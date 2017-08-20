Bellatrix Exploration: Cash Flow Jumps And Banks Change Attitude - Speculative Buy

The financial and operational improvements will become apparent to the market in the later quarters. The new management style is making an impact.

The only reasons the loss increased were an impairment charge related to a property sale (more than the one a year ago) and a big change in the deferred tax charge.

Exactly how can Bellatrix Exploration's (NYSE:BXE) stock go up? The company just did a reverse split. Losses increased, and shareholders are just disgusted. But in the middle of all that is a cash flow jump and some interesting well results. There is even more that bodes well for the future. More conservative investors may want to wait for more results. The new president is clearly putting his mark on the company fast, so the stock could be getting ready for that long awaited ride to the top floor.

This company has had a lot of supporting infrastructure (click on Q2 report) come online over the last several years. The ability to separate out the more valuable liquids becomes somewhat apparent in the analysis above. Commodity price changes in the natural gas liquids section may have also helped. Despite the sale of liquids enhanced gas producing properties, the revenue for natural gas liquids increased noticeably. In fact, that increase cancelled the declining oil and condensate revenue decline. Notice that the company shows a comfortable revenue gain without much of a volume change for liquids.

The sales of properties also caused a mix change. The company has also hi-graded its drilling prospects for more liquids. Management has clearly moved towards a more favorable sales mix with every tool at its disposal. That movement has resulted in a slightly more favorable operating margin shown below.

In line with the sales mix change (click on Q2 report), transportation expenses took a big jump. Part of that jump is due to the delay in the Alder Flats Processing Plant expansion. More of it is probably due to the sales mix change and the sales of some processing plant interests when the company needed cash. It looks like at least some products are shipped by truck (or a similarly expensive way). In any event, the initial progress is positive for the margin. Management clearly has time due to the margin expansion to determine a more cost effective way of doing things. This is one of very few companies to show a second-quarter comparison margin expansion. So any expansion at all is noteworthy.

On the gas side, which is much of the production, a very tight fisted approach to costs allowed much of the selling price increase to arrive at the bottom line. This is going to be a very different Bellatrix Exploration going forward.

The big news is the funds flow from operations (click on second quarter report). While much of the industry is bemoaning weak commodity pricing, the new management is demonstrating some very positive differences. This company is making some very solid progress towards adequate cash flow. The funds flow is double the figure of the year before despite much of the production increase being gas. Management will not have to pay down working capital every quarter. So that funds flow from operations will assert itself over the long term. The increasing natural gas liquids selling price clearly had an outsized effect here.

The company has been very focused on keeping debt low. Non-core properties have been identified and sold to maintain the capital budget. The increasing funds flow from operations demonstrates that not many more sales may be needed to achieve adequate cash flow.

The loss increased because the provision for loss (click on Q2 report) of property dispositions increased and the deferred tax amount dramatically increased. Otherwise, the company shows a gigantic improvement over the previous second quarter. The loss provisions increased, yet, as shown above, cash flow increased. The combination of events can be a sign of a more conservative accounting going forward. It will take probably a year or so of solid progress to be sure.

Conservative accounting is not only determined by the type of accounting used but also the assumptions (well life, asset life, and a lot more). When to report a gain or loss can also be done conservatively or aggressively in some instances. So reporting could change before the market even realizes what happened. More conservative reporting is a definite plus for shareholders in the future.

Management has in place a lot of infrastructure (click on latest presentation) to lower costs. There are several proposals to build and expand the exporting capabilities of gas produced in Alberta. This company could be a prime beneficiary of those proposals. In the meantime, management is clearly doing what it can to increase cash flow and profits given the present industry conditions. Continuing production improvement is very likely and so are tight cost controls.

The latest wells are surpassing company projections (click on latest presentation). That is true for much of the industry and will probably remain true for the foreseeable future as improvements continue. The noted increase in natural gas liquids selling prices gives the second slide far more credibility than it ever had before. Finally, those IRRs shown above look conservative. The company is beginning to look like it can thrive in the current environment.

SUMMARY

This once troubled company has a new management attitude. That attitude is beginning to show on the financial statements through lower costs, increased cash flow, and profits before non-operating items.

The debt situation has remarkably (click on latest presentation) stabilized. In fact, management sold some properties and the banks did not reduce the credit line. That is a big change in attitude from when the banks could not reduce the credit line fast enough. So management was selling properties and interests in assets to raise cash to decrease the bank debt. Hopefully, management has now learned about the bank debt risks to do things differently in the future.

The company is emphasizing the Spirit River section of the leases, but there is clearly a lot more to explore and develop in the future. Management could be very busy for a long time growing profitably with these leases. In fact, competitors may have noticed the improvement of the company and the stock could become a takeover target. Cash flow may not be quite where it should be yet, but a lot of the major problems are resolved. Acquisitions usually favor companies that the market does not like but where most of the problems are gone.

Production is already up significantly from the fourth quarter. Despite the historically weak second-quarter results, management is changing guidance for the better. That change pattern should continue throughout the year.

Compare this company to Chesapeake Energy (CHK), another gas producer. Bellatrix has grown its production about 15% in six months. Chesapeake, a much larger company, is about to show some slow growth for the first time in years. Chesapeake has a lower lease operating expense than this company, but the higher transportation and interest expense per BOE give Chesapeake a sizable cost disadvantage.

Plus Chesapeake has very little cash flow per share for the first six months and that cash flow has yet to grow despite management predictions. Chesapeake reports profits that have no cash flow to back up the profits. Previously booked one-time costs still eliminate much of the cash flow each quarter. That prospect is supposed to change in the near future, but that near future has yet to happen.

Bellatrix, on the other hand, is increasing its cash flow. Except for an impairment charge and the tax liability, Bellatrix would have operated near breakeven. Cash flow is more important than profits and Bellatrix has that cash flow on a relative scale.

In fact, Bellatrix's shares trade fairly cheaply compared to the latest cash flow figure. Some of that is due to the outstanding debt. The cash flow is not quite good enough to properly service the debt, but the improvement is significant enough to ascertain that the cash flow could soon service the long-term debt. Bellatrix shares could then be revalued by the market. If management keeps going on the current path, Bellatrix common could become a growth story even in the current low commodity price environment. The stock price could easily double over the next 24 months as more profit progress is made.

