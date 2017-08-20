Omega Healthcare: 8% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, But Know The Risks

Investors should be aware of the various risks before buying the stock.

This looks very attractive to income investors, but Omega is not without risk.

Omega stock has lost 15% of its value over the past year, even though it has continued to raise dividends. Its dividend yield is now above 8%.

By Bob Ciura

Omega Healthcare (OHI) tempts investors with a dividend yield exceeding 8%, but it has also struggled lately. Shares have declined 15% over the past year. Omega is a real estate investment trust, or REIT.

As a real estate investment trust, the prospect of higher interest rates has weighed on the stock.

On the other hand, Omega has a lot of appeal for income investors. It has a high yield, and a track record of dividend growth. This is a rare combination. Omega is a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks that have raised dividends for 10+ consecutive years. You can see all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

It also has a very high current yield of 8.3%. It is one of 400 stocks with a 5%+ dividend yield. You can see the full list of established 5%+ yielding stocks here.

Omega has a towering dividend yield. However, this is a difficult climate for the company, marked by elevated headline and interest rate risk. Investors should carefully weigh the risks before deciding to buy the stock.

Business Overview

Omega is a healthcare REIT, mainly in skilled-nursing. Approximately 85% of its portfolio consists of skilled-nursing facilities, with the remaining 15% from senior housing. As of March 31st, Omega’s portfolio consisted of 972 operating facilities, spread over 42 U.S. states, and the U.K.

It purchases properties to lease under long-term agreements. Approximately 83% of Omega’s portfolio is made up of rental properties, with a mix of mortgages and direct financing leases making up the remainder.

Source: June Investor Presentation, page 19

Omega has a strong business model for two reasons. First, it operates under the triple-net lease structure, which is attractive for REITs, because it results in a steady stream of rental income each month. Triple-net means significant operating costs like taxes, maintenance, and insurance, are placed onto the tenant.

The structure allows for steady cash flow and growth through rent increases, and rising occupancy.

The second strength of the company's business model is discussed in the growth prospects section below.

Growth Prospects

The second positive for Omega's business model is favorable demographics. Omega's healthcare properties will benefit from the aging populations of the U.S. and U.K. According to Omega, skilled nursing facilities are expected to enjoy rising demand over the next several years, along with limited supply. Occupancy rates are rising at such a strong pace that Omega’s occupancy is on track to exceed 100% by 2025.

Source: June Investor Presentation, page 12

This indicates the fundamentals of health care properties are still strong. Indeed, Omega’s adjusted funds from operation (FFO) increased 9% last year, to $3.42 per share.

However, this year has been more difficult. FFO declined 1.8% over the first two quarters of 2017. Rental income grew 6.4% in that time, which led to 5.8% growth in total operating revenue. However, higher costs offset revenue growth, such as a 9% increase in depreciation expense.

In addition, Omega’s share count increased over the past year. REITs need to continue raising external capital, to finance property investments.

For the full year, Omega expects adjusted FFO-per-share of $3.42-$3.44, which would be flat from last year. No FFO growth, in conjunction with a rising dividend payout, is a concern.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

One of the positives of Omega stock is that it has a modest valuation. The stock trades for a price-to-FFO ratio of 9.1, based on 2016 FFO-per-share. It also trades for a 2017 price-to-FFO ratio of 9. These are fairly low valuation multiples. Consider where Welltower (HCN) and HCP (HCP), two of Omega’s industry peers, are currently valued:

HCP: 2017 FFO-per-share ratio of 15

Welltower: 2017 FFO-per-share ratio of 16.8

One of the reasons for Omega’s lower valuation is its slowing growth, and expectations for flat FFO-per-share in 2017. Another factor hanging over the stock is headline risk. Omega announced in early 2017 that some of its regional operators had received requests for information from the Department of Justice. These requests for information pertained to Medicare billing.

On last quarter’s conference call, Omega said that three of its top 10 operators are responding to information requests from the DoJ, one of which is working toward a settlement. Complicating matters is that Omega management also revealed that two of its large operators are falling behind on rent payments. This is due to various issues including changes in management, along with litigation issues in Kentucky.

Penalties could be significant, but fortunately do not appear to threaten the long-term business prospects. As a result, Omega stock seems to be undervalued on a relative basis. The stock could see a slightly higher valuation multiple going forward if its fundamentals improve and the headline risk fades.

In the meantime, investor returns could be generated from FFO growth and dividends. A reasonable breakdown of total returns is as follows:

2%-4% FFO-per-share growth

8% dividend yield

This forecast assumes the company returns to FFO growth. Omega should benefit from new property investments and modest rent increases. Based on these FFO growth assumptions, total returns could reach 10%-12% per year. Not surprisingly, the dividend is likely to make up the majority of total returns.

Dividend Analysis

Omega’s declining share price over the past year could be due to rising interest rates. Interest rate risk is one of the major risks for REITs. Since a significant portion of the REIT capital structure comprises debt, REITs are exposed to rising interest rates. Higher interest rates could cause their cost of capital to increase in the years ahead.

This would be particularly damaging to Omega, because it has a significant amount of leverage. It has a credit rating of BBB-, which is barely above junk status. Omega has a target debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.5-5.0. In recent years its leverage has expanded to 4.7, and is nearing the stated maximum level.

Source: June Investor Presentation, page 31

Despite these risks, Omega continues to grow its dividend. It has increased its shareholder payout for 20 quarters in a row. Along with second-quarter earnings, Omega increased its quarterly dividend to $0.64 per share. The annualized payout rises to $2.56 per share. Based on 2017 FFO guidance, the company will likely have a dividend payout ratio of approximately 75%.

This is manageable, for now. Omega has a stated dividend policy to maintain an adjusted FFO payout ratio below 85%. But if the company continues to increase its dividend without FFO growth, the payout ratio will continue to rise to the upper threshold.

For this reason, investors need to pay close attention to the company’s earnings results going forward, to make sure the dividend remains sustainable.

Final Thoughts

The operating climate for REITs is difficult due to the prospect of rising interest rates. Omega also has the added overhang of the DoJ investigation, which could result in considerable financial penalties. The most attractive aspect of the stock is clearly the dividend, but there is a reason the dividend yield is so high.

The 8% dividend yield is sustainable for now, and should remain so over the next few years. But sooner or later, Omega’s payout ratio could reach its limit, if the company does not grow FFO at all moving forward.

The good news is, the fundamentals of healthcare real estate are strong. As a result, the stock is attractive for high dividend income--but investors buying the stock should be aware of the risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.