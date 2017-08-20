Habit Restaurants Q2 Earnings

Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) recently posted its second-quarter numbers for the year 2017. The top line grew by 17% to $83 million from $71 million a year ago. It opened 10 new company operated restaurants in this quarter which remained open for a combined total of 51 weeks. The new openings take the total restaurant count to 189 which includes 14 franchised/licensed operations.

All the major operating expenses as a percentage of revenue went up, with the total operating expense going up 2.1% as compared to 2016. The food and paper costs for Q2 2017 increased by 1.8% and labor costs increased by 30 bps as compared to 2016.

Over the last 8 quarters, the revenue has increased at a CAGR of 4%, whereas the operating margin decreased marginally. Over the same period, the food costs have increased by 40%, whereas labor costs have increased by 48% at a CAGR of 5%. This clearly shows that labor continues to take a bigger bite off the profitability.

The minimum wage in California, which is currently at $10.5 an hour, is scheduled to go up steadily to $15 an hour by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.4%. This rate of wage increase puts pressure on the earnings even if the company does not open any new restaurants in California. Further expansion in California will amplify this expense and weaken the margins. The management must come up with a solution to either increase the efficiency of the current labor force, thereby reducing its size, or be able to pass the burden to the customer by increasing their prices.

The company has ambitious plans of expanding within and outside California. The company has opened 17 restaurants this year. With a target to open 31-33 restaurants this year, it seems to be on track as of now. To fuel this expansion, the company will have to continue to rely on promotional activities.

The operating cash flow for past 6 quarters has been averaging around $9 million, whereas the cash used in investing has averaged around $8.3 million. The company has a strong balance sheet with cash of $45 million and no long-term debt. The liquidity is further strengthened by a $20 million credit facility with Bank of the West. This will help to meet any short-term capital needs as the company continues to invest in its expansion.

I feel that in the coming 5 years, the company faces headwinds in the form of increasing labor and food expenses and establishing the brand name outside California. The management under the leadership of Russell Bendel has done an excellent job in establishing themselves in California. It is yet to be seen how they flourish in newer markets, especially where their rivals have a strong presence.

