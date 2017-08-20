3 Dividend Increases: August 14-18, 2017

In the past week, only three companies on my watch list announced dividend increases.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list helps me identify candidates for further analysis.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only increase their dividends regularly if earnings grow sufficiently. Recently, three companies on my watch list declared dividend increases. The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• First American Financial Corporation (FAF)

Incorporated in 2008 and based in Santa Ana, California, FAF provides financial services through its subsidiaries. The company issues title insurance policies and provides escrow and real estate closing services on residential and commercial property. FAF also provides property and casualty insurance, and home warranty products to home owners and renters.

Recently, the board of directors of FAF declared a quarterly dividend of 38¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 11.76%. The dividend is payable on September 15 to shareholders of record on September 8. The stock will trade ex-dividend on September 6.

• Community Bank System (CBU)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Dewitt, New York, CBU is a bank holding company for two subsidiaries, Community Bank, N.A. and Benefit Plans Administrative Services. CBU provides a full range of retail banking and financial services as well as comprehensive financial planning, insurance, and wealth-management services.

On Wednesday, August 16, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 6.25% to 34¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is September 14 and the dividend will be paid on October 10 to shareholders of record on September 15.

• MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE)

Founded in 1855, MGEE is a public utility holding company based in Madison, Wisconsin. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and owns or leases electric generation facilities in Wisconsin and Iowa. MGEE also transports and distributes natural gas in several south-central and western Wisconsin counties.

Recently, MGEE increased its quarterly dividend to 32.25¢ per share, an increase of 4.88% over the prior dividend of 30.75¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on September 15 to shareholders of record on September 1, with an ex-dividend date of August 30.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, FAF, CBU, and MGEE.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

FAF's price line (black) is at the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in FAF in June 2010 would have returned 19.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

CBU's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in CBU in January 2007 would have returned 9.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MGEE's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in MGEE in January 2007 would have returned 11.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

