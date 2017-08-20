Duke Energy In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden – June Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits, like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). DUK falls into the category of watermelon in my Garden Portfolio. A watermelon vine typically produces only a few fruits, but they are massive. Similarly, watermelon stocks have DGRs below 5% but make up for that low number with yields over 4%. DUK meets that criteria with a current yield of 4.10%. DUK is also a Dividend Contender as it has paid an increasing dividend for 13 consecutive years with its raise next month.

DUK has DGRs of 3.7% 1 year, 2.8% 3 year, 2.5% 5 year, and 4.3% 10 year. Due to such a high starting yield, I’m content with DGRs that don’t break 5%. I do like to see how the DGRs compare to one another, especially the 5 and 10 year DGRs. The ratio of the 5/10 is 0.58, meaning dividend growth over the past 5 years has only been 58% of its 10 year average. That definitely isn’t great, but that has improved over the last 3 years, and like I said, I don’t expect significant growth from an already high dividend.

As a measure of valuation, I’ll compare the current yield of 4.10% to the 5 year average yield, which is 4.30%. By this metric, DUK looks a bit overvalued since in order for the yield to come in line with the average, the stock would have to fall about 5% to just under $83. It isn't exactly a stretched valuation, but it is no bargain either.



Another metric I’ll compare to its historical average is the payout ratio. Currently, the EPS payout ratio is 95.4% with its 5 year average sitting at 91.6%. So while the current payout ratio is high, it doesn't look as bad as I initially thought since the average is also fairly high.



The high current payout ratio can likely be attributed in part to the 5 year DGR being 2.5% while earnings actually contracted 0.7%. The earnings are projected to turn around with next year’s growth estimated to be 5.1% and the next 5 years’ growth at 2.6%. This would allow for small raises while still winding down the payout ratio.

The final metric I consider in my projections is the debt to equity ratio. DUK has a D/E of 1.28 so the debt is higher than the equity, but not quite at a worrisome level. I would think the debt would limit dividend growth to at most the growth of the earnings. Therefore, I anticipate a future 5 year DGR of 2% for a total payment of $19.67 per share. That’s a 5 year payback of 22.6% with each 5 shares held today generating a bonus share through reinvested dividends by August 2022.

DUK is also progressing well on its 3 strategic imperatives. Efforts to modernize the electric grid with smart meters being deployed in Kentucky to enhance the customer experience through a greater control of their service. Grid modernization is continuing through regions of Indiana and Ohio. They are also generating cleaner energy through a large solar project in New York with additional potential for expansions in North Carolina. Finally, they are expanding their natural gas infrastructure by moving forward through environmental impacts studies and permits. Piedmont and Sabal Trail natural gas projects remain on track.

DUK fits my definition of a watermelon stock just about perfectly. While the payout ratio is a bit high, the dividend growth isn't a selling point with this type of stock. As long as it can keep growing the dividend, the big initial yield is the major attraction with this stock. At this level, I believe that DUK is a buy for long term, dividend growth investors. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.