B2Gold: What To Do Now

I discuss B2Gold's Q2 results, recent developments and if the company is still on track.

The company is a gold growth stock as it aims to grow its production by nearly 100% over the next few years, organically.

B2Gold Q2 Earnings Analysis

B2Gold (BTG) has reported its second-quarter 2017 financial results, so I think it's a good time to revisit the bullish case for the stock to see if the story has changed at all.

For some background, I previously stated that I felt this year would be a critical one for the growth-focused gold miner. I said the following back in April:

"While the company performed quite well in 2016 and provided a decent outlook for 2017, I think that managing cash costs and developing the Fekola project are going to be the two keys going forward."

At the time, I said I thought investors should consider buying shares on weakness and as I expected the stock's outperformance to continue, assuming no issues with its Fekola development project.

I'm not entirely pleased with how the company performed operationally in Q2, as I felt it was mostly a mixed quarter. However, I'm optimistic things will turn around in the second half of the year as Fekola comes online. This is still a growth stock to target.

Here are some of the highlights, and my updated thoughts on the stock at the bottom.

Gold production of 121,448 ounces, 1% above its budget. For the full year 2017, B2Gold has revised its production guidance range slightly lower, however, by 4%, to between 530,000 to 570,000 ounces. I'll discuss this below.

Revenue of $164.3 million, cash flow from operations of $48 million, or $.05 per share.

All-in sustaining costs of $974 per ounce, which was $185 per ounce below budget (16%).

The company ended the quarter with $88.2 million in cash and is three months ahead of schedule and on budget at its Fekola project, with an anticipated October 1, 2017 production start.

So, production and cash costs were both strong this quarter, above budget. However, guidance has been lowered for the full-year, as a result of lower expected production at El Limon (normal levels of production are expected there by Q4 2017).

There were also some operational issues at La Libertad. According to the company, production was 16% below budget in Q2 and 27% below Q2 2016. This was blamed on grades and ore tonnage underperformance from the lower portion of the Jabali Central Pit.

Head grades averaged 1.37 g/t compared to budget of 1.61 g/t at La Libertad. So, the company is shifting its focus to developing and permitting the San Juan and San Diego open pits at the mine, bringing them into production in Q3 2017, ahead of the Jabali Antenna Pit. AISC at the mine rose to $1,089 in Q2. Production is now expected to be between 90,000 to 100,000 ounces of gold, down from 110,000 to 120,000 ounces.

El Limon also suffered from lower grades in Q2. The company's processed grade was 2.43 g/t vs. a budget of 3.45 g/t. Production continued to be negatively affected by water control issues, which reduced high grade ore flow from Santa Pancha underground, according to the company.

Year-to-date, AISC is $1,727 at this mine, which is clearly unacceptable as it is losing money for the company. The El Limon Mine is now forecast to produce between 40,000 to 50,000 ounces of gold (original guidance was 50,000 to 60,000 ounces), with AISC between $1,415 - $1,455 per ounce (up from $1,065 to $1,095).

The reason B2Gold's results weren't nearly as bad as they could have been: Masbate and Otjikoto.

Masbate produced close to 50,000 ounces of gold in Q2, 13% above budget with all-in sustaining costs of $869 per ounce, below budget by $106. Annual guidance has been raised to be between 180,000 to 185,000 ounces of gold (original guidance was 175,000 to 185,000 ounces).

Meanwhile, Otjikoto produced 41,163 ounces of gold, 15% above budget, with AISC of just $668 per ounce, below budget of $726 per ounce, with cash costs falling $138 year over year.

This was an amazing quarter for Otjikoto as cash operating costs were $524 per ounce, significantly below budget by $200 per ounce, mainly due to higher production and lower fuel prices. B2Gold expects higher production, between 170,000 to 180,000 ounces of gold (original guidance was 165,000 to 175,000 ounces), at Otjikoto.

The best part of this earnings release was the update on Fekola, however. It remains 3 months ahead of schedule and investors can expect an Oct. 1 production start, with the project currently 90% complete.

As I've pointed out before, I'm a fan of this project as I see it as a future low-cost mine. Annually, it should produce up to 400,000 ounces of gold per year (from 2018-22) with an initial mine life of 10 years. That's going to provide a huge production boost for B2Gold, which expects to produce 900,000 to 950,000 ounces of gold with Fekola at commercial production.

More importantly, Fekola projects to be B2Gold's lowest cost mine. The feasibility study estimates cash costs of $319 per ounce and AISC should fall under $700. The mine carries a net present value (5% discount) of $796 million using a conservative gold price of $1,200. Using the current gold price of $1,300, the NPV jumps to just over $1 billion. B2Gold's market cap is currently around $3 billion.

I'd also like to point out that B2Gold is currently updating the financial analysis for Fekola, to include updated reserves, mining production schedule, current costs (which should be lower with lower fuel prices) and other updates to the study which could improve its economics. The updated cost model is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2017.

In conclusion, while two of B2Gold's mines have been giving it issues, I still believe in the long-term growth potential of this company. The stock has had an up-and-down kind of year, advancing by 5.5%, compared to a 10% gain in the VanEck gold miners index (GDX), and this underperformance can mainly be attributed to the struggles at the two mines mentioned above. I think the stock is likely to perform better, however, once Fekola is in production and the issues at either La Libertad or El Limon get resolved.

