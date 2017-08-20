Heard On The REITs - Week Ending August 18, 2017

Uniti kept falling. For the moment, we're still holding it. It looks compelling for investors looking to get in.

Regional Malls Can’t Catch a Break

I’m finally starting to catch up with earnings transcripts, PowerPoint slides, and press releases. I will soon be introducing the REITonomics series which will focus on economic factors that affect REITs, from Internet sales to housing starts, and from currency exchange rates to mobile data demand. We will be starting with the infrastructure REITs which not only include the tower and fiber REITs but also a few energy infrastructure REITs that tend to earn less time in the spotlight but whose assets are vital to the energy industry supply chain.

In the near future, we will also be introducing REIT Cycles, a macroeconomic view of where each REIT sub-sector is in the business cycle: expansion, peak, contraction, or trough. This will help guide our asset allocation decisions and make us accountable for the over/underweights we apply in our REIT Portfolio. As readers, you could decide to follow our process or use the data to make your own decisions on which REIT sectors to focus on.

Now, on to the Weekly.

Performance

Overall the MSCI REIT Index (RWZ) outperformed the S&P 500 for the week although we say that with tongue in cheek. The RWZ ended the week with a 0.04% return, which is nothing to brag about, but it was better than the S&P 500’s 0.6% decline. On a YTD basis, the RWZ still trails the S&P by over 700bps and more than 18% over the last one-year period.

Performance this past week was driven by the single-family home REITs, which jumped a bit after the merger announcement between Invitation Homes (INVH) and Starwood Waypoint Homes (SFR) - and then continued to climb this week. But the biggest gainer in the sector was Reven Housing (OTCQB:RVEN), which reported a 35% increase in revenue and more than doubled Core FFO. The sector was up an average of 6.7%

Free-standing REITs also performed well with STORE Capital (STOR) leading the way on the back of the Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) investment. The sector was up 2.2% on average.

To the downside, we had quite a few losers with regional malls declining by 4.1% after Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) missed earnings and reported lower comps. Malls with less exposure or more diversification held up better than the others. Simon Property Group (SPG) declined 1.6% while all other REITs in the sector had declines of more than 3%. Pennsylvania Real Estate (PEI) dropped 6.2% where Foot Locker represents a meaningful 4% of rent.

The other big sector loser was timber with a 2.8% decline after analysts downgraded a couple of the timber REITs due to extended soft pricing.

On a YTD basis, data center REITs still lead with a 28.9% return with regional malls bringing up the bottom and falling further behind at -23.2%. This is a great example of the importance of diversification and tactical allocation strategies to take advantage of macro factors that affect each REIT sub-sector.

Note: One-Week Price Returns are based on the average returns all REITs within each sector. Not market-weighted.

If you prefer to invest through a well-diversified REIT instead of picking individual securities, we have provided a list of REIT ETFs below. We will cover these in more detail in the future. By the way, if you want us to include any we have missed, please pass them along, as well as any closed-end funds you may be familiar with.

News

Several analysts published reports this week about retail REITs and, specifically, how one sub-sector will outperform the other. Mizuho analyst Haendel St. Juste disagrees with the consensus that high-end malls will outperform shopping centers. He thinks malls have higher occupancy costs and higher exposure to apparel. And RBC upgraded Shopping Center REITs to Overweight. It highlights the fact that many of the REITs in the sector exceeded low expectations. Its favorite pick is Regency Centers (REG), one of our portfolio holdings, and Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC).

one of our portfolio holdings, and BMO Capital downgraded Weyerhaeuser ( WY ) to Market Perform due to the potential for southern log prices to remain low for longer. The success of the merger with Plum Creek is driven by Southern timber, so if prices don’t rise as management expected, growth could be pushed out further into the future.

Berkshire Hathaway 13F filing revealed a 18.6M share stake in STORE Capital - which was announced back in June.

- which was announced back in June. Uniti Group (UNIT) keeps tanking on the back of the Windstream dividend cancellations and downgrades from analysts. This is another one where analysts differ on the impact of the Windstream announcement. On the one hand, it gives the impression Windstream may not be able to keep paying its lease payments. On the other, cancellation of the dividend frees up cash to maintain the lease current. Someone is going to end up with pie in their face with this one. Not to be outdone, several of the telecoms also dipped. keeps tanking on the back of the Windstream dividend cancellations and downgrades from analysts. This is another one where analysts differ on the impact of the Windstream announcement. On the one hand, it gives the impression Windstream may not be able to keep paying its lease payments. On the other, cancellation of the dividend frees up cash to maintain the lease current. Someone is going to end up with pie in their face with this one. Not to be outdone, several of the telecoms also dipped.

