kimberly-Clark has paid a dividend for 83 years, and has increased its dividend for 45 years in a row. It is on the prestigious Dividend Aristocrats list. These are companies in the S&P 500 Index with at least 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases each year. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Kimberly-Clark’s consistent dividends over the past several decades are due to the company’s strong brand portfolio. But sales are under pressure as of late, due mostly to weak tissue sales, and the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.

But long-term investors should not be overly concerned. This article will discuss why Kimberly-Clark remains a strong dividend growth stock, despite the difficult business environment.

Business Overview

Kimberly-Clark is a global consumer products giant. It has three core operating segments, which are as follows:

Personal Care (50% of sales)

Consumer Tissue (32% of sales)

K-C Professional (18% of sales)

Kimberly-Clark’s Personal Care segment includes many of its flagship brands, such as Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, and Poise. The Consumer Tissue segment includes the company’s facial tissue, toilet paper, and paper towels brands, like Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, and Viva. Lastly, K-C Professional sells products to workplaces.

These are all strong brands, and represent leadership products in their respective categories. This has led to steady growth for Kimberly-Clark, including last year. For 2016, total sales declined 2%, but this was due to the strong U.S. dollar. Kimberly-Clark is a global company. Last year, 48% of total sales came from outside North America.

Excluding foreign exchange, organic revenue increased 1% for the year. Adjusted earnings per share rose 5%, thanks to cost controls and share repurchases. Kimberly-Clark has employed a major cost-cutting initiative across the business, which has resulted in significant margin expansion. Cost savings totaled $435 million in 2016, which boosted gross margin by 70 basis points for the year.

Growth Prospects

Brand performance has diverged in 2017. Over the first half, the Personal Care and K-C Professional segments both increased segment revenue by 1%. However, Consumer Tissue sales declined 2% in that period, due to falling volumes and prices. Segment margins have also declined, due to rising raw materials costs.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 13

Declining volumes and prices are an indication of weak product demand.

Fortunately, Kimberly-Clark can still generate earnings growth, even though the Consumer Tissue segment is struggling. It has generated growth from both the Personal Care and K-C Professional segments, which has helped offset Consumer Tissue declines.

The core Personal Care segment continues to perform well. The flagship diapers brands are still strong, and are enjoying strong growth in the emerging markets.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 12

In developing and emerging markets, organic sales increased by 3%, with volume growth of more than 5%, over the first half. Diapers in particular are selling very well. For example, organic diaper sales rose 10% in Eastern Europe last quarter. Volumes also increased in Brazil and China last quarter.

Overall, Kimberly-Clark expects 2017 total organic revenue to increase slightly from 2016. In addition, the company sees further potential for continued margin expansion. Cost savings are expected to total $425 million-$450 million for 2017. As a result, Kimberly-Clark expects adjusted earnings-per-share of $6.20-$6.35 this year. At the midpoint, this would represent 4% year-over-year earnings growth.

Competitive Advantages & Recession Performance

Kimberly-Clark’s competitive advantages stem from its strong brand and global scale. A number of its products command high market share, which lends itself to pricing power for the company. This helps keep margins high.

Kimberly-Clark retains its brand equity by significant advertising and research and development expense, which has exceeded $1 billion in each of the past three years. R&D helps generate innovation for new products, while advertising helps the company effectively promote and market new products.

This stability allows Kimberly-Clark to perform well through all economic cycles. Kimberly-Clark has a very recession-resistant business model. Its earnings-per-share through the Great Recession are shown below:

2007 earnings-per-share of $4.25

2008 earnings-per-share of $4.06

2009 earnings-per-share of $4.52

From 2007-2009, Kimberly-Clark’s earnings-per-share rose 6%, which is very impressive as it took place during a deep recession. This demonstrates the resilience of the company’s brand portfolio. Put simply, consumers still need paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper, regardless of the overall economy. This is a strong indication that the company can continue to raise its dividend each year, even if another recession occurs.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

In the past four reported quarters, Kimberly-Clark posted earnings-per-share of $5.98. As a result, the stock trades for a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. The stock is valued below the S&P 500 Index, which has an average price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2.

It appears the stock is slightly undervalued, which means there could be room for a higher price-to-earnings ratio. In addition, future returns will be generated from earnings growth and dividends. A potential breakdown of future expected returns is as follows:

4%-6% revenue growth

1% margin expansion

1% share repurchases

3% dividend yield

In this forecast, Kimberly-Clark could generate total returns of 9%-11% per year, not including any changes in the price-to-earnings multiple.

A key component of Kimberly-Clark’s shareholder value creation is cash returns. Kimberly-Clark returns lots of cash to investors through dividends and share repurchases.

Final Thoughts

Kimberly-Clark raised its dividend by 5% in 2017, and this seems to be a good level upon which investors should base their future dividend growth expectations. Earnings are likely to grow in the mid-single digits going forward, and dividend growth should follow suit.

Kimberly-Clark trades for a reasonable price-to-earnings ratio, and has a solid 3.2% dividend yield. The company should continue to raise its dividend along with future earnings growth, likely in the mid-single digit range.

