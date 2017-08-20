Applied Materials Crushed Earnings, Raised Expectations

On 8/17/2017, Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) reported solid across-the-board FY3Q17 earnings (ending Jul-2017), resulting in the stock trading up 2.74% on the day after earnings. The stock has significantly outperformed the SOX recently with a YTD return of nearly 40% vs less than 20% for the SOX. This article analyzes AMAT's earning, guidance, call, and offers my view on the stock.

Earnings Analysis

Revenue came in at $3,744M, beating consensus estimates of $3,695M by 1.3%. Each segment was in-line or better than expected: Silicon posted $2,532M, in-line with consensus; Applied Global Services posted $786M, beating consensus by 5.6%; Display & Adjacent Markets posted $410M, beating consensus by 1.9%. Total revenue grew by 32.7% for the quarter, reach an all-time high.

Digging a bit deeper into revenues, NAND and logic were the key growth drivers of the Semiconductor Systems business, growing 21% and 20% sequentially. Foundry was flat while DRAM detracted from growth by declining 17% y/y.

Profitability and cash flow for the quarter were also solid. Non-GAAP gross margin came in at 46.6%, approximately 8 bps better than consensus. Non-GAAP operating margin came in at 28.7%, approximately 26 bps better than consensus. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $0.86, beating consensus by $0.02. Cash flow from operations came in at $1,366M, which grew by 39.2% y/y, and implies that cash flow margins improved this quarter by 171 bps vs. the same quarter last year.

Guidance did not disappoint either. Next quarter's (the current unreported quarter) revenue is guided to the range of $3,850 - $4,000M, which beat consensus expectations by 5.8% at the mid-point. Next quarter's non-GAAP EPS is guided to the range of $0.86 - $0.94, which beat consensus expectations by $0.08 at the mid-point.

Call & Other Analysis

Both CFOs were present for the FY3Q17 earnings call (see transcript). Note that the current CFO is moving to a business development role while the new CFO will assume the role on 8/24.

Overall, the tone of the call was very bullish. The company said that it is taking market share from competitors -- something I love to see -- and that "our markets are strong and getting stronger." Consistent with what AMAT management have said in the past, and with what peers have been saying, AMAT believes that the semiconductor market is getting less cyclical (due to a combination of more rational competition and strong secular demands trends). If this is true, perhaps fears over the multiple expansion in the semiconductor space are unwarranted since markets tend to apply higher multiples on companies in more stable markets.

On matters of cyclicality, one of my biggest concerns is that the memory market is potentially overheating. I am not alone since the first question in the call addresses this concern:

... the biggest question here is sustainability in memory… as you look at that part of the market, can you talk to your visibility to both greenfield and shrink plants as well as your thoughts around demand elasticity and how you're thinking about spend from that business over the next five-plus years?

Consistent with Lam Research's (LRCX) view (see transcript), AMAT's management does not see signs of an overheating memory market:

One, if you look at NAND and DRAM customers, very profitable now, and I'll give you the numbers. Two, second thing to remember is, demand is strong for both DRAM and NAND. It looks sustainable. The third thing is, actual wafer start additions have been modest

The rest of the call is informative and worth a read, but the main take-away for me was that management increased their 2017 Wafer Fab Equipment (WFE) outlook to "up 20% or more", which is up from their previous outlook of "up 15%" from last quarter. Whenever management accelerates growth expectations, that gets me pretty excited.

Also, while already in consensus numbers, it is comforting to hear management say that that they expect 2018 to be another growth year, citing DRAM and logic as potential drivers.

Conclusion

For a company as big as AMAT, there are always lots of moving pieces. For example, this article did not dive into the next iPhone launch which is expected to include OLED in at least one of the models. Reports that Apple (AAPL) is investing in additional OLED plant capacity could be another incremental positive for the stock. As a generalist investor, I prefer to get lost in the weeds, and instead look at the overall results and guidance relative to expectations as well as commentary on market stability and competition.

FY3Q17 results, FY4Q17 guidance and commentary on the call are all supportive of AMAT bulls. If you are short the stock, I doubt you got what you were looking for. I am encouraged to hear that they see no signs of overheating in the memory market and that they continue to take share from competitors. The overall market is described as displaying less cyclicality and one that is growing and getting stronger. Given all of this, I remain bullish on AMAT. However I recommend that bulls keep a close eye on the industry since "less cyclicality" in a very cyclical industry provides only minor relief to market anxiety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.