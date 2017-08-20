Is Gold Still In Its Trading Range Pattern?

Although the current pattern can be described as "trading range" I cannot exclude an optimistic scenario when gold prices are breaking their resistance.

However, it looks like now gold prices are driven by fresh, long positions added by the traders in gold futures.

Last week gold did not manage to break above its strong resistance at $1,290 - $1,300 per ounce.

What is more, gold mining shares, represented by VanEck Market Vectors Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDX), are still very weak as compared with gold. Notice that whenever gold prices are close to their resistance, GDX is printing lower top (indicated by green arrows on the lower panel of the chart) - which, in my opinion, is a clear sign of weakness.

Well, I realize that this pattern may end in a violent breakout in the medium term but in the short term I am still skeptical about gold prices. In other words, all what I have written in my two previous articles is still intact. Therefore in this article I am not going to repeat my old arguments (those interested, please, refer to these articles: here and here). Instead, I will focus on a few new patterns I have recently noticed.

Gold sector ETFs

In August two world’s biggest gold investment vehicles, SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) and iShares Gold Trust (IAU) have added gold to their vaults (238 thousand and 116 thousand ounces, respectively):

Now the question is: “Which investment vehicle is more reliable: IAU (adding gold nearly each month) or GLD (generally cutting its gold holdings since the beginning of this year)?”

Commitments of Traders report

According to the Commitments of Traders report (COT report), last week the Money Managers were still cutting their short positions in gold futures:

However, the nature of the last movements in gold is changing from a typical short covering (when gold prices are pushed up by the traders cutting their short positions in panic) to a typical bull market stage (when gold prices are driven by fresh long positions added by the traders). Look at the table below:

As the table shows, last week Money Managers increased their gross long position by 30.6 thousand contracts, a highest increase since the beginning of June 2017. This jump in optimism has brought the gold futures market to the point that may be described as the short-term excessive optimism (look at the red circle on the chart below):

Notice that now the net long position held by money managers is higher than it was during last two tops in gold prices (April and June 2017).

It means that my short-term skepticism about gold prices gained an important support from the COT data. In other words, it looks like gold prices should correct in the short-term.

Note:

A “money manager,” for the purpose of this report, is a registered commodity trading advisor (CTA); a registered commodity pool operator (CPO); or an unregistered fund identified by CFTC. These traders are engaged in managing and conducting organized futures trading on behalf of clients.

Summary

I am still a gold bug. My gold / silver sentiment indices are not pointing to excessive optimism among precious metals traders. Particularly, the silver sentiment index points to excessive pessimism on this market. It means that there is plenty of room for gold / silver prices to continue their march up in the medium and long term.

However, a few patterns discussed in this article suggest that the chances to see lower prices of gold in the short-term are pretty high.

On the other hand, if I am wrong and next week gold is able to break its strong resistance at $1,290 - $1,300 per ounce, the entire precious metals market may quickly transition itself from a typical “trading range pattern” into a furious bull market phase (not seen since 2011).

Note:

