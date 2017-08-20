JD Gets Sold Off, As Market Perception Shifts In Alibaba's Favor

The market is valuing net sales growth more than earnings and free cash flow, but investors should continue to weigh big-picture prospects.

Overview

Whether good or bad, investors and the market will continue to compare JD.com (JD) to Alibaba Group Holding (BABA). There are similarities within competitive markets of course, but each company as many investors already know, have varying business models.

The second quarter 2017 earnings reports that were out last week for each respective company provided different results for net sales, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow. Alibaba was stronger on both net sales and adjusted diluted EPS, but JD witnessed a much more robust increase in free cash flow from the previous year.

Previous quarterly results had witnessed closer performance for net sales, but through the first half of 2017, both adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flows have grown much faster for JD. For JD free cash flows, growth accelerated strongly during the second quarter from the previous year.

The market reacted inversely to these numbers as Alibaba (Orange) has spiked higher, while JD (Light Blue) has declined. For the year, Alibaba is now the top performing e-commerce play up nearly 91 percent. E-commerce in general has been a very good investment area for 2017, with the exception being Vipshop Holdings (VIPS). Lately, this group has encountered some weakness due to market volatility and recent quarterly earnings results.

As the market is rewarding Alibaba’s net sales growth (which includes very robust non-GAAP earnings and free cash flow), JD’s stock price has fallen by nearly -13 percent since last Monday. But when we dig a little deeper, JD’s long-term potential remains very robust - and this week’s sell-off versus Alibaba’s rally is not completely warranted.

GMV

In order to get a sense of what is driving each company’s respective business, the first step is to review gross merchandise volumes (GMV). This metric is a key focal point which distinguishes each company’s core business model.

Alibaba is the larger company when considering GMV with the most recent fiscal year, ending in March 2017, generating ¥3.8 trillion. JD’s most recent trailing twelve-month (TTM) GMV stood at ¥780 billion through June 2017. Alibaba’s GMV is about 4.9 times that of JD (it should be noted that Alibaba no longer breaks out quarterly GMV, but only does so on an annual basis).

In order to get a sense of comparative GMV growth, varying periods will be looked at as Alibaba’s fiscal year ends in March. For Alibaba, 2015 through 2017 average growth for total GMV stood at 24.1 percent. For JD, from 2014 through 2016, average growth for total GMV stood at 59 percent. Clearly, JD’s overall performance has grown at a faster rate than Alibaba.

Without any quarterly information disclosed by Alibaba anymore, we no longer get the entire story. For the second quarter, JD’s total GMV grew by 46 percent from last year. Alibaba only mentions growth for the Tmall segment which was at 49 percent. As of last March, and for the 2017 fiscal year, Tmall reflected nearly 42 percent of the total GMV for Alibaba. But Tmall’s growth at 49 percent was a large increase from 2017’s 35 percent rate. Alibaba’s Taobao Marketplace GMV has slowed to an average of 17 percent growth since 2015 (this segment is no longer reported quarterly).

JD, on the other hand, has witnessed a modest decline during the first half of 2017 with total GMV growth decelerating from 2016’s 53 percent to 47 percent. Still, the pace has kept up with Alibaba, and over the past few years outperformed.

GMV to Net Sales

The thing to consider for GMV is that Alibaba has a much higher GMV to net sales ratio than JD. This is due to the way goods are distributed to customers. Alibaba offers customer management solutions, receives commissions and other fees for its marketplace platforms. JD, on the other hand, actually purchases goods for its fulfillment centers to be distributed to customers directly.

As of fiscal year 2017, Alibaba had a total GMV to total net sales ratio at 24 times, while JD’s ratio stood at only 2.5 times for June 2017 on a TTM basis. This is an important area for the market’s perception as JD has averaged net sales growth at around 50 percent since 2014, while Alibaba has averaged around 44 percent per year since 2015.

For Alibaba’s core commerce segment, growth in June was at 58 percent from last year, while JD’s growth was at 44 percent. As of June 2017, JD’s total net sales were still much higher than Alibaba’s at ¥311 billion versus ¥176 billion.

Without any indication of GMV growth for Alibaba other than Tmall, it is not perfectly clear as to comparable performance with JD’s overall results. It is also not entirely clear whether the key driver for Alibaba was average spending per merchant or and/or the number of paying merchants. The increase in annual active buyers YoY was flat versus the March quarter at just over 7 percent to 466 million.

JD’s active customers increased by 37 percent to 258 million, while total orders fulfilled increased by 56 percent to over 1 billion in the first half of 2017. The increase in orders fulfilled followed by lower GMV and net sales is an indication of product mix changes and/or more promotional activity. The important points are JD’s more robust growth for overall GMV and active customers being a long-term driver for continued strength.

Mobile Engagement

Alibaba also no longer reports its mobile GMV growth quarterly. Annual mobile GMV growth has averaged 73 percent since 2015. Alibaba’s mobile monthly active users (MAUs) increased by 24 percent from last year in the June quarter. Mobile revenue per mobile MAU from China commerce retail (on an annualized basis) increased by 40 percent year-over-year (YoY).

JD provides its mobile orders fulfilled on a quarterly basis. In the June quarter and for the first half of 2017, mobile orders increased by 60 and 64 percent respectively from last year. On a TTM basis, mobile orders were up 81 percent. Since 2014, average annual mobile orders were up nearly 280 percent.

Earnings and Free Cash Flow

Most investors (who are willing to take the risk investing in China) will be more comfortable with Alibaba’s profit level. Both companies use adjusted EPS as a core metric, but Alibaba does have strong GAAP profitability, whereas JD is still negative.

On an adjusted basis, JD’s diluted EPS were up huge at 56 and 487 percent YoY in June and for the first half of 2017 from last year. Alibaba’s numbers were up 63 and 61 percent respectively for the same periods. During the next two quarters, estimates expect Alibaba to see growth of 31 percent, whereas JD’s growth is expected to be at 146 percent.

JD’s adjusted EPS targets for the next two years are expected to increase at a much more rapid rate versus Alibaba. Investors are paying a premium for this growth as JD’s current stock price at just over $40 is trading 45 times 2018 adjusted EPS estimates. Alibaba currently is trading 27 times fiscal year 2019 estimates.

Free cash flow is an area where investors will want to keep a close eye on how things continue to progress. JD’s free cash flow increased by 135 percent in the June quarter from last year to ¥20.3 billion. Through June 2017, free cash flow was up 111 percent to ¥24.5 billion.

Alibaba’s free cash flow in June increased by 74 percent to ¥22.1 billion; for the first six months of the year, free cash flow was up 76 percent to ¥30.1 billion. JD’s management expects free cash flows to remain robust despite increases in capital expenditures.

Summary

Since August 11th, Alibaba has risen just over 10 percent and JD is down by nearly -13 percent. JD has clearly been able to grow at a faster clip than Alibaba for GMV and active customers, while also witnessing very robust orders fulfilled including mobile. The recent shift in performance for net sales has changed the market’s perception, but investors should continue to look at all metrics, especially adjusted earnings and free cash flow growth.

Alibaba’s earnings transcript made reference to 85 percent of China’s retail purchases still coming from traditional stores. There is still clearly a sizable market to be penetrated with both Alibaba and JD being the two dominant competitors.

While it is likely that Alibaba is poised to grow over the next couple of years, including the potential for further stock price appreciation; I am not convinced that JD’s sell-off was warranted this past week. Looking to stock performance over the next 16 months, JD has more upside potential, with most price targets near the $50 level. If the stock falls back below the $40 per share level, especially in the event it was to approach $35, it would merit strong buying consideration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.