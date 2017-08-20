2 ~$5 Biotechs To Buy Here

One has blockbuster potential and key partnerships with major drug players. The other is undervalued by the sum of a parts perspective.

Today we take a look at two small 'off the radar' biotech/biopharma names that currently go for just $5.00 a share in the market.

Today we look at two small biopharma stocks selling for just less than $5.00 a share. Both are undervalued, but for different reasons. Neither is a well-known name for the time being. Let's take a look at these 'off the radar' concerns.

The shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) have done little over the past two months after a big rally soon after the name that first received an exclusive positive profile on The Biotech Forum on May 10th. That research analysis was posted for the entire Seeking Alpha community three weeks later.

The company continues to be 'off the radar' despite a couple of significant collaboration deals with larger partners, most notably AstraZeneca (AZN), which provided a $45 million upfront payment to Pieris within that agreement earlier this year. The company will receive another $12.5 million when the first patient is dosed in an early stage trial.

Let's get caught up to date on news around Pieris since our last update. Last week, the company appointed a new CFO who was previously a portfolio manager at Lombard Odier Asset Management. The week before that the company delivered quarterly results that showed the company continued to advance its multiple 'shots on goal' pipeline.

One item that stood out to me in the company's press conference was this statement from management:

Our partnerships have generated nearly $80 million in cash flow in 2017, and together could result in more than $4.4 billion in potential milestone payments plus royalties from future product sales, not to mention opportunities for direct commercial sales for several products in the United States"

For a company with just a $200 million market capitalization, there is definitely a ton of potential should its vast early stage pipeline turn out some commercialized products to say the least.

Finally, the company is receiving some positive attention from analysts for the first time in 2017. H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and $9 price target last week. Wednesday reissued its Buy rating with the same $9 price target. Its analyst added this bit of color:

Pieris presented a sales/earnings update on 8/9 and spent time with us at the OPCO Oncology Insight Summit in Boston recently. The stock’s YTD performance of 237% (vs. NBI Index up 17%) pays testament to the myriad activities that the company has successfully implemented in 1H17. In addition, PIRS has strengthened its management team, hiring an excellent CBO and CFO. These additions should help in scaling the anticalin platform, lining up more partnerships, and in risk-mitigating clinical development. The clearest sign of PIRS’s entry into the “major leagues” of biotech drug development is the inclusion into large indices and the >3X increase in short interest over the last few months. We stay bullish as the company prepares for its next phase of growth"

In summary, although this is an early stage Tier4 stock, the future seems bright for Pieris. It is well funded, it has multiple shots on goal, and it has key developmental partners and loads of potential milestone payouts and eventually royalties if it continues to advance its pipeline. The stock remains an attractive Aggressive Buy.

Next up is Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) which is a San Diego based pharmaceutical company in the business of providing low-cost, novel drug delivery solutions in respiratory disease and allergies. The stock has a had wild ride since the company came public in 2009. The shares currently trade for just over $4.50 a share and have market capitalization of approximately $125 million.

Product Portfolio & Pipeline:

The company is composed of three parts.

Adamis has a subsidiary called U.S. Compounding, Inc. {USC}. This entity produces prescription compounded medications, including compounded sterile preparations, and nonsterile compounds to patients, physician clinics, hospitals, surgery centers and other clients throughout most of the United States. This entity is seeing considerable revenue growth and has reached break even status. Six-month revenues in 2017 were just over $6.8 million compared to under $2 million over the same time period in 2016.

SYMJEPI:

This product was finally approved by the FDA in mid-June. SYMJEPI intends to compete as a lower-cost epinephrine therapeutic alternative in the anaphylaxis market, with a small size and a user-friendly design. It is basically a cheaper version of the EpiPen which is a slightly over $1 billion market which until recently was completely dominated by Mylan (MYL).

Inhalers:

The company also has three inhalers for the treatment of asthma and COPD (APC - 1000, APC - 2000 and APC - 4000) in mid-stage development.

Analyst Commentary & Outlook:

The company gets little intention from analysts. Adamis was reiterated as a Buy at Maxim Group right after FDA approval in mid-June with a $10 price target. I think that changes soon as the company rolls out its EpiPen competitor soon. I would not be surprised if the company announces a partnership with larger firm in this area in the near future. Deal would consist of significant upfront payment, milestone payouts and royalties, of course.

The compounding manufacturing part of the business should be at a $20 million to $25 million annual run rate exiting 2017. It has been the driver of Adamis' improving numbers over the past year. Over the past four quarters, the company has consistently cut losses and has some $10 million in cash on hand. Adamis lost 84 cents a share in the first half of 2016, but only 44 cents a share in the same period this year.

If SYMJEPI captures just 5% of the EpiPen market, this will add over $50 million to overall revenues. The company was already headed towards profitability but this product's approval will turbocharge sales and margins. I expect the company to post earnings in 2018. At that point, the stock will no longer be 'off the radar' and should be trading at significantly higher levels.

