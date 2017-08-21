Target: I'm Pulling The Trigger

With all the positives and what I perceive to be limited negatives, I find Target a good buy at current levels.

I've been surprised to see how well Target (NYSE:TGT) has performed through the early stages of its transformation (see my coverage here). Foot traffic improved at a faster pace than Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) in 2Q17 despite the downcycle, and digital sales continue to show great momentum (50% growth over the two year-ago period). As recently as March or April of this year, these results would have been almost unthinkable so early in the transformation cycle.

I like TGT at current levels for three key reasons. In this article, I review each one individually and explore the foundation of the bull case.

No shame in being #3

Brick and mortar is not dying; instead, it is consolidating and morphing into a physical-digital model.

I believe the Street has picked Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Wal-Mart as the winners in the superstore arena, but that it underestimates Target’s potential to thrive as well. Target is one of three mega players in this sub-segment of retail (virtually all consumer products to virtually all consumers), which represents a huge total addressable market.

There is no shame in fighting for the #3 spot in this space, as the opportunities are still sizable. Remember that for every Amazon and Wal-Mart, there are countless Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), K-Marts, RadioShacks (NYSE:RSH), and hundreds of smaller players that are dying as the industry consolidates into the handful of survivors. I believe Target will be one of these survivors.

As a reader of mine recently shared: "Fancy Feast cat food: price the same at Amazon vs. Target. Wife picked up some at her weekly stop today at Target". While this example is only anecdotal evidence that Target has a place in the market (particularly if the company is able to compete well on price, which is a key pillar of its transformation efforts), it helps to support my case that walk-in retail might struggle as it shape-shifts, but will certainly not go extinct.

Upside to future results

In my view, the Street is still low-balling earnings estimates, particularly beyond next fiscal year, which management has not guided for yet.

The Street is looking at a -2% YOY decline in EPS next fiscal year, with revenues remaining flat. That implies that consensus sees significant margin contraction through 2018-2019, considering share count should drop due to repurchases. Although I see gross margins coming down and staying lower as a result of pricing tactics and a heavier mix of digital sales, I doubt that Target will allow opex to rise and eat much into op margins in a steady state (i.e. post-transformation).

See a snapshot of my model below:

If Target is able to return to pre-transformation (i.e. 2016) EPS levels by 2020 - and I think this is a pretty low bar - I estimate a total return on the stock of 50% over the next three years, dividends included. I actually project a better EPS of $5.33 and a price target of $80 by 2020.

The stock has been slow to rebound

After the transformation was announced in February, the stock took a double-digit hit and never recovered any ground. Remember that Target is showing resilience, and even issued a sizable increase in EPS guidance for the current year this past week. Yet, the stock still trades at 12.5x forward earnings.

For context, 12.5x is about the lowest multiple that TGT has seen in at least 18 months. For even more context, it compares to Wal-Mart’s 18.0x, and don't forget that both stocks traded at about the same earnings multiple as recently as early February 2017 (see chart below).

So why does TGT seem like a reasonable buy today - and not later, after the company is able to show more signs that its recovery will take hold? It’s not because of a short-term catalyst that only I see around the corner, but because the stock price is still pretty depressed today despite the opportunities. I just don’t know for how long it will continue to be so, as the market tends to move ahead of measurable improvements in fundamentals.

Last few words

Finally, let’s keep in mind that, even through the transformation, TGT still yields more than 4%. Therefore, investors get paid well to wait for the tides to turn. And don’t worry, so far this fiscal year, Target has paid out in dividends only about 40% of FCF, and that ratio should improve as the company regains its footing.

With all the positives and what I perceive to be limited negatives, I find TGT a good buy at current levels. I am adding a few shares to my portfolio.