Apartment REITs seem to be getting some relief from new construction - at least in some regions. Multifamily starts dropped 15% from June. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR (UDR) based on a muted supply impact in the Sunbelt.

based on a muted supply impact in the Sunbelt. Spirit Realty (SRC) got upgraded not one notch but two. After dropping 35% year over year, it looks like AFFO is finally rebounding and expected to top guidance, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Office REITs were downgraded on both the East Coast and West Coast. got upgraded not one notch but two. After dropping 35% year over year, it looks like AFFO is finally rebounding and expected to top guidance, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

SL Green (SLG) and Kilroy Realty (KRC) were both downgraded by BAML. Even though they both trade at a substantial discount to NAV, BAML considers them to be value traps - at least for now. There is nothing on the horizon that will close the discount gap.

were both downgraded by BAML. Even though they both trade at a substantial discount to NAV, BAML considers them to be value traps - at least for now. There is nothing on the horizon that will close the discount gap. Shareholders voted to move forward with the merger between Sabra Health Care (SBRA) and Care Capital Properties (CCP) – contrary to the advice from Institutional Shareholder Services whose objective is to oversee corporate governance.

REITonomics This Week

Retail sales were up 0.6% in July from the prior month and core retail sales were up 0.5% from prior month. Not great, but not too shabby either. So why are retail REITs getting clobbered? For starters, nonstore retail sales were up 1.3% from June 2017 and 11.5% from prior year. So Internet sales continue to outpace brick and mortar. Furthermore, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey reached 97.3, which was higher than expected, so that should be another bullish sign for retailers, right? Yes, but the high level of consumer confidence isn’t translating into a proportionate driver of sales. With consumer confidence this high, retail sales should be stronger.

We do think that both regional malls and shopping center REITs are at or near a trough and strategic moves by lifestyle retailers and e-tailers to implement a multi-channel approach should create some support.

The NAHB Housing Market Index increased to 68 from the prior month and is just shy of a multi-year high. The breakdown of the index had both good news and bad news. The good news is that present single-family sales, and sales over the next six months, increased from the prior month to 74 and 78, respectively, and are at or near YTD highs. But the traffic of prospective buyers was up only 1 point from the prior month and off of its 2017 high in March. How can current and expected sales be higher when buyer traffic is down? Hmm, makes us wonder too.

We already know there is a shortage of inventory that is driving prices. Then you have some of the single-family home REITs getting bigger and creating more scale at a time when more and more people are renting. That is a good sign that SFH rents will remain strong.

Building permits declined from prior month but are still above levels from the same period last year. That bodes well for future building activity that is badly needed to alleviate the lack of inventory in housing. Housing starts (on the second chart below) also decreased from the prior month but are below last year’s levels as well.

The labor market also continues to strengthen with continuing claims remaining below the 2 million level despite a slight uptick. We think we may have seen the bottom and think it will be hard for the labor market to strengthen from these levels. Wages - not shown here - have started to perk up, something many economists have been unsuccessfully forecasting for some time.

Initial Jobless Claims were reported at 232,000 - the second lowest level reported this year. And the four-week average ticked down to 240,500. The bottom line is that the labor market is strong and the consumer is very confident. Despite the pullback in some of the retail REITs, we believe there are enough "animal spirits" to reinvigorate the sector along with e-tailers turned retailers and the lifestyle brands that are popular with consumers.

REIT Data

The average dividend yield versus payout ratio is shown below. After declining 30% on average over the last year, regional mall REITs still sport the highest dividend yield among the equity REIT sectors that exclude mortgage REITs. Regional malls currently pay a 7.2% dividend yield on average and a very reasonable 61% payout ratio.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, single-family-home REITs are quite stingy with their dividends even though a payout ratio of just 40% seemingly allows them to boost them. Perhaps the merger of Invitation and Starwood will be the catalyst? I’m not predicting anything, but if the company is boasting additional cost synergies, at least FFO will be expected to increase.

Comparing price multiples to potential returns based on analyst estimates, regional malls also look attractive with a P/FFO multiple of 9.8 and a potential return of 21.6%. The sector with the highest potential return based on analyst estimates are the infrastructure REITs with potential of 24.5%. Their P/FFO multiple of 15.6 is much higher than that of the regional malls but still reasonable in our view.

Manufactured homes, on the other hand, have returned 21% to shareholders over the past year and the valuations seem to have reached extreme levels.

Note: Some adjustments were made to normalize the average numbers such as removing data points where P/FFO was negative due to negative FFO/share or where a low FFO would lead to an abnormally high P/FFO in a small population size.

As we continue to refine our offering, we will provide AFFO when it is viewed as a better indication of a company’s current cash flow.

Market Cap Breakdown of REIT Sector

To learn more about the Heard on the REITs portfolio, click HERE.

